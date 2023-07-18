Are Arsenal fans in danger of getting “a little bit carried away”?

After spending £200 million on top-tier players Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice, the Gunners are expected to deliver Premier League success to the Emirates.

Last season, they were unable to beat Manchester City to the league title due to inferior quality in depth in the squad. But there’s no disputing that Arteta, with the acquisitions already completed (and those still to be completed), has a squad full of quality, which may be worrying news for other Premier League clubs.

Arsene Wenger recently stated that Arsenal is finally in position to win the league, saying, “I believe we will win the championship.”

Anyway, while winning the Premier League appears to be a feasible goal for next season, Jamie O’Hara believes the Gunners still have a long way to go.

“Come on, these Arsenal fans are all getting a bit carried away, aren’t they?” O’Hara said on TalkSport.

“I just think everyone’s getting a little bit carried away. They’ve signed Rice, brilliant signing, don’t get me wrong, I’m jealous of it being a Spurs fan.

“But let’s not get carried away, they’ve still got a long way to go. Teams are all improving this season, everyone’s improving.”

Few people have predicted Arsenal to have a successful season in recent years. But, considering last season’s resurgence, being in the title battle, and their activity this summer, not believing that Arsenal can win the league is audacious.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…