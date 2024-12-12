Nicolas Jover has won the admiration of Arsenal supporters, with the Gunners’ set pieces becoming a crucial source of goals in recent weeks. Arsenal boasts some of the finest attacking talents in English football, and their ability to create chances from open play is undeniable. However, it’s clear that set pieces have become an increasingly important weapon in their arsenal, and much of the credit for this success goes to Jover, who has been instrumental in their improvement.

While many fans have lauded Arsenal for their attacking prowess, it’s important to note that they are not solely reliant on set pieces to score, as some critics have suggested. In their 3-0 victory over AS Monaco, Arsenal demonstrated that they can strike in multiple ways, and Monaco appeared well-prepared to defend against their set-piece routines for much of the game. Despite this, Jover’s contributions have been significant in ensuring that these set pieces have become an increasingly potent weapon.

In recognition of his hard work, Jover was rewarded with his own mural at the Emirates Stadium during Arsenal’s win against Monaco. This gesture from the club was a clear sign of appreciation for the set-piece coach’s work and his growing influence within the team. The mural symbolises the high regard in which Jover is held by both players and fans. However, some rival fans have mocked the club for the move, calling it an over-the-top gesture given that Arsenal’s season is still unfolding.

While the mural may seem premature to some, it’s undeniable that Jover’s influence is having a positive impact. Nevertheless, as a report from the Daily Mail highlights, there is still work to be done. Opposition teams are becoming more adept at defending against Arsenal’s set pieces, and Jover will need to continuously refine his strategies and introduce new routines to keep opponents guessing. As Arsenal’s season progresses, Jover will face the challenge of ensuring that his set-piece routines remain a reliable source of goals, as the Gunners aim to build on their recent successes.

