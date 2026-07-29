Are Arsenal being disrespectful to Newcastle over Bruno Guimarães?

If you draw a map of England, the further north you go, the more journalists will tell you that Bruno Guimarães is simply not for sale this summer.
Those who work on Tyneside have even mocked their counterparts in the south, questioning where all these Arsenal links are coming from while insisting Newcastle have received no contact from the Gunners regarding their captain.
So, who’s telling the truth?
Perhaps it comes down to semantics.
Newcastle are factually correct that Arsenal have yet to make an official approach because no formal bid has been submitted. Andrea Berta has instead reportedly been using intermediaries to establish what sort of transfer fee and wage package would be required before deciding whether to proceed.
That has long been the Italian’s recruitment policy: gather as much information as possible before reviewing whether a deal is worth pursuing.
Legally, Arsenal cannot be accused of tapping up the player, but football has always had an unwritten code of conduct during transfer windows.
While it has become standard practice for clubs to sound out agents before a bid has been accepted, there comes a point where professional courtesy suggests opening discussions with the club that actually owns the player’s registration.
Why Newcastle may feel frustrated
There has even been talk that Newcastle contacted Arsenal directly to ask about their intentions after more than a month of stories, speculation and discussions involving third parties, despite no official approach being made.
Geordies may well feel embarrassed that their club supposedly had to make the first move regarding the future of their own skipper.
During those reported conversations, Newcastle are believed to have questioned why figures of £50-70 million continue to be mentioned when they have consistently valued Guimarães significantly higher.
From their perspective, it could feel as though Arsenal are attempting to influence the market before negotiations have even begun.
It’s also been suggested that Guimarães has privately indicated the Emirates would be his preferred destination. Yet Newcastle cannot reject an offer that has never actually arrived.
Or is this simply smart negotiating?
Of course, Arsenal’s recruitment team may simply view this as good business.
If a player expresses a desire to move, it can naturally strengthen a buying club’s negotiating position and potentially reduce the eventual transfer fee.
However, Guimarães does not appear to be the type of player who would force such a situation.
By all accounts, he has loved his time on Tyneside and seems keen to maintain a positive relationship with Newcastle supporters. It would therefore be a surprise to see him refuse to train or publicly push for an exit.
Then again, the Kroenke family did not become billionaires by spending more than necessary.
Their job is to ensure Arsenal are successful on the pitch while remaining financially responsible off it. If Andrea Berta believes there is a way to save even a few million pounds during negotiations, the club will expect him to explore every possible avenue.
If that makes Arsenal difficult to negotiate with, perhaps they would argue the ends justify the means.
Whether you view that as smart business or disrespectful conduct probably depends on which side of the negotiating table you’re sitting.
Dan Smith
Do you think Arsenal are simply negotiating wisely, or should they have approached Newcastle directly much earlier? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
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The way some deals are done nowadays are pretty poor. It’s almost like fag packet quotes for a new patio over a pint in the pub. Except the people in the pub have got nowt to do with either club.
The right and proper thing to do is for Arsenal to contact Newcastle directly. Alas, the shady world of transfers doesn’t have morals, respect, or a proper process. I wouldn’t expect anything remotely resembling respect these days.
Davyb.
C’mon now! Do you really think that that’s how multi-million-pound deals are conducted?
It’s an analogy. Put simply, the people doing the bidding don’t have any say in the club to club deal.
In some ways that’s a difficult judgement to make.
Transfer Fees are so inflated now, it makes good business common sense and shows a sense of objective financial professionalism to negotiate the best most competitive fee possible – but it does carry obvious risks if there is solid interest from other clubs willing to pay higher transfer fees or simply meet the selling clubs valuation.
On balance though, I think Arsenal’s measured approach is probably the best way to proceed.
By the time this Transfer Window is closed the team WILL have been improved sufficiently to move the Club forward to the next level.
Nobody at Arsenal, is going to want to go backwards – after taking 22 Years to get back to the top.
