Are Arsenal fans happy to buy Mat Ryan permanently?

Arsenal in advanced talks to seal first summer signing

While the cloud of the European Super League continues to overshadow any football related news these days, Arsenal are not wasting any time to revamp their squad for next season.

According to FootballInsider, the Gunners are in advanced talks with Brighton and Hove Albion to make the loan move of Maty Ryan permanent.

The Australian has looked solid in the two appearances he has made for the North London outfit since joining the club in January.

The 29-year-old lost his starting place at the Seagulls to Roberto Sanchez and thus, was considered surplus to requirements at the Amex Stadium.

It was no secret that Arsenal were on the lookout for a more robust number two, after they let Emiliano Martinez join fellow Premier League side Aston Villa last summer.

Speaking after the game against Fulham, Mikel Arteta was clearly impressed with Ryan’s commitment in the training sessions. He said, “I picked him because he totally deserves to play, he trains like a beast, he’s got the right attitude and he needed a game.”

1 – Mat Ryan is only the second goalkeeper to record a touch in the opposition box in a Premier League game this season, after Aaron Ramsdale, who has done so twice. Flick. pic.twitter.com/K2LUcTpQSK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 18, 2021



Since making the switch to London, Ryan is reported to have made a strong impression on the coaching staff. In particular, his attitude and work ethic have stood out in training which is why Arsenal look keen to extend his stay beyond the summer.

The Aussie’s contract at Brighton expires in the summer of 2022. Thus, the Gunners would be able to acquire him at a cut-price deal.

I everyone happy to have him to challenge Bernd Leno for Number One?

Yash Bisht