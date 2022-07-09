Are Arsenal accepting defeat to Man United in Lisandro Martinez chase?

Arsenal are claimed to be intensifying their interest in signing Alex Grimaldo from Benfica this summer, but is that related to our chase of Lisandro Martinez?

Both us and Manchester United are believed to be vying for the signature of the Argentine defender, with him believed to have informed Ajax that he wants to move clubs this summer.

While it remains to be seen whether he has a preference to come to the Emirates or Old Trafford, our pursuit of Grimaldo could well close the door on our efforts to sign him.

Reports in Portugal (via the Express) are claiming that we are intensifying our efforts to sign the Portuguese full-back, with a £5.9 Million bid being readied at present. The report also claims that the deal will likely be accepted by Benfica with just 12 months remaining on his current deal.

If reports prove to be true, it could well spell the end of our pursuit of Martinez, although he could well have been earmarked for a role at centre-back, and we could still be in the hunt for his signature.

It is unclear on the manager’s thinking in regards to Lisandro and what role he would be vying for in our side, but if we are furthering with our interest in Grimaldo it could well be because Lisandro seems to be leaning more towards a reunion with former manager Erik Ten Hag.

Patrick

