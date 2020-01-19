Are Arsenal fans now convinced that Arteta is the right man for the job?

It was quite obvious in Arsene Wenger’s last season that a large percentage of the Arsenal home fans had decided that Le Prof had outstayed his welcome and there were many empty seats as the season wore on.

And it didn’t take too long for the empty seats to reappear this season as Unai Emery failed to persuade them that he had any idea how to get the players to understand his confusing instructions.

But now Arteta is in charge, it looks like the fans are back on board, and to be fair since that crazy defeat to Chelsea in the last 10 minutes, we have had 2 wins and a draw at the Emirates. Arteta certainly believes that the fans were right behind the team in yesterday’s draw against Sheffield United, so much so, he thanked them after the game.

The Boss told Arsenal.com: “The fans were terrific, they were right behind the team and they appreciated every action as we were pushing them,”

“I’m so thankful to them because compared to how it was a month ago, I think it’s completely different.

“We have to keep trying to convincing them and encouraging them to keep doing it, and hopefully they can deserve and enjoy more good results.”

We are going into a run of three away games in a row, and I can’t imagine any of them are going to be easy for us, but for the home fans, our next five are Newcastle, Everton, Olympiakos, West Ham and Norwich, all of which should be winnable in my eyes.

Hopefully we can get our confidence back at home and then start trying to do the same thing away from home.

Having the twelfth man on board in the home games makes a massive difference to the atmosphere and is a great help to the players.

Long may it continue!