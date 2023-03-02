Are Arsenal building a top class squad to be Champions League contenders next season?

Arsenal have improved under Mikel Arteta. Since taking over in December of 2019, the Spaniard has attempted to shape Arsenal into an ideal squad that he believes will dominate not only the Premier League but also Europe.

This season, Arsenal has been strong, defeating nearly all of its Premier League opponents. They have a good shot of winning the Premier League. If they do, it could be the start of a new chapter in Arteta’s endeavour, sustaining their league dominance and re-establishing themselves as a European powerhouse.

To achieve his goals, Arteta will need to add excellent players to his squad. However, some Arsenal stars will have to make way before he can make these excellent signings. According to the Times, Arsenal stars Kieran Tierney, Granit Xhaka, Emile Smith Rowe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Folarin Balogun, and Nuno Tavares may be on their way out to make room for fresh blood.

The report is suggesting that Arteta could bring in Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, who could spark a centre midfield transformation. Aside from the two, an attacker and a left back could be added.

Despite the fact that all of these moves may result in only one alteration to Arsenal’s starting lineup, Arteta may have his best substitute bench ever. It’s difficult to dispute that with Leandro Trossard, Nketiah, Balogun, Jakub Kiwior, Moises Caicedo, and Tomiyasu on the bench, Arteta wouldn’t have unleashed his dream team.

Do you think Arsenal could challenge for the Champions League with a squad like that?