What have Arsenal done that could be considered disrespectful?
A very well written article. Well done.
Arsenal’s sporting director has used ‘super agents’ to unsettle the player and spread rumours through the press to create a divide between fans and the club.
If it works, it’s good for the buying club, but in this case it will likely backfire.
Newcastle have held firm and the player won’t down tools.
With the use of super agents any fee will have 10% added on, meaning of Arsenal meet Newcastle’s asking price of £100 million (doubtful), they will also have to pay for a premium for the last month of nonsense to drive the price down.
Frankly, Newcastle are within their right to make a complaint, of course, this will never happen as everyone does it to some extent!
I will add, that, in agreement with Davyb – as a matter of principle, Arsenal should be in clearer direct contact with Newcastle to negotiate the fee on a more direct basis – If the situation was reversed and Newcastle was interested in an Arsenal Player, Arsenal wouldn’t appreciate being messed around.
In what way have Newcastle been messed around? Arsenal will make a bid when they are ready to do so. With the way football transfers are there is no evidence that Arsenal have adopted any underhand tactics.
Listen to yourselves,look at the fuss you made about Isac,you will know when Arsenal decide to put a formal offer in,once your owners have given us the nod it will be accepted.What you don’t like is you can’t have a bidding war this way.
Again, the approach made was from intermediaries. Isak was blatantly tapped up. Liverpool then spent months unsettling him in the hope of a reduced price. Arsenal are trying the exact same tactic with Bruno. Don’t get me wrong, NUFC have done the same and IMO it’s not the right way to do it. Show more respect and you might find negotiating easier.
You are being disingenuous and hypocritical. In many transfers, intermediaries are involved. This has become standard practice in modern football.
What you also don’t realise is that the approach you are suggesting could actually drag out the process of a transfer for even longer.
Most negotiations start through contacting the players agent. There is no point in chasing a player who may not wish to join. I am confident after this discussion Arsenal would have advised their interest to Newcastle, no fee would have been discussed. Newcastle could have advised other clubs of Bruno’s possible availability, to start bidding war. Whilst Bruno is an excellent player, he 29 years in November.
The prices quoted appear extremely high.
I doubt Arsenal would pay above 80 million,
If Bruno was a couple of years younger then you could probably add 20 million.
Also it like Bruno’s preference is to join Arsenal. Definitely Arsenal would approach this professionally and not done anything irregular!
It would only be disrespectful if Arsenal made an official £20m bid
This is actually a smart strategy from Arsenal to test the water and avoid a bidding war
Arsenal deserve to be highly cautious after having done a bad deal with Pepe
I don’t why some fans forget the player in question is 29 years this year. Which means in 4 or 5 years the club will be looking for another player in that position.
We have been buying poor in that position for 4 seasons if my counting is right bar Rice and we are about make the same mistake. Party was bought in his late 20s, Jorginho in his 30s, Merino and Zubimendi in their late 20s. Merino is already 30 so we don’t need him because we have enough experience in that middle and 70m his a jackpot for Newcastle at his age but they want more. £70m is €81m plus he that should be enough to Manu Kone or the Moroccan lad with some change left.
because we need someone for now who can come in and even let Rice and Zubimendi rest
the issue we have is we think our players are better then they are
The Brazilian is better then Skelley, Merino and Noorgard
if he comes in and helps us retain the Prem he’s paid that money back
Dan, I’m not saying our players are better but there are younger players that can over what he overs and won’t have us going for players again and again every season. I will take Bouaddi everyday over him. It is insane to 90m for 29year old player that we can over such contract again when it contract expires. We will be looking for another player to replace him.
Didn’t Newcastle do this with Wissa who then downed tools at Brentford ?
It’s ridiculous to suggest Arsenal should play by a different set of rules to everyone else
Only way to stop this is for FA and PL to put rules in place that only players pay agents and no clubs. Agents have ruined football by they themselves making players ask for transfers etc and charging players and clubs fees. Wouldn’t happen in any other business
Neil, David Dein tried to bring in that the Agents are paid by the players, but alas it never came about.
