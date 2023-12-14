Are Arsenal fans excited to see Emile Smith-Rowe return to action?

Emile Smith Rowe – the time is now.

We all know and love Emile Smith Rowe, the 23-year-old is one of the more successful Hale End graduates in recent times, but with his injury record is this his last chance?

“The more we can give him chances to play, the better we will be.” Arteta said in Monday’s press conference after Smith Rowe’s return the same day.

The boss even stated that he believes the Englishman “will be a much better player” coming back from the recent setback.

The attacking-midfielder suffered a problem to his knee in Arsenals 5-0 win against Sheffield in October.

We have seen in the past Smith Rowe’s value to the team, dragging the team through a tough 2021-22 season alongside Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, who have both cemented a place in the starting line-up- unlike Smith Rowe.

Since the start of last season Emile has only played just under 300 minutes worth of professional football, due to various injury problems, compared to the previous two in which he played over 3,000 minutes.

The addition of Kai Havertz in the summer shows that the boss believes there is space for a typical number ten in his setup. In recent times he has been achieving this by playing Martin Ødegaard deeper in build-up, allowing Havertz to play off the centre forward. Smith Rowe would excel in this role due to his energetic and risk-taking style of play we all love.

The fan favourite would also offer some dynamism in play combining with Gabriel Martinelli who is crying out for service and chaos, which he thrives upon.

Smith-Rowe is also commonly used on the left wing, but with Martinelli’s form and constant presence it will take some doing to overtake the Brazilian in the pecking order.

Due to the busy Christmas schedule, Smith Rowe must take the opportunities he will get in the weeks coming to prove to Arteta that is still a key part of the side.

Smith Rowe, in my opinion, is one of the best finishers at the club, and would be a welcome addition to the side in a central attacking role in which he is given the license to shoot, and be the player we all know he can be.

Arsenal fans, are you excited to see his return to the team?

Jack Cambridge Twitter @jackkcambridge

