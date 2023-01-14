Are Arsenal already closing in on their second January signing?

Arsenal is set to adopt Mykhailo Murdyk as one of their own after a third attempt, after their first two offers were turned down and Chelsea threatened to sabotage the deal.

Once Mudryk joins, the big question will be whether there is another deal for Gooners to look forward to or if that is too ambitious. Arteta is already planning his next catch, according to Football London. Many expected Arteta to pursue a midfielder following Mudryk’s departure, but that may not be the case.

According to the report, the Spaniard has decided to pursue Real Valladolid’s 18-year-old right-back Ivan Fresneda, who is also wanted by Newcastle, as his second signing this winter. Fresneda wants to be a Gunner, and it appears that Arsenal has told him to be patient until the Mudryk transfer process is completed.

It is worth noting that Fresneda’s agent is in London, according to Chronicle Live; whether he is in town to start plans for his client moving to the PL, hopefully, to join Arteta’s project, we will have to wait and see. However, the coming week will be critical in all of this.

Is Arsenal in desperate need of a right back? Yes, but not desperately. Ben White has done well thus far this season, covering the right back position, but bolstering it with a young natural fullback for long-term “safety” is the only way forward given Takehiro Tomiyasu’s injury concerns and Cedric Soares’ impending departure. Ultimately, Fresneda could be Hector Bellerin’s replacement at Arsenal, as the Gunners were unable to sign a replacement for the now-Barcelona player when he left.

