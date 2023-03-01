Are Arsenal destined to be a one-season wonder – Like Leicester City?

Arsenal are unquestionably the favourites to win the Premier League; the title is theirs to lose.
Manchester City haven’t been as effective as they are known to be, losing points left and right. Liverpool and Chelsea are not even close to challenging. To win the league, the worst Arsenal can do is equal City’s results, but Glen Johnson thinks they have what it takes to be stronger and comfortably win the league.
“My point was that Arsenal are a bit like Leicester. When Leicester won the league, everyone else was rubbish, and they did not get close to winning the title again,” Johnson told ICE 36.
However, the PL legend believes that, come next season, Arsenal may have to perform a miracle to be as dominant as they have been this season. “The following season, they were nowhere near it. Arsenal are probably good enough to win the league this year, but I don’t expect them to retain the title because all of the other big clubs will improve and bounce back,” added Johnson.
To critics, Johnson may have a point, but to die-hard Gooners, the question to Johnson is, “What does Arsenal need to demonstrate to you that they are now the real deal?”
Anyone who has followed Arsenal since Arteta took over will recognise the path they’ve taken; game after game, they’ve gone from strength to strength. Looking at the present Arsenal squad, they haven’t relied on luck; they have consistently turned in a good performance game after game.
Many would argue that Arsenal’s supremacy will continue next season, with excellent acquisitions such as the signing of Declan Rice, and are likely to be even stronger as defending champions..
Glen Johnson is a nobody, why on earth entertain his pathetic remarks, three PL one season unbeaten doesn’t make you one-hit wonders. Arteta has a plan and so far it is ahead of schedule, the sh.tty remarks we hear from Neville, Johnson is further proof it is getting up their noses, good. Even with VAR trying to derail our season, we are on course to win our fourth PL title on behind Cit and Chelsea, both clubs with corrupt money buying their success, so let’s see what happens. To put negative posts like this is an insult to Arteta,Arsenal and the fans
You need to factor into your thinking that JA deliberately seeks out “nobodies”to report their opinions!
With the exception of Kevin Campbell who is used now and again, such nobodies have no Arsenal connection whatsoever.
Which is, albeit bizarrely, what attracts JA admins to seek out their so called “thoughts”!
I think Arsenal have a much stronger squad than Leicester did. Why should that, and new faces showing their worth not result in a high finish next season? Leicester showed what could be done with the right mentality in a year when the chasing pack were definitely not at their strongest. City are still a fighting unit and ManU are racing up the league. Isn’t it fanciful to think that Liverpool and Chelsea’s woes will disappear next season?
I wish I’d had £100 on Leicester that season. They were such a surprise and worthy winners. The problem for them was that they did not have the finances to maintain a title-winning squad and immediately started losing most of their best players, which will almost certainly not happen with Arsenal. In fact, we will be strengthening in order to make the Premier League challenge next season as promised by Mikel. If we win it this season so much the better, as there will be more prize money to spend.
I would happily see Arsenal lift the title this year, and hope we compete again next year. One hit wonder tag is ok, because the club “hit” at least once, so they succeeded.
Ask spuds if they would happily take “one hit wonder” tag why don’t you?
They would be happy to win any title or trophy for anything! I’m sure they wouldn’t care too much about being a one hit club.
Odd how City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Utd were not stigmatized with this label, but somehow it is an issue now that Arsenal could possibly win?
In fact, we are already one hit wonders when it comes to an invincible season, so let Johnson choke on that.
The proverb”ignorance is bliss” can be applied to Johnson who appears to ignore the fact that Arsenal too, will be intent on improving their squad next season.