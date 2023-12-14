Are Arsenal fans excited to see Emile Smith-Rowe return to action?

Emile Smith Rowe – the time is now.
We all know and love Emile Smith Rowe, the 23-year-old is one of the more successful Hale End graduates in recent times, but with his injury record is this his last chance?
“The more we can give him chances to play, the better we will be.” Arteta said in Monday’s press conference after Smith Rowe’s return the same day.
The boss even stated that he believes the Englishman “will be a much better player” coming back from the recent setback.
The attacking-midfielder suffered a problem to his knee in Arsenals 5-0 win against Sheffield in October.
We have seen in the past Smith Rowe’s value to the team, dragging the team through a tough 2021-22 season alongside Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, who have both cemented a place in the starting line-up- unlike Smith Rowe.
Since the start of last season Emile has only played just under 300 minutes worth of professional football, due to various injury problems, compared to the previous two in which he played over 3,000 minutes.
The addition of Kai Havertz in the summer shows that the boss believes there is space for a typical number ten in his setup. In recent times he has been achieving this by playing Martin Ødegaard deeper in build-up, allowing Havertz to play off the centre forward. Smith Rowe would excel in this role due to his energetic and risk-taking style of play we all love.
The fan favourite would also offer some dynamism in play combining with Gabriel Martinelli who is crying out for service and chaos, which he thrives upon.
Smith-Rowe is also commonly used on the left wing, but with Martinelli’s form and constant presence it will take some doing to overtake the Brazilian in the pecking order.
Due to the busy Christmas schedule, Smith Rowe must take the opportunities he will get in the weeks coming to prove to Arteta that is still a key part of the side.
Smith Rowe, in my opinion, is one of the best finishers at the club, and would be a welcome addition to the side in a central attacking role in which he is given the license to shoot, and be the player we all know he can be.
Arsenal fans, are you excited to see his return to the team?
Jack Cambridge Twitter @jackkcambridge
You are right on about ESR’s risking taking playing style, something that is sorely missing in Arsenal’ game recently. We have already caught a glimpse of his past in his last cameo appearance; always trying to move the ball forward.
Yes, but he still has strong competitions for the AM roles from Havertz and Trossard
Give Croydon De Bruyne a run of games, even if it means we have to carry him like we carried Havertz. The others got their chance already and haven’t blown us away have they?
If we can go to the next FA Cup phase, he might get his chance to play the left-sided AM role
At his best, or even a bit below it, he’s better than both.
I hope so
I rate and have rated ESR since I first watched him in 2020. The boy is exciting when on song or when he is not playing with an injury.
But I do feel like he is going the Jack Wilshere way with his never ending injury woe’s. Pure natural talent but very delicate physically (body).
Yes Malaika.
The Wilshere similarity worries me immensely, but the fact is that (like Wilshere) he is a true Gooner and I think its worth persevering with him. I assure you the last thing he wants is to leave Arsenal!
Not really, because we all know it’s only a matter of time until he breaks down again. Hopefully someone comes in with a big offer in January.
Only time will tell, he is not in the same category as Jack was as he had ankle problems which hindered his progress, I think ESR will rise to the occasion, rather sell Nketiah and Cedric
I would say that time has already told for ESR. So many injuries, from such a young age.
Smith-Rowe is such a magnificent talent, he could possibly rise to or above the level of Saka. He has the physique, skill and speed to terrorise and tear apart opposition defences. I think for him, it’s a question of wanting it more than he has shown. He needs to take it up a notch from his academy cruise mode, and it’s all in the head. A firmed and toned up ESR has the engine to outrun, bully and dribble his opposition into submission.
Yes! Fingers crossed he can stay fit and gets a consistent run to show what he can do.
Currently we need someone to cover the attacking midfield roles and ESR could be the man. Vieira is still injured and Trossard may be better playing wide. ESR should at least get plenty of sub minutes over Xmas and start the FA game.
If he does not make it this season, he is likely to be sold but pointless to sell him in January unless we get a crazy offer
So many fans forgot how great he was before his long term injury, and I for one am glad to see him back because he may be the difference we need in some games and it will be a long season as well
Brilliant news and fingers crossed he stays fit.
If he doors, it gives MA so many different options, not only for where ESR plays, but how he will help other players such as Martinelli and Saka.
He is Arsenal through and through and (if fit) will be like a new signing, breath of fresh air and a different style of play… ROCK ON TOMMY!!!!
How I wish he stays injury free for a long period. I rate ESR so highly.I remember him bailing us out on several occasions before his injury.
By now he should be at the same level with Odegaard or even better if it were not for the injuries.
Super excited! I like him a lot, hopefully he kicks on his excellence. Starting from this Sunday. Vamos Emile!!!
Excited yes, hope the lad can avoid further injuries.
A change of scenery may be the best thing for the kid
Great news, the FA has cleared MA for his reactions to the Newcastle match officiating. I believe he was sorely missed on the touchline at Villa Park.
I hope ESR gets a real chance to prove his worth again and not just this 5-10 minute stuff to finish out the odd match.
Kid has talent which has be derailed by the constant niggling injuries. I hope he stays fit throughout this festive period and help out the team more especially the no 10.
Can only wish him well. We need a fit ESR to give our midfield more momentum. At the same time, knowing his history with injuries and Arsenal’s curse over the years with having lost so many promising players to career defining injuries, I can’t be too excited.