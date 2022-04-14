Are Arsenal fans now famous for abusing our own players?

As a fan base we should be embarrassed by Granit Xhaka’s interview with Players Tribune.
The consensus in the Football community is the player has been brave to speak candidly about the abuse he has received from his own supporters. It’s uncomfortable to think of Gooners being associated like that. We were once the club known for always acting with class and doing things the right way.
Arsene Wenger warned in his final years that as a fanbase we were in danger of losing the proud values we were famous for.
Tony Adams, Ian Wright, Keown, Dixon, Henry, Viera, etc. I grew up with talent who spoke about the pride of representing the badge.
A generation now see players no longer with that pride to wear the shirt. Mustafi has spoken about how critics impacted his mental health, Sokratis, Guendouzi, Ozil and Auba will all not reflect fondly on their time in North London.
Here’s a 29-year-old now saying he’s ‘100 percent convinced’ that players are scared to make mistakes. That’s one of the few leaders in our dressing room admitting that!
Xhaka believed he had played his final game for the club in 2019 when he was subbed at home to Crystal Palace, the crowd’s reaction leading to our captain to throw the armband down and gesture to the stands.
As the Swiss alludes to; many people just go from game to game, result to result.
For many, it was simply a case of the team drawing at home 2-2 with Palace (ironically those same people probably this season celebrated that same result).
In reality, this was a young man who daily was receiving online threats, having death wished on his wife, prayers that his daughter got cancer.
That day, he couldn’t bottle up his feelings anymore.
His Dad was at the Emirates that afternoon. The same Father who told him not to give up in Switzerland and Germany, told him immediately it was time to leave England.
It’s embarrassing to hear teammates ring him or visit him, like it’s a us Vs them scenario.
Xhaka speaks about the backlash never being so intense in the other countries he played in.
It would be arrogant to say those watching the Bundesliga don’t care as much as viewers of the Premiership
The difference in the UK is the culture we have where grown men and women think that the confines of football allows you to act how you want.
Just look at the last Euros.
People have built YouTube channels by verbally abusing their own teams and encouraging others to join in.
It’s ironic that those who have taken offence to Xhaka’s truth, many are those who built views and subscriptions on being allowed to express their opinions, now they don’t like when it’s done back to them.
The host of AFTV think one idea is allow spectators to attend open training sessions and Q and A’s.
Of course, he does!
The reality is, that online platform has done more than any other to create an environment not friendly between fans and players.
If I were an Arsenal player, I wouldn’t want my fans watching me in practise.
To stress this isn’t about saying a player had a bad game or simply not rating them.
The subject himself says that he’s got no problem being judged purely on ability, no. Where the line is crossed is when family is being mentioned, your welfare is being discussed and your being sworn at every week.
My stance has always been an adult should be able to watch Sport without calling another human being the C word but that’s my education.
Xhaka says before he leaves, he wants to do something ‘special’ with the club. Having won two FA Cups he obviously doesn’t see that as ‘special’.
We are not lifting the Prem or Champions League in the next couple of years so unfortunately his legacy will be the breakdown in the relationship between Gunners and Gooners.
How it became fashionable for fans to swear at their own players, and it just be accepted.
That’s quite sad.
Be Kind in the comments

Dan
Dan
Yes.too many of them on here.
No Arsenal fans are just like every fan base in the world. Football fans of all teams abuse their opponents, their own players the match officials all game and in their spare time abuse each other. That’s how football fans roll
I saw the bad comments of other clubs’ fans on YouTube. I reckon Arsenal fans aren’t worse than them and there are always bad apples in all fan base
We just need to make constructive comments with suggestions and solutions, not make death threats or personal abuse
Good article Dan
Great article and very well written Dan Smith. Remember Adam Ramsdale? He hadn’t even played a match for The Arsenal, and was copping abuse left right and centre. There are alot of gutless wonders out there hiding behind a computer screen. It’s such as shame those people aren’t called out and be publicly shamed and humiliated. One person comes to name. Mr Jon Fox. That bad excuse of a man wished ill towards Arsene Wenger,,, and most recently wished Granite Xhaka got sick with Covid. He calls himself educated and a realist. There are alot of those people out there. It’s usually those people that abuse others, do it, because they are insecure and unhappy with their own lives. When I was much younger going to high school, I took shear delight in finding a weakness in somebody and absolutely giving it to them. My father found out and took me down a peg or two. There’s no room for racism, nor bullying, in any shape or form. Cheers to all good fellow gooners. Let’s hope we turn our fortunes around against Southampton
Great Post PJ – your views show the kind of “values” that I somehow associated with The Arsenal so many years ago.
I urge all Arsenal fans to actually read the complete interview with Xhaka and, then, ask themselves if that’s how they want to be portrayed.
I couldn’t care less what other clubs and their fans do – totally irrelevant in my opinion.
Unless, of course, one wants to be connected with situations like the Hiysal(?) stadium riots.
The thought that, because one pays money to watch a game, entitles said person to scream and shout abuse, is so neanderthal in such thinking it beggars belief.
I’ve just read that our club are investigating two “fans” for abusive language and racial remarks from the terraces… if found guilty, throw the book at them.
Excellent article Dan, perhaps it will enlighten some as to why our greatest ever manager refuses to come back to where he belongs…. simply because of the abuse he received and is still receiving today.
Your “please be kind in the comments” sums it all up.
Has anyone ever even had a look at the Spurs, Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea fans forums when things are not going well?
Just have a scroll through those other club’s fans forums and will find out how toxic they get when their teams are not performing to the expected levels
Just have a look at the Man United fan forums since Fergie left. Got worse under, Moyes, Under Van Gaal, under Mourinho, under Ole Gunnar, etc..
It’s even worse on the Spurs forums. They have been suffering and getting more toxic since the wenger era, they get so toxic about their numerous managers.
When a club / team is not competing or performing for a long period of time, it naturally gets most of the fanbase all emotional, anxious, nervous, very snappy, on the defensive etc.
Even clubs like Everton, Villa etc boo and pelt their clubs and players on a constant basis etc. with Arsenal it’s different, for some weird reason Arsenal FC has the most active fanbase on social media. Serious we have the most active fans that at one point even BBC / MOTD stoppes or banned Arsenal fans from being involved in their online Polls. Our fans would spam these Polls voting for Arsenal players..
Etc..