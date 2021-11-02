Are Arsenal fans a little jealous that Tottenham signed Conte?

One thing Spurs beats Arsenal on – recruitment! by Shenel
After news broke last night it now appears to be confirmed that Tottenham have a new manager.
They have recruited ex Chelsea manager Antonio Conte as their new coach, after sacking Nuno Espirito Santo after a less than acceptable run of form for the club!
Now I don’t know how to feel with that but I can’t help but feel a little frustrated…
Although it is nice to see that so far Arsenal seem to be going in some sort of the right direction although I would be interested to see how we go against the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea when we play them, after seemingly coming out of the rut we were in, especially after losing badly to City and Chelsea the first time around.
But I also can’t help but feel that in the long term I do not think Arteta would be the guy to give us years of success like Arsene Wenger did. Now if he does stay that long and goes on to prove me wrong, then I will of course hold my hands up.
I am one of those fans that would have liked to see the likes of Conte at the club though.
Our appointment process clearly shows that the owners do not look very high in who they get, and this is in no way a disrespect towards Arteta at all because he must have some qualities otherwise he wouldn’t be doing what he is, right?
Although I am hoping Conte’s appointment won’t do much to turn Spurs around, I do feel disappointed and a little bit deflated.
All I can say for us is we can only work with what we have got, so as hard as it is, let’s not focus on who is managing the other clubs, and more on what is going on at our club and get behind the team as much as we can!
Because at the end of the day, let’s not forget when Arsene Wenger first came eyebrows were raised as he was unknown and look at the legacy he created at the club!
Onwards and upwards hey Gooners?
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
Jesus Christ, give it a break with the Conte shît already.
Nobody gives a damn about Spurs at the moment, stop bringing it up and stop trying to force some perception that’s not there.
Dan did his earlier on today, and you’re coming up with this.
Conte joined Spurs and not United.
Just give it a break please and you guys should stop trying to create this lame buzz about his move
Exactly Eddie, why are articles about spurs appearing on the JUST Arsenal site? And as for the opening line of the article, “One thing spurs beat Arsenal on – recruitment”, every manager there in the last 20 years has been a disaster, bad recruitment, apart from Poch who they fired , big mistake. We had articles like this when they signed Mourinho and look how that turned out.
Glad so few Arsenal fans I speak to think this way. Conte is another Mourinho. Don’t want him anywhere near the club
Same here……we have to take care of our own house in our own way. We can’t worry about Spurs signing Conte. Conte is still gonna have the same Spurs personnel Kane, Song Moura etc. They’re not going become especially dangerous under him. They’re gonna do what they’ve always done….just under his direction. And what they do is of little importance to us especially when we know on our good day, we can deal with them as a threat. Okay, even if he starts to spalsh the cash (which Levy doesn’t want to do), Conte might revamp Spurs and with it will come yet another playing style that’s all! A playing style we’ll have to adapt to, not fret about.
It’s the same with the Newcastle takeover. Okay, they’ve got a few Bob now. They might buy Mbappe, Messi, Harland and a while host of famous names. Why should we worry about Newcastle. They’ll do their thing and we’ll do ours. If continue to be in awe or envy when another club threaten to progress then we might as well call it a day!
I wanted him or Ten Hag after Wenger, and even after Emery too. But I think Arteta is making good progress, and hopefully he’ll be able to put together a strong winning side for years to come…. we’ll still support the team regardless of whom the manager is….. COYG!
I agree Conte don’t forget was sacked by Chelski after doing well in his first season. Spent shit loads then did shit all with it. Sacked by Inter after signing alot of players. There is too much competition for big spending on stars and would the Spuds attract them. Also Conte is a no nonsense, its my way or no way attitude might not wash with alot of seemingly over sensitive player’s.
We will see but I don’t think it’s a good move by spurs. Ten Haag would have been a better move for them but thank god he didn’t go there and gives us a back up plan
What did Arsenal expect of Arteta in Dec 2019?
What do Spurs expect of Conte Nov 2021?
Arteta started in December 2020 and I believe the expectation was 4th place minimum.
So Arteta fell short but the FA Cup win papered over the league failure.
Season two we expected a big improvement but it never came. Incredibly the board gave Arteta a thired year.
Again top 6 is the minimum expectation. After a horror star we are up to 5th and now top 4 is the expectation Will Arteta meet that new fan expectation by May? Who knows?
So what of Conte today?
Apparently he is only going to receive an initial 18month contract… to save on parachute payments one assumes. Will two 8th place finishes like Arteta suffice? Probably not.
Is Conte going to be given 4 seasons like Arteta to get top 4? Probably not.
So it’s all down to club expectations.
Are Arsenal or Spurs likely to win the league any time soon? Probably not.
Why not settle for one manager, one group of players a top 6 finish and a cup run. Save a lot of hassle and money. But the fans will moan