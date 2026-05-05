Are Arsenal About to Save Spurs from Relegation?

Time to help our next door neighbours?

Sometimes your next door neighbour might ask for a favour. Can they borrow some sugar?

Do they need anything from the shop?

Will you be in to sign for a delivery?

On Sunday, Arsenal’s neighbours will be asking for a massive favour.

Sometimes you cannot control how fate falls, yet it is ironic that the club destiny has asked to help save Spurs from relegation is the one who would love to see it happen the most.

A twist of fate in the title race

A couple of months ago, the league leaders were in a position where it was possible to have the title won by this weekend. I am not saying the Gunners would have gone to the London Stadium going through the motions, but there would have been Gooners who would not have minded if that was the case.

Some would argue Tottenham fans would deserve that after how some acted two seasons ago when we needed them to get a result against Man City. Their own manager questioned the mentality of a fanbase cheering for their own side to lose, even when they still had a chance of qualifying for the Champions League. In terms of their domestic form, that would prove to be the turning point for Big Ange.

If we win at West Ham, our North London rivals kick off the next day with a chance to go four points clear of safety.

There would only then be six points left for both Spurs and the Hammers to play for. Considering their goal difference, that would be a long way back for the Irons.

Karma knocking at the door

Spurs will not be grateful for our help. They will be the first to laugh if we surrender our lead at the top of the table.

Yet there is something amusing about them being embarrassed to knock on the door and admit they need us. To see them humble themselves and rely on us to bail them out.

It is not quite as fun as watching them play in the Championship.

Yet the idea of them cheering goals this weekend that could send us closer to being champions, that comforts me.

That is karma.

Dan Smith

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…