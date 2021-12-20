Are Arsenal fans worried about their players joining rivals? (Opinion)

Arsenal still have a feeder club mentality and need to stop allowing their players to join their Premier League rivals. Guest post by Sarah Rohan

As we know, there’s a few of our players possibly up for grabs in the two coming transfer windows. Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah, Pepe and Balogun.

Over the years our club has had a habit of losing our top players to our rivals! Do you think it’s going to happen again? Is there really no way to avoid this from happening?

Take a look back at some of our best players who have left us and done well with their new clubs going on to win league titles and cup competitions:

Robin Van Persie to Manchester Utd.

Ashley Cole to Chelsea

Samir Nasri to City also.

Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool.

Giroud to Chelsea as part of some sort of three-way deal with Michy and Aubameyang all moving clubs.

Clichy, Bacary Sagna & Adebayor all to the Etihad also.

It is a little early to be worrying about losing any of our current crop to our rivals however, with only whispers of such a possibility at present, but it only takes an injury or drop in form from a player for our rivals to want to bring in reinforcements.

Obviously we haven’t had the best last few seasons and can’t really class the likes of Liverpool or Man City ‘rivals’, and being out of Europe we can’t really complain that a player would want to follow their dream and play for the likes of Real Madrid.

Hopefully now Arteta is progressing with the team and we clearly have some special talents emerging, this will change, and we’ll be back in top-four contention next season and back in Europe.

Can I see any of these clubs coming in for our players? Unfortunately, yes I can…

I already think some have got their eyes on them and are waiting for their opportunity to strike. Could Tuchel want Auba back in his team after managing him at Borussia Dortmund? Very possibly…

Could the likes of Spurs or Manchester Utd come in for Pepe or Nketiah or even our present captain Alexander? I couldn’t see Auba leaving for them as he trolls them too much but the others I can.

Will it come back to haunt us? Yes. I believe our loss would be their gain.

So no more selling to our rivals! This feeder club mentality has to stop and you shouldn’t even consider selling our young stars of the Arsenal future. In fact their contracts should have a clause that they can’t be join any rivals in the next ten years. Here’s wishing!

What do you think? Are rival clubs going to poach our players? Will we end up regretting it once again?

Enjoy the Xmas festivities Arsenal family and stay safe!