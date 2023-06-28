Are Arsenal fans convinced we are closing the gap on Man City?

After Arsenal failed to win the Premier League last season, having shown during the season through their dominance they could win it, many had reasons why they failed to win it.

One primary reason many noted cost the Gunners the PL title was the depth of quality gap between us and serial title winners Manchester City.

The priority for Edu and Arteta this summer was to make sure they injected some quality competition for places into their squad to push them closer to Guardiola’s team.

Progress is already being made to that end. Arsenal has reportedly lined up blockbuster deals in moves for Kai Havertz (who’s already been signed), Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Romeo Lavia. The belief is that these deals will make them better and thus able to fight for the league. But the question is, do these deals close the quality gap between them and Manchester City?

The Gunners are closing the gap if we are to believe Craig Burley. The ESPN pundit argues that as long as Arteta has Rice and Havertz in his squad, he has a quality in his squad that is closer to Guardiola’s.

“James Olley (an ESPN reporter) was saying the other day that there is money in the budget for Rice and Caicedo,” said Burley. “Whether that happens is a big ask.

“If they get Rice and the Havertz deal works out, then it certainly might close that gap even more to Man City.”

Arsenal is coming for Manchester City’s crown next season.

COYG!

Sam P

