Are Arsenal fans convinced we are closing the gap on Man City?

After Arsenal failed to win the Premier League last season, having shown during the season through their dominance they could win it, many had reasons why they failed to win it.
One primary reason many noted cost the Gunners the PL title was the depth of quality gap between us and serial title winners Manchester City.
The priority for Edu and Arteta this summer was to make sure they injected some quality competition for places into their squad to push them closer to Guardiola’s team.
Progress is already being made to that end. Arsenal has reportedly lined up blockbuster deals in moves for Kai Havertz (who’s already been signed), Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Romeo Lavia. The belief is that these deals will make them better and thus able to fight for the league. But the question is, do these deals close the quality gap between them and Manchester City?
The Gunners are closing the gap if we are to believe Craig Burley. The ESPN pundit argues that as long as Arteta has Rice and Havertz in his squad, he has a quality in his squad that is closer to Guardiola’s.
“James Olley (an ESPN reporter) was saying the other day that there is money in the budget for Rice and Caicedo,” said Burley. “Whether that happens is a big ask.
“If they get Rice and the Havertz deal works out, then it certainly might close that gap even more to Man City.”
Arsenal is coming for Manchester City’s crown next season.
COYG!
Sam P
No! Wait til the end of the window to decide that. We need a Striker. If city sign Gvardiol, tgen they will be even better, thats without any other signing. Haarland and Gvardiol means they have the best defender and striker.
They also have the best manager.
SamP, please stop ending your posts with the COYG acronym. It’s stolen from Spurs, and probably the only thing they’ve ever got right.
UTA.
🎯
UTA, Up the Arse?😊
We are not there yet but I think apart from harvrtz, rice, lavia and timber we can’t do much… But don’t forget Guardiola made that tremble with 7yrs, klopp with UEFA 6yrs so time is crucial since you can’t buy all players in one transfer, but we are 70% there… If we get our target we get to 85% and next season we try find another
quality midfield, winger and a striker..
Arteta is very clever bt de truth is dat we need a physical striker who can pressulise teams dat defend behind de eighteen yard box to disorganise de set up then keep our top performers n let me hope he won’t loose wat he has for wat he wants,
You seem to have some keys on your keyboard not working.
Physical striker like osimhen comes to mind.
We don’t have to match Man city’s quality man for man. Remember this last season we nearly upset them with the players we had. If it was not for injuries to Saliba, Takehiro, Jesus and Zinchenko we were going to win the EPL. We were let down by the lack of quality squad depth. If we address that like we are trying to do I believe we shall compete favourably with Man City. We can even lose both games against Man City and still win EPL provided we keep our consistency and beat other teams. The way this window seems to be unfolding is very promising. Let us hope for successful deals.
i do agree with Adnan that we need a striker with presence but not for the league but the latter rounds of the CL if we get there.
if you look at the last 4 teams who reached the semi’s they all had hold up players and good ariel presence
if we are still going to share the goals around with the top end hitting 10 to 15 each then the presence of a big striker will restrict the way we play.
if we are able to find one that isnt going for mind boggling money then why not just to mix it up
as for getting closer to city – we improve and they go again and improve further.
they do have the best manager and coach around where as we have a very good coach learning his trade to be a good manager. as big difference .
given where we were a few seasons ago to where we are now he is learning, weather quick enough to surpass Pep and snatch his crown is another debate
its just nice now to hear and be considered as challengers rather then the team that makes up the numbers.
by past seasons bar last season, our title hopes have normally faded and gone by Nov, Dec.
enjoy the ride and make the most of it as no sooner as we have that feeling back it can certainly disappear just as quick
Arsenal have exceeded all expectations this season, but we are not there yet surely we are banging on the door to get in to sit around the table shared by the big boys.
As it stands for many Arsenal 2022/23 season will be remembered for the gunners throwing away one of the the biggest leads in premier league history, And while that is harsh it is true
The gaffer wants Arsenal to get out of the perpetual cycle of coming up short that they’ve been in since they lost one the title back in 2004.
Since the triumph the gunners involved in numerous titles bottles in 2008, 2010,2011,2014 and 2016 but each time wecome up short.
Twenty years on since our lost title merely challenging can’t be seen as being good enough for Arsenal comparing to the Citizens
Arsenal are a very different team from when the gaffer first arrived- he has changed the mentality from top to bottom. And because of that with our marquee signings we are right at the door ready barge in at any moment to demand our space around the table with the Citizens.
Yes this is the way to go, Salute Arsenal Management and the board we have been waiting for this since we moved to the Emirates. We are big club once again just waiting for the throphies to arrive.