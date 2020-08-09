Are Arsenal being forced to buy another keeper this summer?

There is a very worrying report this morning in the Express saying that our current Number One keeper Bernd Leno could not only miss the start of next season, but could be on the sidelines for a much longer time than we once thought.

The report says: Leno could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The German collided with Neal Maupay in Arsenal’s match with Brighton shortly after the restart, and initial reports suggested he would be back in the side before the end of the season.

But now, Arsenal are fearing the worst, and are reportedly getting a second opinion from medical officials.

The official diagnosis is that he has a ligament strain in his shoulder, though the Gunners want to make sure it isn’t anything worse.

I suppose, luckily for us, that Emiliano Martinez has been a revelation since stepping in after Leno’s injury, but the report also says that Arteta may bring in another stopper as cover if the German is out for the long term.

But we must not forget that we have Matt Macey waiting in the wings, and another keeper coming in could definitely persuade the Englishman that he will have to find another club to ever get first team football. And also we have Deyan Iliev in the picture, as the Macedonian is now 25 years old and will be looking for more action too.

Surely we already have enough cover, as what will happen to Macey, Iliev and any other new keeper arrival when Leno does recover?

I think we have other areas to worry about before targeting another keeper, don’t you?