Are Arsenal About to Save Spurs from Relegation?

Time to help our next door neighbours?
Sometimes your next door neighbour might ask for a favour. Can they borrow some sugar?
Do they need anything from the shop?
Will you be in to sign for a delivery?
On Sunday, Arsenal’s neighbours will be asking for a massive favour.
Sometimes you cannot control how fate falls, yet it is ironic that the club destiny has asked to help save Spurs from relegation is the one who would love to see it happen the most.
A twist of fate in the title race
A couple of months ago, the league leaders were in a position where it was possible to have the title won by this weekend. I am not saying the Gunners would have gone to the London Stadium going through the motions, but there would have been Gooners who would not have minded if that was the case.
Some would argue Tottenham fans would deserve that after how some acted two seasons ago when we needed them to get a result against Man City. Their own manager questioned the mentality of a fanbase cheering for their own side to lose, even when they still had a chance of qualifying for the Champions League. In terms of their domestic form, that would prove to be the turning point for Big Ange.
If we win at West Ham, our North London rivals kick off the next day with a chance to go four points clear of safety.
There would only then be six points left for both Spurs and the Hammers to play for. Considering their goal difference, that would be a long way back for the Irons.
Karma knocking at the door
Spurs will not be grateful for our help. They will be the first to laugh if we surrender our lead at the top of the table.
Yet there is something amusing about them being embarrassed to knock on the door and admit they need us. To see them humble themselves and rely on us to bail them out.
It is not quite as fun as watching them play in the Championship.
Yet the idea of them cheering goals this weekend that could send us closer to being champions, that comforts me.
That is karma.
Dan Smith
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Do not care one little bit. Lets worry about ourselves. If Spurs are relegated, it has nothing to do with only Arsenal. Its bigger than that.
The most important thing is the points at stake. Whether Harmers and spurs are relegated or not. I don’t care. However I will prefer west ham to be relegated and spurs staying up because 4 or 6 points is assured. A win at the London stadium means premiership champions, the is for real
As an “old school” Spurs fan I am not one of those that has to hate a rival. You deserve to win the title and I hope that next season we can take six points off you.
If we go down it is our own fault.
I hope you beat West Ham as that should ensure we stay in the top league.
Enjoy the title, you will probably only have it for one year!
Six points off us , has that ever happened?😂
I think he was being ironic GB.
Next season
-St Totteringham day is guaranteed
-We take valuable points of them
-They take points of our potential rivals in defending EPL title which are City/Utd/Che/Liv
I prefer if they don’t relegate
Don’t really care about them; I looked around and they are nowhere near us, so I could care less if they stay up or go down.
Just handle business and beat West Ham; if it does the spuds a favor, then so be it. Let’s not celebrate quite yet, still a bit of work to be done on our end.
Couple goals against West Ham and couple against Burnley should wrap things up for us and the title.
I’ve read some rubbish about Arsenal but they won’t be concerned about helping Tottenham, on Sunday. They will be concerned understandably with winning the Prem, the fact is if they win on Sunday, it will be a help to us undoubtedly. In fact to some at N5 it will be heartbreaking they’ve helped us out but that’s life i’m sure a Prem trophy will be ample compensation ! !
I really care less abt those lots. We just need to focus on ourselves. If beating west ham keeps them up, all good. It also brings us closer to the title. So, block the outside noise and have a great 30 days ahead (said 30 days cuz of the cl final)
If only we had already wrapped up the title, we could’ve lost this weekend and then watch the vermin from N17 squirm.
Honestly I don’t care what happens to them
Winning The Premier League trophy is a million times more important than Spurs being relegated
That said, our away match against West ham will be really tough because they are fighting for their Premier League lives
Although I won’t lose any sleep if Spurs go down, I don’t really care one way or the other.
We need three points, that’s what matters now.
spurs or West Ham, either could go down, so what? I dislike them both, one as a traditional close neighbour ‘rival’, the other just a thug supporting bottom half team.
GB, they’re not just thugs, murderers would be more apt. They murdered a real Gooner in 1982 at Highbury. RIP JD.
Oooh my! how do Hd? That is quite sad
Kenya001, he was stabbed in the heart near the Arsenal tube station 😢🤬
Don’t give a sh*t about the lot, all I care for is getting the 3 points which will get us closer to the title. How can you respect a team that celebrate their player missing a sitter and an opponent scoring. ?