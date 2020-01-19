Are Arsenal fans now convinced that Arteta is the right man for the job?

It was quite obvious in Arsene Wenger’s last season that a large percentage of the Arsenal home fans had decided that Le Prof had outstayed his welcome and there were many empty seats as the season wore on.
And it didn’t take too long for the empty seats to reappear this season as Unai Emery failed to persuade them that he had any idea how to get the players to understand his confusing instructions.
But now Arteta is in charge, it looks like the fans are back on board, and to be fair since that crazy defeat to Chelsea in the last 10 minutes, we have had 2 wins and a draw at the Emirates. Arteta certainly believes that the fans were right behind the team in yesterday’s draw against Sheffield United, so much so, he thanked them after the game.
The Boss told Arsenal.com: “The fans were terrific, they were right behind the team and they appreciated every action as we were pushing them,”
“I’m so thankful to them because compared to how it was a month ago, I think it’s completely different.
“We have to keep trying to convincing them and encouraging them to keep doing it, and hopefully they can deserve and enjoy more good results.”
We are going into a run of three away games in a row, and I can’t imagine any of them are going to be easy for us, but for the home fans, our next five are Newcastle, Everton, Olympiakos, West Ham and Norwich, all of which should be winnable in my eyes.
Hopefully we can get our confidence back at home and then start trying to do the same thing away from home.
Having the twelfth man on board in the home games makes a massive difference to the atmosphere and is a great help to the players.
Long may it continue!
No. Not yet for me.
I’m Satisfied with his performance so far but will wait till the end of the season.
I want to see a bit more improvement
Yes he’s improved an average team
Shocking post Pat seems like you just trying to rub
People up
To make them
Comment
Not convinced by anything at all yet. Not going to judge him one way or another for a while yet.
MA hadnt convinced me yet…not by far with his team selections and tactics. Like in the Sheff game, back to the old wenger days of making a substitution for the sake of making one and he puts on Nketiah?…the selfish player who even Leeds would not use?
He needed a midfield change but didn’t make one.
So far apart from the MU game where MU lost the game not that we won it, his tactics and selection have been seemed like the worse of both Wenger and Emery combined….below average favourites being regularly selected, Nelson Niles, Xhaka. Going ahead then going back to the old wenger days of trying to hold out with a 1 nil lead.Unable to change tactics during the game to counter the other teams….Chelsea game?
Ah well….I have never not expected to win against newly promoted teams. Emery has f….the club bad and atm looks like MA is continuing down that path.
Draws are no better than a loss against “smaller” clubs
I am convinced he is what we needed now instead of Unai or it wouldve got a hell of alot worse under his leadership. Mikel knows the club and has learnt under 2 of the best minds in football, one as a no2 coach and another as playing captain.
He may not be the answer but has steadied the ship which we needed. Now if we had won yesterday, same at Palace and didnt throw away that lead in 10mins to chelsea we would be all on cloud 9 with the improvements he has made. Small margins has cost him and the team so let’s just get behind them.
Did any of you hear Anfield today… now that’s a 12th man! We have abit to go but back on the right tracks is what was needed 1st, then with abit of investment and moving players out he can have a proper go in the summer with pre season and ready for the new season. Saliba will be here also then.
Patience is what is needed here and shrewd transfers in the likes of Xhaka being replaced and sold, same with Papa and Cabellos when he goes back to Madrid because Ozil isnt the same but are stuck with him and creating opportunities as we struggle at times.
Papa, Xhaka, Elneny, Miki and if needs be Laca is he doesnt step up as we cant afford any more passengers or afford to. Going to be a long process but never know Dagote might buy us next year and we start fifa buying!!
Wenger in, just kidding
Can’t believe the negativity from the first replies.MA has firstly helped the defenders to DEFEND better than they ever did under Emery.Thus in in spite of having to continually change CB’s due to injuries and having no first choice full backs available in Bellerin and Tierney.Add the long term loss of both Holding and now Chambers and to me at least we seem to have developed a system that is consistent, in spite of having an 18 year old LW playing LB.Its not perfect but a huge improvement.
In midfield he has at least identified how he wants Xhaka and Torriera to play, and they now provide cover at the back we never had under Emery.( Watford Away with 32 YES THIRTY TWO ATTEMPTS ON GOAL).
He is consistent with Pepe Ozil and Auba begins Lacazette up front.The transition is not there but the signs are better.We will improve as the season goes on and get better results I’m sure.
Stevie Wonder could see the improvement-it is beyond belief some on this site fail to recognise it