Are Arsenal considering replacing Gabriel with Marc Guehi this summer?

Last summer, Mikel Arteta had an idea for improving his defence. He intended to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi to play alongside William Saliba. But before he could implement that plan, he needed Gabriel Magalhaes’ suitors to approach the club with a suitable offer—the Brazilian had to make room for the Englishman to join.
No offer arrived for Gabriel, but it was interesting that he was mostly left on the bench until the transfer window closed last summer. But he stayed, and the move for Guehi never happened. This summer, there has been chatter that the Crystal Palace star is keen on leaving Selhurst Park. The Sun has reported that Arsenal and Manchester United are on high alert, with Marc Guehi expected to reject Crystal Palace’s new contract offer. Apparently, rejecting a new agreement is a clear indication that he may be seeking a new adventure.
Well, with Manchester United busy pushing for deals for Leny Yoro, Jarrad Branthwaite, and Matthew Deligt, Arsenal has a fantastic chance of winning the Guehi race if they put their minds to it. In fact, the Gunners must have spoken with the ex-Chelsea man’s entourage last year, so they’ll simply continue where they left off.
If Arsenal signs Guehi, who can play all over the backline, they will not only be signing a utility player but also a leader and someone who is courageous and can be the opposing striker’s nightmare because he is unafraid of anything, as he clearly showed at the Euros with England
Guehi’s versatility could for sure allow him to coexist with Ricardo Calafiori, the Bologna defeder, who’s expected to make the Emirates switch to take over at left back. With White, Tomiyasu, Guehi, Calafiori, Saliba, and Gabriel, Arsenal’s defence might be unrivalled for years to come.
Arsenal better hurry up if they are interested as Liverpool have apparently just opened negotiations to sign him.
That would be madness of the first order to even contemplate a thing like that! The highest-scoring defender in our squad; a player who is hardly injured; a pillar of the most dependable defensive pairings in the league last season.
Please say something else.
In response to the question, I hope not. But then again, Ramsdale was replaced this time last year. Once again it depends on what MA believes is best for his project. I still remember what the spine of the team was before Gabriel arrived and am still appreciative of his abilities. Guehi might or might not be an upgrade going forward but at what cost(s)? I doubt if he would want to sit the bench and it’s doubtful that MA would want to put him in a back three.
What you would gain on the swings, you would lose on the roundabouts.Guehi, like Timber is short for a centre back and relatively poor in the air.Gabriel on the other hand has improved substantially on the ground and is dominant in the air.Being left footed he also brings balance to the centre back pairing, not that that is an essential ingredient to a successful duo.Basically, while Guehi is a fine defender we are well covered in that department particularly with Califiori ,hopefully on his way.
Guehi looks great and I see why there’s interest in him, but I don’t think he’d be a significant improvement on Gabriel. One thing that strikes me about all of the most successful sides (invincibles, utds treble team, Chelsea’s best teams, Barcelona’s best teams) is that they were all built on a foundation of players who played together for a long time and knew eachother very well. We should be building towards that with our best and most reliable performers, and Gabriel is in that camp imo.
It’ll depend if Arteta is still very interested to sign Marc Guehi this summer. As he reportedly was last summer. And he would have Arsenal to sign him this window for his Arsenal project.
Nevertheless, I don’t think it will have to be Gabriel Magalhaes that Guehi will have to replace if he’s signed. But possibly replace Kiwior if Arsenal sells him this summer. Possibly to Bologna as part of deal making by Arsenal sign Calafiori from the Italian club Bologna.
My dream 7 man Arsenal’s defence defenders for next season’s campaign are:
Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyansu, Williams Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marc Guehi, Jurrien Timber and Calafiori.
Yes! 7 but if Arteta agrees, accepts and implement.
PSG are sniffing around Gabriel and Real want Saliba. Nothing but sabre rattling at the moment but I suppose we have to be prepared. Saliba, would probably be next year, now they got Mbappe.
Arteta last season wanted White back fighting for CB, thats why he bought Timber. So who knows what will happen this summer. We have been scouting Ghehi for a while.
Why would we think of moving either Gabriel or Saliba now.
Gabriel like Saliba have disapproved Arteta mindset about them with their exemplary performance
When we dismantled the the Xhaka,Partey combo we went backwards. When we benched Gabriel for White,we struggled. Why keep experimenting?