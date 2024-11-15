Are Arsenal fans happy that Ben White will “make himself available” for England call up under Tuchel?

Ben White will make himself available for England again in March.

Ben White has been in the news lately for the minor surgery that he underwent during this international break to correct an issue he has been dealing with all season. This will sadly see him potentially miss the remainder of the calender year for the Gunners, and that will be a big blow indeed.

What might somewhat be a blow as well will be the fact that he could soon make a return back to international football with England. The England international hasn’t featured for the Three Lions since 2022 despite the consistent performances for his club, and the reasons were laid bare when it was revealed earlier this year by Gareth Southgate that he made himself ineligible for selection.

The reasons most likely being the manner in which he left the England camp at the World Cup in 2022, a reported falling out with Steve Holland is what has led to this self imposed exile, and now with a new management in charge, it has been reported that White will now make himself available for selection in March 2025.

As revealed by Talksport’s Adrian Durham concerning his potential return, he said: “I’ve heard from a very good source that Arsenal’s Ben White will be making himself available for selection in March”.

“That will be when England play for the first time under Thomas Tuchel.”

It will definitely be interesting to see how Tuchel will handle this, there are many other options at right-back for England so he might not decide to call him up.

However if he continues his consistent run of form after his return from injury then he might be inclined to call him up. Some gooners will definitely not be happy with this, given the added injury risks and fatigue that will come with international matches!

BENJAMIN KENNETH

ADMIN COMMENT

