Are Arsenal already lowering asking prices?

The current world pandemic is expected to have a vast effect on the summer transfer window following a huge loss in income for clubs around the globe, and it looks as though Arsenal are already lowering their valuations.

Only last week it was reported that we were willing to let Roma sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan should they meet our £22 Million asking price, but latest reports claim we are now willing to accept less than half of that amount.

We are now said to be ready to sell for a fee of £10 Million this summer, although Roma are claimed to be unwilling to even match that.

With lockdown in effect and with all match-day incomes having been all-but wiped off the budget, clubs across the world are preparing for a tough summer, and spending is certainly expected to be much the more stringent.

Liverpool were recently said to be ‘virtually certain‘ not to make any significant moves in the coming window, pouring cold water on reports of a move for long-term targets Timo Werner and Houssem Aouar, but the reality is a number of clubs may be reluctant to open their purse strings.

The Reds are said to be amongst those most comfortable financially, and even they are said to be readying to spend very little, so where does this leave us?

Arsenal are far from comfortable with a fairly large wage bill, paired with doubts over our participation in Europe next term, which will also be a huge blow to our club, having received income and played in Europe every year since 1996.

Is our club already preparing for the worst and lowering asking prices? Does the current situation pose further doubt on our ability to keep our best players this summer?

Patrick