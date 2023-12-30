Are Arsenal fans dreaming in vain and can only expect loan signings in January?

Most of us Arsenal fans anticipate a busy winter transfer window.
The story has been that in order for Arsenal to win the league, they must make at least two huge signings this winter. The opinion is that they must buy a great striker to boost their attacking efficiency. They also need to sign a quality midfielder to provide cover when Declan Rice is out (or perhaps as an alternative in some games). Rice has been excellent, but there is concern about over-reliance on him.
That being said, Arsenal may be obliged to spend heavily in order to sign top targets such as Ivan Toney and Douglas Luiz. But do they have the funds to complete these two transactions? According to The Athletic, Arsenal are unlikely to make permanent additions in January.
Permanent signings appear to be doubtful due to FFP constraints. This assertion is understandable given Arsenal’s inability to finalise a permanent move for Raya, instead settling for a £3 million loan deal with an option to buy.
In the same vein, the Gunners will be constrained to only make loan moves this winter.
So will Brentford, Ivan Toney’s club, and Villa, Douglas Luiz’s club, agree to loan offers? Are Arsenal at a disadvantage when approaching them with loan offers when other teams may want to take these players on permanent deals?
As gooners, we must wait and watch. Reports like The Athletic’s may make us nervous, but who knows? The club may find a way.
Daniel O
Well at least January is almost here and we can see what happens, if anything. I’m not expecting much but you never know lol
No we can not afford to spend in this window. As it has been pointed out we are on the FFP watch list and very close to the line. To balance the books in January by selling players is difficult. Although finances will improve due to Champions league, revenue and the fact that the wage bill has decreased and the sale of any player for what the market will pay should give money for the summer. I would agree with anyone who says incomming player will be loans.
In the money grow on trees managerial mode, maybe we need to hire the accountants at City and Chelsea to help us work some FFP magic. Once we are free from the shackles of FFP we can give MA another £200M in Jan
The Athletic’s article makes sense. I also guess Arsenal have almost fully maximized their FFP quota, by signing Rice, Havertz and Timber
Loaning a CF would also be a safer choice than signing a player permanently, although we wouldn’t get a high-profile one with that method