Are Arsenal fans dreaming in vain and can only expect loan signings in January?

Most of us Arsenal fans anticipate a busy winter transfer window.

The story has been that in order for Arsenal to win the league, they must make at least two huge signings this winter. The opinion is that they must buy a great striker to boost their attacking efficiency. They also need to sign a quality midfielder to provide cover when Declan Rice is out (or perhaps as an alternative in some games). Rice has been excellent, but there is concern about over-reliance on him.

That being said, Arsenal may be obliged to spend heavily in order to sign top targets such as Ivan Toney and Douglas Luiz. But do they have the funds to complete these two transactions? According to The Athletic, Arsenal are unlikely to make permanent additions in January.

Permanent signings appear to be doubtful due to FFP constraints. This assertion is understandable given Arsenal’s inability to finalise a permanent move for Raya, instead settling for a £3 million loan deal with an option to buy.

In the same vein, the Gunners will be constrained to only make loan moves this winter.

So will Brentford, Ivan Toney’s club, and Villa, Douglas Luiz’s club, agree to loan offers? Are Arsenal at a disadvantage when approaching them with loan offers when other teams may want to take these players on permanent deals?

As gooners, we must wait and watch. Reports like The Athletic’s may make us nervous, but who knows? The club may find a way.

Daniel O

