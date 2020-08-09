Are Arsenal fans happy for to sell Maitland-Niles for 30m?

30 Million for Maitland-Niles Would Be Great Business by Dan Smith
If you ever wondered why our marketing team use as many British players as possible to advertise merchandise or dominate Arsenal’s in-house YouTube channel, take a look at the reaction to the news that we are willing to sell Maitland-Niles for 30 million.
Being young and British is the only reason why I can see some would regret selling the 22-year-old. Fans love ‘one of their own’ graduating from the academy, it’s the closest a supporter can get to relating to a player, someone who might generally love the badge and more likely to stay long term than a random signing.
Ainsley has literally grown up with us, as part of our youth set up from the age of 6. Yet how long was Arsene Wenger accused of giving too many chances to his squad, to the point they took advantage and became too comfortable?
This would be a ruthless decision by those above Areta (who’s believed to have been overruled) and for me, we need to be more cold in our dealings. Sentiment is not a reason to turn down 30 million. Gooners liking seeing British kids play is not a reason to either.
As a business, you take the emotion out of it and consider the offer for your asset. When you need to raise funds to improve other areas, 30 million for a player mostly on our bench makes sense.
If you are asking players to take payment reduction then you have to consider such a sum for a talent who under three coaches, has not been trusted to play in his favoured position.
Morally how can you sack 55 staff to cover 2 million a year then not accept 30 million on a man who a couple of months ago was making it clear his preference was to leave if first team football isn’t guaranteed?
With it not guaranteed when or how much matchday revenue you will get, 30 million becomes a lot of money.
30 million would cover a Coutinho loan, take us 15 million away from Partey’s release cause, will make up Auba’s new contract, heck some are saying Palace would now take 30 million for Zaha.
Some gooners were shocked to hear the news we would be putting one of our British core on the transfer list, but my surprise is we think we can get such a sum for a makeshift full back?
He will want to join a team where he’s trusted to play in midfield, and if my team were forking out 30 million on a midfielder, I wouldn’t want it to be on someone you don’t know is any good in the role.
Say what you want about Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery, they worked with enough players to recognise talent. Even our current manager, while possibly having been won over in the last few weeks, has clearly shared the same assessment as his predecessors.
That’s 3 managers who only saw Maitland-Niles good enough to fill in at left or right back. It’s not like any are shy in giving youth a chance either. Saka has played in attacking roles, so has Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson, Willock has played where Niles wants to play, Eddie’s had minutes up front. It can’t be a coincidence that after 3 years and 3 managers, Niles is the only one out of that group who hasn’t been trusted to have a run in the team in his favoured role.
When you say it like that, 30 million would be as big a bargain as when we got 38 million for Iwobi. I know in the FA Cup Semi Final and Final, he showed he can tactically do a job and follow a game plan. Yet I promised myself I wouldn’t allow the joy of Wembley make me forget how poor this season was. We finished 8th, our worst position in 25 years.
To be a big club, we should think like a big club. We shouldn’t be wanting to keep a player because we are happy that he happened to have a couple of good games. That’s his job.
Based from August 19 to August 20, only a couple of individuals could complain if they were now replaced. You represented one of the worse Gunners teams in my lifetime, so damn straight your place at our club should be under threat.
Just think about that. Instead of being embarrassed by our performances he was complaining he might want to leave. Is Maitland-Niles a player you can trust to rescue us in our hour of need? Would him staying or be the difference between top 4 or 8th? He will be 23 later this month, is he truly a hot prospect like others?
He can be a good player for a mid-table team, but at Arsenal will only be on the fringe and 30 million for fringe is worth considering. He’s played 100 times for us so it’s not like he hasn’t had the opportunities. He might yet stay but only because I can’t see why anyone would pay 30 million for him.
Should we be happy to let him go at that price?
Dan Smith
Stupid to sell for 30million! He is young, bags of potential and very experienced for his age, versatile(can play well in many postitions) look at the Ox we sold him for £35 to Liverpool and at the time everyone was like wow great business but i guarentee if Loverpool sold him they would get 60-65 mill for him. Ainsley is also a homegrown player which alone makes him very valuable
Fo Sulli thatyou think anyone will buy Chamberlain for 40million is joke, we did a great business with Chamberlain, an average player who is always getting injured and also have one year left on his contract, maybe you forgot, we sold him for more than 30million and that in my opinion was good business.
