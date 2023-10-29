Are Arsenal fans beginning to understand why Arteta chooses David Raya?

Even though there have been numerous calls from Arsenal fans to drop David Raya, Mikel Arteta appears to be confident Raya is his first choice goalie. Hopefully, his outstanding performance against Sheffield will have Gooners starting to trust the Boss’ choice.

In the summer, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta added David Raya to his squad. Many questioned why the gaffer pushed for the move because Ramsdale has been brilliant since his arrival. It was the Englishman while in goal who pulled them back into contention for the league title and back competing in the Champions League. Many Gooners would have been fine with him being Arsenal’s first-choice goalie for the foreseeable future.

But it appears that Arteta was attracted to something special in Raya and was compelled to bring him on board, despite the potential clash in his goalkeeping department over the battle to be No. 1.

That first time claim of aerial ball followed by a long pass are the two biggest qualities of Raya and why he will keep starting even though he tends to be jittery with the short passes. https://t.co/R1Sg7QtN5T — Sakanell! (@Sakkanel) October 28, 2023

Ramsdale began between the posts at first (in the early games of the season), but as the games piled up, things changed. After the September international break, Mikel Arteta gave David Raya his debut, and he hasn’t looked back since.

That has seen Ramsdale relegated to the bench (since the September international break), playing only once in the Carabao Cup, when Arsenal beat Brentford 1-0.

Raya hasn’t had an easy time as Arsenal’s new No. 1. prior to the Sheffield win, I thought he was unimpressive. Against Sheffield, his performance was outstanding, and he displayed class in his distribution. He put up brilliant numbers, as seen below.

People will say "he didn't do anything" because he didn't have to shot stop… David Raya vs Sheffield United | Full Match Statistics: – 3 High claims

– 88% Acc. passes

– 3/6 Accurate long balls It's 2023… keepers do more than shot stopping https://t.co/QbvsVHyxBh — Arsenal Archives (@ArsenalArchives) October 28, 2023

There was talk in the build-up to the Sheffield game that Arteta would change his starting lineup and rest some players. The Arsenal manager did that, giving certain fringe players like Emile Smith Rowe and Jakub Kiwior minutes, but Ramsdale was overlooked. I think that surely means he’s Raya’s deputy.Some Gooners may sympathise with Ramsdale, but they must trust Mikel Arteta; everything he does is for the greater good.

Daniel O

———————————————————

Watch all the goals here including Nketiah’s hat-trick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…