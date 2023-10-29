Are Arsenal fans beginning to understand why Arteta chooses David Raya?

Even though there have been numerous calls from Arsenal fans to drop David Raya, Mikel Arteta appears to be confident Raya is his first choice goalie. Hopefully, his outstanding performance against Sheffield will have Gooners starting to trust the Boss’ choice.
In the summer, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta added David Raya to his squad. Many questioned why the gaffer pushed for the move because Ramsdale has been brilliant since his arrival. It was the Englishman while in goal who pulled them back into contention for the league title and back competing in the Champions League. Many Gooners would have been fine with him being Arsenal’s first-choice goalie for the foreseeable future.
But it appears that Arteta was attracted to something special in Raya and was compelled to bring him on board, despite the potential clash in his goalkeeping department over the battle to be No. 1.
That first time claim of aerial ball followed by a long pass are the two biggest qualities of Raya and why he will keep starting even though he tends to be jittery with the short passes. https://t.co/R1Sg7QtN5T
— Sakanell! (@Sakkanel) October 28, 2023
Ramsdale began between the posts at first (in the early games of the season), but as the games piled up, things changed. After the September international break, Mikel Arteta gave David Raya his debut, and he hasn’t looked back since.
That has seen Ramsdale relegated to the bench (since the September international break), playing only once in the Carabao Cup, when Arsenal beat Brentford 1-0.
Raya hasn’t had an easy time as Arsenal’s new No. 1. prior to the Sheffield win, I thought he was unimpressive. Against Sheffield, his performance was outstanding, and he displayed class in his distribution. He put up brilliant numbers, as seen below.
People will say "he didn't do anything" because he didn't have to shot stop…
David Raya vs Sheffield United | Full Match Statistics:
– 3 High claims
– 88% Acc. passes
– 3/6 Accurate long balls
It's 2023… keepers do more than shot stopping https://t.co/QbvsVHyxBh
— Arsenal Archives (@ArsenalArchives) October 28, 2023
There was talk in the build-up to the Sheffield game that Arteta would change his starting lineup and rest some players. The Arsenal manager did that, giving certain fringe players like Emile Smith Rowe and Jakub Kiwior minutes, but Ramsdale was overlooked. I think that surely means he’s Raya’s deputy.Some Gooners may sympathise with Ramsdale, but they must trust Mikel Arteta; everything he does is for the greater good.
Daniel O
No No No. This one has no justification. Ramsdale made countless saves to keep Arsenal in the points since joining us.. A few gaffs are part of a goalkeepers resume. If he is looking for scapegoats for last season’s collapse he should look in the mirror.
Hmmm Joe, Is that what Arteta does all day? Looking for scapegoats?
It appears to me that he picks the best team to make sure Arsenal get as many points as possible, and, strangely enough, it seems to be working!
I have long known the gaffer see Raya as a carbon copy of Man City Ederson.
So he genuinely believes Raya is capable of something beyond the Englishman.
A think the Spaniard ball playing abilities or preciseong long balls are more important than the occasional lapses , that even the world’s best Ederson is guilty of at times.
Unfortunately no cigar for the young Englishman
Raya may have been a good keeper for Brentford, but at Brentford they were always punching above their weight and if he blundered it was quickly forgotten, if mentioned at all.
At Arsenal it is back page news, and everyone notices.
He looks a very nervous player to me.
Goalkeeping was not the reason we choked out in the Premiere League last season. We missed Saliba and our midfield let us down badly as key players ran out of steam . Raya and Ramsdale have nothing to do with a midfield which allowed itself to be over run, particular in the second half of of games.We needed Rice badly. If you think one game against one of the worst ever teams to start in the Premiere League justifies the back stab on Ramsdale, then good luck to you.
Good win after a wonderful controlled display. That’s without 4 first teamers. We now got 4 tough games in 10 days. Are the boys ready?
In my opinion, Raya is only better at handling crosses and his distribution is as inconsistent as Ramsdale’s. His ball-playing ability is also as shaky as Ramsdale’s
Ramsdale got beaten too many times from tight angles, so let’s see whether Raya is better in that aspect or not
Ramsdale was one of the reasons why we ended up in the second place last season, but Raya played well against Man City this season
Gotanidea! Did Ramsdale stuff up against Everton, Liverpool, West Ham, Brighton and Manchester City??? Please.