I love all our players Maitland Niles been one of my favorite, but with 30m during this important window of ours, I’ll take it and wish him d best
To me, it’s purely about how good he is, not his nationality, although it is always nice to see someone come through the youth system. Only saka and martinelli have had more of an impact this season from the younger players, and AMN has been one of our most impressive players in several of the big games, starting with the win over Utd from a RB position. He’s looked absolutely dominant at times and able to keep top players pretty quiet.
I don’t believe the talk of him wanting to play CM at all costs – I think he just wants to play and I think he would get those changes if he stayed. I really see an Alaba kind of player who can fill in multiple roles to a very high standard (not saying he’s as good as Alaba). Not the sort of player we should be moving on if we can help it.
Bellerin could command a similar fee and has not been playing fantastically for some time. There’s been rumours of him wanting to move on as well and I think it makes much more sense.
£30m!!!! I’d take £10m!!
Why sell this guy, he has shown that he has the propensity to do better. My advice would be to try and keep him as he’s shown how versatile he can be. He can play left and right back , plus he can even get into inverted positions to support the middle of the pitch. We don’t have a player as versatile as him in our team so I say we keep him plus he’s still very young and still has a lot to learn. gradually, he’ll get better
My heart breaks. I could understand the want to play first team football in his main position but reality is he adds more value to the team as a sort of James Milner,throw him anywhere and he does a job(doesn’t work in our cursed RCM though). I’m bias and I’ll pray no one reaches our evaluation. The Army cannot afford to lose its members
I would keep AMN over Bellerin any day.As for your comments Jim, given the number of Clubs who will be interested in AMN , you will be made to look foolish.Perhaps you ought to think before you participate.
Players we should sell to raise money for new signings: Kolasinac, Mustafi, Ozil, Lacazettte (promote Balgone)
“It can’t be a coincidence that after 3 years and 3 managers, Niles is the only one out of that group who hasn’t been trusted to have a run in the team in his favoured role.”
Wasn’t Ashley Cole a winger or striker? Freddie Ljungberg’s favoured position was CM. Lauren was a midfielder who was asked to play fullback. Sol Campbell started as a striker. Tonnes of players don’t end up in the position they necessarily wanted – sometimes you have to adapt to have a successful career. If AMN only wants to play CM, he might not end up maximising his potential – that would be his risk to take, but he has stated clearly that he’s willing to play wherever he’s asked to. The fact that he’s excelled in different positions (more so than willock, nketiah and Nelson – who have all been good, don’t get me wrong) should be seen as a positive in my view.
Also, while arsene was good at recognising talent, don’t forget Gnabry didn’t get a proper chance at arsenal. Sometimes even the best get it wrong and even then, for all we know AMN would be a nailed on first team player if Wenger was still in charge, given he was still young at the time.
Sell Mustafi and Kolasonic instead.
There was no need to buy Cedric Soares
Soares is no better than AMN
Raul and Edu sitting on Arteta will only destroy the club eventually
Brilliant article Dan, I also wonder how three experienced coach keep playing him at Rb but yet some fans who doesn’t even know the basic thing about football keep saying he’s best position is in the middle. If any club is willing to pay 30million for him, we should take it. He’s nothing more than a squad player.
Yes but he frequently plays better than our starting RB when he’s asked to do the job… He’s had a couple of hiccups, but I’d start him over bellerin in any game
Ainsley is quite far down the line from the players we should sell to raise the funds for the Summer’s key transfers!
He’s an Arsenal boy through and through, with us since he’s a kid!
Aren’t we obligated to keep home grown players anyway?
We could get more for him next Summer when deals don’t have an average minus 30% lower value. Give him one last season to prove himself!
Before selling Ainsley, sell Kolasinac, Mustafi, Sokratis, Torreira & Guendouzi ! That’s plenty of money there already!!
(Özil will run his contract down for sure, unfortunately)