Are Arsenal fans toxic? The case for and against. by Jon Fox
It is undeniable that Arsenal are a huge club with a massive global fanbase. As such it would be incredible if we did not have a wide variety of views on almost everything to do with our club. Other huge clubs, esp English ones, will be in that same position.
My mission is to find out the truth or falseness of the claim that Arsenal fans are far too critical and whether or not we are more “toxic” than other massive English clubs. I will examine the case for and against that claim, to decide whether it be true, false or unproven. By “massive clubs”, I mean just the obvious two in United and Liverpool.
I contend that such as Man City and Chelsea, while both are successful teams, neither approaches the sheer size, history and scale of global popularity of those three.
And lower down still, far lower, we find such as Spurs, a team that according to Domesday Book, apparently once won the old English Division One and even the Double. Shortly after that, the meteorite struck the Earth, and all the dinosaurs were wiped out! Sorry Spuds fans, I really did not mean to insult EITHER of you!!
Let us start with social media to find out how our fans think. Not that social media is particularly a true representative sample of our whole global fanbase but as it is global, it does at least give us a chance to see what fans around the world- admittedly a tiny sample only – actually think. It is surely true that even on JA, the most popular Arsenal site BY FAR (THAT’S FOR YOU PAT, though it’s still true, so I’ll happily say it), that we all come from far and wide, and personally I could not hope for a better sample of our thoughts.
For balance, I must, even on ANY subject at all, when social media is involved, you will always find a great deal of critical comments, and that applies to almost anything I can think of, not just Arsenal, not just sport and not just, well make you own list! So, in seeking the truth, we know that many comments will definitely be critical in some ways, and that needs to be built in and allowed for before we even start.
Now, as I do, doubtless a number of other Gooners go, from time to time, on sites belonging to United, Liverpool and other inferior clubs too.
What I notice immediately is sites of those are also massive are also hugely critical and are also global in nature, which is of course good. By comparison, apart from perhaps a few grumpy old gits like me and a number of grumpy younger gits like, well you know who – or perhaps you don’t, but that is not the point – but Ad Pats site is relatively polite, at least to each other. I did say RELATIVELY!! Though it seems very critical of two people; in order Arteta and Edu, followed next in criticism of Kroenke Senior, but less to Josh.
You should see what United sites say about some of their people, esp GLAZERS, RANGNICK AND POGBA! By comparison most Scousers seem to adore Klopp and tolerate FSG with no special level of criticism and a deal of praise. So, we are possibly less toxic than United and far more so than Liverpool, it might seem. Well, yes, if you read only those current sites, as many do.
But I been around the block a few times and back and have been on sites for a long while too, and I have also seen how very much those fan sites change in levels of criticism as soon as their team wins or fails to win a few matches, sometimes even one single match. A few weeks ago, when it seemed likely that MA would get us into CL, the level of direct criticism, for a short while, was noticeably less than before that time, and far less than now.
If you imagine we Gooners are alone in this, then you are very wrong my friends. Because the truth is that humans and esp football fans, collectively, and I stress COLLECTIVELY, are not that different from other teams’ fans. Not those who reside and watch in Britain anyway. There is a noticeable level of what I would call anti cynicism or gullibility, from some fans from certain other countries, which is more to do with culture, with perhaps less stiff and formal attitudes than in the traditional stiff upper lip older British attitude.
However, even that British reserve is disappearing fast, as each generation succeeds the previous one. That is not at all a criticism but simply an observation of how humans are evolving and becoming less formal, more mingled and overall is massive plus IMO. We are all now far more connected to each other, thanks to social media and this benefit is hugely still under recognised by many and undervalued. But I digress.
I have also been on other club’s fan sites, although I will not advertise them here. One team near to where I live is Crystal Palace and I have several friends who are Palace fans. I have even attended three Palace home matches this season- they lost two and drew the other – and their fans never stopped singing and cheering. I was massively impressed by the attitudes of fans of this far smaller club, and it set me thinking that fans of smaller clubs feel less ‘entitled’ than do large clubs’ fans. I have not been to such as Hartlepool and Crawley and that ilk, so cannot say that fans at that level are not toxic but it seems clear to me that the bigger and more expectations a club is and has, the more the fans of that club demand.
