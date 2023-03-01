Are Arsenal destined to be a one-season wonder – Like Leicester City?

Arsenal are unquestionably the favourites to win the Premier League; the title is theirs to lose.

Manchester City haven’t been as effective as they are known to be, losing points left and right. Liverpool and Chelsea are not even close to challenging. To win the league, the worst Arsenal can do is equal City’s results, but Glen Johnson thinks they have what it takes to be stronger and comfortably win the league.

“My point was that Arsenal are a bit like Leicester. When Leicester won the league, everyone else was rubbish, and they did not get close to winning the title again,” Johnson told ICE 36.

However, the PL legend believes that, come next season, Arsenal may have to perform a miracle to be as dominant as they have been this season. “The following season, they were nowhere near it. Arsenal are probably good enough to win the league this year, but I don’t expect them to retain the title because all of the other big clubs will improve and bounce back,” added Johnson.

To critics, Johnson may have a point, but to die-hard Gooners, the question to Johnson is, “What does Arsenal need to demonstrate to you that they are now the real deal?”

Anyone who has followed Arsenal since Arteta took over will recognise the path they’ve taken; game after game, they’ve gone from strength to strength. Looking at the present Arsenal squad, they haven’t relied on luck; they have consistently turned in a good performance game after game.

Many would argue that Arsenal’s supremacy will continue next season, with excellent acquisitions such as the signing of Declan Rice, and are likely to be even stronger as defending champions..

Darren N

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – Arteta talks about Everton , Sean Dyche, team news, selection choices and the title race ahead…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids