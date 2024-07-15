Are Arsenal considering replacing Gabriel with Marc Guehi this summer?

Last summer, Mikel Arteta had an idea for improving his defence. He intended to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi to play alongside William Saliba. But before he could implement that plan, he needed Gabriel Magalhaes’ suitors to approach the club with a suitable offer—the Brazilian had to make room for the Englishman to join.

No offer arrived for Gabriel, but it was interesting that he was mostly left on the bench until the transfer window closed last summer. But he stayed, and the move for Guehi never happened. This summer, there has been chatter that the Crystal Palace star is keen on leaving Selhurst Park. The Sun has reported that Arsenal and Manchester United are on high alert, with Marc Guehi expected to reject Crystal Palace’s new contract offer. Apparently, rejecting a new agreement is a clear indication that he may be seeking a new adventure.

Well, with Manchester United busy pushing for deals for Leny Yoro, Jarrad Branthwaite, and Matthew Deligt, Arsenal has a fantastic chance of winning the Guehi race if they put their minds to it. In fact, the Gunners must have spoken with the ex-Chelsea man’s entourage last year, so they’ll simply continue where they left off.

If Arsenal signs Guehi, who can play all over the backline, they will not only be signing a utility player but also a leader and someone who is courageous and can be the opposing striker’s nightmare because he is unafraid of anything, as he clearly showed at the Euros with England

Guehi’s versatility could for sure allow him to coexist with Ricardo Calafiori, the Bologna defeder, who’s expected to make the Emirates switch to take over at left back. With White, Tomiyasu, Guehi, Calafiori, Saliba, and Gabriel, Arsenal’s defence might be unrivalled for years to come.

Darren N