West Ham is another club which has been fast improving under Moyes and their fans too are becoming more demanding, and it is common to hear on TALKSPORT, how DAVID GOLD and DAVID SULLIVAN are supposedly holding that club back. Higher expectations and demands you see!
Getting back to Arsenal we need to mention the Arsene Werner factor. Fans who some decades old before the name of Wenger was heard at Arsenal have found it easier, not easy but easier, to bear the fall away from his glory years. But younger fans who only started with or in Wengers time have often seemed to think, some of them, that those great glory years MUST be ours for ever We older fans know that is not how football works. One day in the future, City and Liverpool will find that out too.
All things change and life evolves, and that includes football teams. We at Arsenal, who have been in the top division for 103 years, uniquely in Britain, are extremely fortunate to be Gooners at all, IMO.
I must say, being the age I am, I find the demand from some of our fans to make Top Four or else they will slaughter us in print, to be rage for rages sake. When, as we oldies have done, we remember finishing 17th out of 22 back in, I think 1973, and when, as I was, in a crowd of 4554 in 1966 at home to Leeds when finishing 13th and Billy Wright, our then manager was sacked shortly after that, finishing fifth as we did this year does not seem unbearable, it really doesn’t.
It all depends on what you expect and demand. It is better and wiser not to expect or demand any position but to be grateful for having the sense and good fortune to be a Gooner in the first place and to thank our lucky stars for that.
After all my friends, you might have been a Spud and then had three rather than two Spuds on your plate, mashed of course!
Oh, and that verdict? Well UNPROVEN of course!
Though TBH, If you wish and have you own life views but have not the desire to look at all sides of any case, you can make anything in sport, as in life, guilty or innocent, just as you are personally, please! Am I right!
COYG
Jon Fox
I’m not toxic at all, I just want the toxic material gathered over the years by our generous, loving ,caring, “legendry hero” scrubbed off and binned. Mikel has done the housekeeping pretty well, disinfected the messed up areas. We have a set of young talent, and need to add some more to blend with the experience. With Laca gone, we can add a lethal CF and we take off from our 5th spot to the top 3. If Pepe can shape up or ship out, we do not need to over burden a young Saka. Shame on Pepe. Saliba is keen to player under Mikel, that itself is a new signing and how well the dressing room is now. From looking up to seniors like Ozil, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Laca, he can now draw inspiration and motivation from Mikel and his coaches.
What an in-depth reply to the article ,atleast you did t go off course and talk about Ozil and Wenger again “oh wait “……
LC I agree with you, but am puzzled at one cryptic comment. Who is the “legendary hero” you refer to, as I have no clue and nor will many others?
If meanings are not clear then posts are wasted, which in your case, would be a shame.
However, it is good to debate with a fellow “glass half full” fan on JA. as it is DEPRESSINGLY dominated by “glass half empty” negative pessimists. Sigh!
“Who is this legendary hero “?
Lol as if you didn’t know jonny boy .
I agree, we are in a much better place than August 2018 and November 2019. For the first time in many years we have a strong foundation to build on, and I’m sure we will get better 🔴⚪️
Arsenal fans are in fact exactly the same as all football fans in every club in the world. Truthfully Arsenal and Tottenham fans are exactly the same.
Are we more toxic than any other fan base. No exactly the same as every other fan base.
Heavily biased likely to swing from ardent supporters to ardent critics dep
ending on results. Of course that is the football fan all over full of flaws vast over reactions and demenour of outrage and dramatic over kill. Why us they All cry. May it always be so.
Spot on. The fans’ frustations are understandable, because they’ve been investing a lot of time and money to watch their favorite teams
I just wish most of them realize that Kroenke would likely not be quiet, if Arteta can’t show a progress by the end of next season. Let’s trust the current regime for now
Good read Mr Jon. May the Fox be with you.
Outside fan site like this one there is no opportunity to be critical or toxic against the club because at least where I am from we have Man utd, Chelsea and Liverpool fans to deal with on a daily basis.
Yes it is our right to be demanding top 4 as a minimum because that is the level we are at the moment or the level the great Arsene left us at. Arteta, Edu and Kroenke are taking us from that level to the level where our target is EL or just finishing in the top 10.
Some fans are refusing that and others have accepted it gladly like the writer of this article. We are not a 1970 Arsenal nor are we Crystal Palace level. When we reach that level we will be there to support the club avoiding relegation but we are not there yet and all who are unhappy with how things have been going are doing so because they don’t want to see the club go that way.
If it happens Crystal Palace reaching the level we are at the moment don’t expect their fans to sing and cheer when their team and manager are giving top 4 away by embarrassing losses against smaller clubs.
When Wenger was sacked we had finished 6th, not 4th !!
Exactly. He resigned because 5th and 6th is not an acceptable level for Arsenal.
Haha good one HH
He didn’t resign though, he was sacked.
The only person I know on this site that consistently blows his own trumpet as if he was one of the three wise men is you, Jon. Most of us talk about the team and club…..you just criticize other people on the threads. Everybody here has just as valid points as you or me or the Admin. Focus on Arsenal, the team, management and owners, not Just Arsenal contributors. Otherwise you’ll be the one Britney Spears is referring to.
Opinions change as frequently as the wind, and often by which way it blows.
In my humble opinion, it is up to the club and the caretakers (owners) to set standards for the club, and articulate their ambitions and the direction they lead the club and fans.
Unfortunately, too often we have been mislead by the Kronkes and Gazidis when he was in charge. From the “Compete with top clubs” during the move to the Emirates, to the ever famous “if there are better players we will get them” speeches on repeat.
I only speak for myself, and I am highly critical of the mismanagement of the club and it’s resources.
The money has been available, but the decision making has been atrocious. Several years ago Bellerin could have drawn 35-45 million in transfer fees, (at his height before injury) now we’re lucky to get a few million.
18 million for average Sokratis with little to no sell-on value, the Mustafi charade, Lucas Perez, Danny Welbeck, the list is maddening.
Remember Alexis Sanchez? how many millions did the club turn away only to swap him with a dead fish in Mkhi?
At least a decade of mismanagement, fatherly protectiveness of average players, and stubborn refusal to upgrade on mediocre players.
How many years were Arsenal a couple players short of having a remarkable team? Lacking a real DM since Silva, no threatening striker since RVP, never replacing Carzola in midfield.
Upper management has been a disaster; Gazidis, Raul, now a rookie in Edu who has made things worse in my opinion.
How much more difficult is the product on the field when the management is such a continuous dumpster fire?
10 years at least fans have been patient, understanding, and accepting mostly of the situation. Frustrations emerge because we haven’t shown ambition for years.
Content with CL and bowing out in round of 16, no title challenge except for the Leicester year; even then we didn’t capitalize on that opportunity.
Point being, fans should not lower their standards, the club and owners should maintain them. Arsenal is a storied and prestigious club in England, like it or not standards and expectations follow.
If the owners can’t embrace that, or it seems too much, then sell and jog on. Disgusting to think fans should lower their standards to accommodate and owner who “Isn’t involved to win titles.”
Why should Arsenal fans settle for less, when our owner fawns over the Rams? Lavishing them with a 6 billion dollar stadium and investment far above Arsenal?
Why does it fall to Arsenal to settle for less, to bear the brunt of the process, to have endless patience while watching the Rams handed a golden chalice from Kronke?
Stadium is 5 billion, not 6 billion, and 1.6 Billion is from Kronke’s own money.
Also, the Rams stadium complex is nearly 4 times the size of Disneyland, interesting don’t you think?
Aaron Donald on the Rams signed a new contract; 3 years for 95 million dollars. Matthew Stafford, 4 years for 160 million (more than Arsenal’s transfer budget last Summer)Jalen Ramsey 5 years 100 million.
Google the salaries and the guaranteed money. Yet, Arsenal should be patient and content with what the Kronke’s are delivering our club?
There is good reason for many to be upset and dissatisfied with the state of Arsenal.
Durand out all this in an article as you are spot on with everything you say. I said yesterday about the rams getting everything they want while we don’t as I read about the new 95m contract upgrade. It’s so frustrating
Good article Jon – well worth reading and digesting.
I must be out on my own though, because I never visit other club’s sites – why would I waste my time?
It’s long been my belief that there is only one club that deserves 100% of my time and that is The Arsenal.
As Jon says, living through good and bad times, has been a part of that experience and enables one to evaluate what is actually “toxicity”.
My only question to Jon is this and I hope he takes it at face value :
Why have you gone to three Palace games, but, as you acknowledged recently, haven’t seen a Arsenal game since those you watched with my season ticket?
I find that incredibly puzzling, as I would only go to a game that involved my club, no matter what the circumstances.
@Ken, perhaps JF have been looking for the emergency exit from our club, or just som joy when watching football 🤣🤣
Good point Didrik, I think many of us have found that some performances this season have been deeply depressing – while others have left them ecstatic!!!
I hope and believe that you and many others will have more joy next season. I have a good feeling 😉
@Ken
***I must be out on my own though, because I never visit other club’s sites – why would I waste my time?
It’s long been my belief that there is only one club that deserves 100% of my time and that is The Arsenal.***
I hope you were just being rhetorical when you wrote that. But if not then..
Isn’t that a bit myopic and unhealthy?.. You can’t keep yourself 100% in an Arsenal Cocoon.. Gotta diversify your knowledge. 😊
Can’t just watch the BBC or Channel 4 as your only news channel. Gotta mix it up and find out what others (non Arsenal fans) are saying..
Isn’t this the same thing that this particular article is trying to expose in the first place? Fellow gooners that spend 100% of their time in the Arsenal bubble are the ones that make statements such as “Our fans are the most toxic”.
How can one come to a conclusion about any given matter when they only have one side of the story?
Isn’t it?
It’s a myth to say that we are the most toxic fans.. It seems like the people that say this live in their own little bubbles.. Just go onto other Clubs fans Forums and have a scroll through their comments.
May be if one is to say that our fans are the biggest trolls on Twitter then I can agree on that.. But in general we are no more toxic than any other so called Top 6 club..
What I have noticed is that one is deemed Toxic if they disagree with each other.. It’s mostly to do with favourite Players or managers. We all have our favourites players and managers that we will defend, make excuses for, but the moment the other person dares to criticise our favourites we get all sensitive / emotional and deem them toxic etc..
To sum it up, Someone will be deemed / labelled Toxic if they have a differing view point to the other person.
If I don’t agree with someone’s criticism/ negativity of my favourite manager / Player then I will label them disrespectful and toxic. But then if I myself start criticising another person’s favourites player / manager then they will deem me as Toxic etc..
If you don’t agree with my opinion / view point then you are a toxic person..
It’s all childish and egotistical posturing, it part of our human nature..
Solid post, well done.
I agree with you completely that one person’s opinion/standard/belief could be viewed as toxic by another.
Hopefully we can agree to disagree and be civil towards one another, and remember first and foremost we are all Arsenal fans.
Good article JF. Are our fans toxic ? Yep, and have been for years. Before social media we would discuss/moan in the pubs or on the way to the game. Nowadays people take to social media to vent their frustrations. One only has to see the Toby’s on that AFTV to realise how self entitled some of our ‘fans’ have become. No team has a divine right to win trophies. Man Utd went 20 odd years without winning the League, and the Mickeys went 30 years. They are the 2 biggest clubs in England.
Our fans spit their dummies out if we don’t finish in the top 4 🙄. Like a lot of old skool mates, I’d rather win the FA Cup or the League Cup than finish 3rd or 4th, at least then the club has actually won some silverware. Thanks to UEFA, these 2 trophies are now ranked lower than the fabled top 4 ‘trophy’ according to many of the ’96ers 😡.
While I would love to see us challenging every year for the League Title, I realise that it will take time and effort for us to reach that goal. The Arsenal have always been run as it’s now being run by Silent Stan, as in money spent has been money earned. It’s about time the newer fan realised this, and stopped screaming for the yank to dip into his own pocket.