Are Arsenal considering to test Inter Milan with massive swap deal involving two Gunners

With each transfer Mikel Arteta has completed for his Arsenal team, we get another hint about his tactical line-ups this season. There is another hint from Arsenal’s latest transfer speculation in the Metro that they are keen on Inter Milan’s attacking midfielder Nicolo Barella joining the Gunners.

The Gunners are so keen on Barella joining their project that they are reportedly willing to offer Folarin Balogun and Takehiro Tomiysu to the Serie A side in exchange for their playmaker.

If the move is to go through, I’m convinced that if Arteta is to play with double 8s in his midfield, it would be Barella and Odegaard who’d be his first pick. That could leave Rice playing the No. 6 role.

For Havertz, he may end up being used in the striker role, like he was used in the Community Shield. His versatility could also see him play on the right wing when Saka has been given a rest.

Mikel Arteta is not joking around this transfer window; how he is pimping up his squad is amazing. Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and David Raya have joined, and other deals like the one for Barella are still to be closed.

The Gunners will be better off than last season; there’s no doubt about that.

Sam P

