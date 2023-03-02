Are Arsenal building a top class squad to be Champions League contenders next season?

Arsenal have improved under Mikel Arteta. Since taking over in December of 2019, the Spaniard has attempted to shape Arsenal into an ideal squad that he believes will dominate not only the Premier League but also Europe.
This season, Arsenal has been strong, defeating nearly all of its Premier League opponents. They have a good shot of winning the Premier League. If they do, it could be the start of a new chapter in Arteta’s endeavour, sustaining their league dominance and re-establishing themselves as a European powerhouse.
To achieve his goals, Arteta will need to add excellent players to his squad. However, some Arsenal stars will have to make way before he can make these excellent signings. According to the Times, Arsenal stars Kieran Tierney, Granit Xhaka, Emile Smith Rowe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Folarin Balogun, and Nuno Tavares may be on their way out to make room for fresh blood.
The report is suggesting that Arteta could bring in Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, who could spark a centre midfield transformation. Aside from the two, an attacker and a left back could be added.
Despite the fact that all of these moves may result in only one alteration to Arsenal’s starting lineup, Arteta may have his best substitute bench ever. It’s difficult to dispute that with Leandro Trossard, Nketiah, Balogun, Jakub Kiwior, Moises Caicedo, and Tomiyasu on the bench, Arteta wouldn’t have unleashed his dream team.
Do you think Arsenal could challenge for the Champions League with a squad like that?
Sam P
I think if we add a top DM and a decent striker(maybe Flo?) and make sure we have a solid back-up GK we’ll have a very good squad.
but that all depends on contracts being managed competently.
PJ-SA don’t you think Turner is a solid back-up goalkeeper?
Yesterday’s result shows that we have 4 good reasons for not buying an expensive striker/goal scorer. We already have half (slight exaggeration) a team full of them. Boost the midfield and bring back one or two loan players and we can challenge on all fronts.
After all, it’s what we’ve been promised.
I think this squad is UCL winning squad. We have all the ingredients plus they will have an year more of experience. Important thing is we don’t stand still and keep improving the team. For me DM and striker positions need quality addition to improve us further as a squad.
I look at teams like Real, Juve, Bayern etc, they might not be winning domestically but they know how to win UCL ties. Then you look at a team like PSG and you would expect them to win everything they enter. Experience, composure and understanding is so important in big European ties.
I heard Rice’s father was at the Emirates yesterday, but I believe Arsenal will still rely on Partey, Jorginho and Elneny for the CDM position next season
gotanidea arsenal promised to get rice during the summer window. He’s a major target for arsenal come summer transfer. we have got young and exciting players on loan, we don’t need to spend much. For me we having striking options already, in balogun. We only need rice added to the squad..we’ve got good players on loan in every department