Are Arsenal accepting defeat to Man United in Lisandro Martinez chase?

Arsenal are claimed to be intensifying their interest in signing Alex Grimaldo from Benfica this summer, but is that related to our chase of Lisandro Martinez?
Both us and Manchester United are believed to be vying for the signature of the Argentine defender, with him believed to have informed Ajax that he wants to move clubs this summer.
While it remains to be seen whether he has a preference to come to the Emirates or Old Trafford, our pursuit of Grimaldo could well close the door on our efforts to sign him.
Reports in Portugal (via the Express) are claiming that we are intensifying our efforts to sign the Portuguese full-back, with a £5.9 Million bid being readied at present. The report also claims that the deal will likely be accepted by Benfica with just 12 months remaining on his current deal.
If reports prove to be true, it could well spell the end of our pursuit of Martinez, although he could well have been earmarked for a role at centre-back, and we could still be in the hunt for his signature.
It is unclear on the manager’s thinking in regards to Lisandro and what role he would be vying for in our side, but if we are furthering with our interest in Grimaldo it could well be because Lisandro seems to be leaning more towards a reunion with former manager Erik Ten Hag.
Patrick
Mikel Arteta gives a short press conference after Arsenal's comeback win over Nurnberg.
£5.9 Million would be a steal for an LB like Grimaldo. Martinez would likely prefer to work under his ex-manager and he’ll be too slow to compete with Tierney
We’d better keep Tavares, because of his attacking abilities. I really liked the way we play with 3-5-2 yesterday and Tavares could be a good LWB in that formation
I am of the opinion that few GOONERS WILL BE DISTRAUGHT AT WHAT NOW SEEMS TO BE OUR CLEAR FAILURE TO BUY MARTINEZ.
For the huge and too much money asked , many of us , myself included , will be somewhat relieved that we seem now to not be wasting money on what would have been, essentially, been only a back up, JACK OF ALL TRADES, DEFENSIVE player. We need specialist cover for both full backs and a top quality central midfield creator.
MOST OF ALL, we need someone to PROPERLY replace the appalling, immobile, hotheaded and deadslow Xhaka!
The price has gone too high for Martinez
Back out and move on
Grimaldo would be a very good buy at the price quoted and we should forget about Martinez and for that matter, Raphina..A powerful midfielder with pace and energy is a priority as far as I am concerned.
Yep he’s good. But I would take Zinchenko any day over him. Or Paqueta, or Savic. We also have Torreira back into the mix, and I always loved his tenacity and grit. If only half of our squad had that grit as Torreira. I wish Arteta keeps Torreira. Martinez is a good buy but not for that price. Well he might turn out to be a great buy for that price in the future but Arsenal are not in a state to gamble with only one signing that has a proven records. We need Tielemans. Or someone like like Savic, or Paqueta. Players with tons of experience in the midfield.