Herr Drier,
Totally with you regards players paying their agents. Why agents have such a big say in football beats me to be honest.
Extremely disrespectful from Arsenal, if this plays out and Guimaraes stays at NUFC they have unsettled him and damaged his reputation with Newcastle fans needlessly. It’s shady and amateurish to speak to a player first.
As a NUFC ST holder I’m watching another pitiful transfer window for us and wondering what our “project” actually is.
AFC should be respectful and send a decent offer if they really want him and agents have more than unsettled Bruno. The main problem is that he has two different valuations I.e. one for NUFC and one for you. As a captain, leader and focal point of our club he holds a higher value for us than you as merely a player that is why our club is asking for such a high price. At the moment he’s irreplaceable but I think sadly he’ll go. How would you feel if your favourite player and personality was being touted by another club – sneakily?
GS, it happened quite a few times that clubs touted our best players after we moved stadiums. Toure and Clichy to name just two.
I have a degree of sympathy for your current predicament. Howe was a good manager for you overall but it must be soul destroying seeing your club falter when there is just so much money behind Newcastle United
That said, it’s swings and roundabouts as Herr Drier has alluded to below
Since your change of ownership and your fans entitlement and how you were happy to happen what your owners wanted I have zero sympathy
When Chelsea wanted Ashley Cole they weren’t even sneaky about it.
Mourinho blatantly met him in a London hotel knowing that somebody would tip the papers off
They made an illegal approach and wanted everyone to know about it
They knew they would get fined but did not care
Will be interesting to see what happens now that Eddie Howe is leaving the Barcodes.
Herr Drier. Do you think that he was sacked? If he left of his own accord, that might put his back-up team (including the appalling Tindal) out of work also.
Jax I don’t think he was sacked, I think he left due to the circumstances.
If I was Howe I would also be incredibly upset the way the window is going. Losing some of the best players in the Prem, with Guimaraes looking to be next (especially with Howe out).
I honestly expect Newcastle to be in a relegation battle next season.
They have an almost unknown already lined up
From where those Geordie supporters thought they were heading, it’s beginning to look a bit rocky
Jax, well the Barcodes have already lined up his replacement, a fella by the name of Matthias Jaissle who has been the Head Coach of Al Ahli.
unaccepted item in the bagging area. 😂🤣
Tell you what , if they lose their Captain as well , outside of clubs who went into like a financial melt down , it’s quite rare in one transfer window you lose your manager , captain and the majority of your midfield isn’t it
Quote from Neil’s earlier post:
‘Only way to stop this is for FA and PL to put rules in place that only players pay agents and no clubs. Agents have ruined football by they themselves making players ask for transfers etc and charging players and clubs fees. Wouldn’t happen in any other business’
I Fully Agree with this.
The Club’s themselves should push for this to happen – but will they?
The heirarchy at Newcastle has been disrespectful towards Eddie Howe who ‘s departure was announced today.In my opinion he has done extremely well for Newcastle and i am fairly sure he will take up the mantle of England team Manager when Tuchel moved on.I wish him every success in the future.
All this will he won’t he be joining is getting boring now. Lets just see who we have come that first kick-off of the season. 👍
Newcastle is like a recently opened supermarket. Everyone is buying from them. Man Utd are trying to buy Hall. They don’t get offended by Arsenal’s actions. Tonali, Gordon, Guimares…
This saga has dragged out but it was never going to be resolved until Bruno was due to return for training. There really was no point of making any official move before then
According to L’Equipe, we’ve agreed a fee of £77 million with Newcastle.
Btw Guimares is good at free kicks. Arsenal don’t have one; only have nearly nearly ones like Ode Rice Saka Eze. How many last term?
BG scored 0 league goals from a direct free kick last season