Are Arsenal fans worried about Thomas Partey’s start to the season?

The concern has always been whether Thomas Partey can maintain his fitness. However, we should be concerned about one additional aspect of Thomas Partey.
Partey showed signs of deterioration in his physical abilities during the preseason and in the first three games of the season. His athleticism has deteriorated. This could be the result of multiple injuries, as well as ageing.
Many believe that Joao Pedro’s goal for the Brighton equaliser was the result of a defensive lapse. While many blamed Gabriel and William Saliba for the goal, did Partey also contribute?
Yes, leading up to the goal, Saliba and Gabriel should have done better. However, it is fair to say that they did enough to distract Minteh and push him into a rather meek effort, which Raya easily saved. The goal comes from the rebound; Partey is not tracking his man Pedro, who scores from the rebound. The Ghana international stops running and gives the Brighton star an uncontested shot at goal. He scores.
Thomas Partey giving up on his run tracking Pedro here is not great. Gabriel might need to do more too. pic.twitter.com/Z5JMsXcnRJ
— Scott Willis (@scottjwillis) August 31, 2024
The Partey, Rice, and Odegaard midfield hasn’t clicked, and it needs a quick overhaul. If Rice hadn’t received a red card and Merino hadn’t sustained an injury, Arteta could have justified a midfield reshuffle.
Partey’s obvious struggles this early have provided significant signals; he ought to drop him, or it may be time to utilise him in a double pivot. Like Casemiro at Manchester United, the Ghana international can no longer play as a sole 6.
While we thought we only had to worry about Partey’s fitness, we may now have to worry about him becoming a liability in Arsenal’s engine room.
Daniel O
We are worried about the.whole team . You cant plan to.win the.league with no good striker . What we have now is make shift strikers and same of same.
We are not really competitive . Thats the truth which muat be told.
Rice might be able to defend better as CDM, but Partey’s playmaking ability looks better
Partey sliced Brighton’s defense by making an incisive through ball. I’ve never seen Rice doing it for Arsenal, but I can’t wait to see his improvement in the CDM role after Merino fully recovers
First of all Partey was not culpable for the Brighton goal.Between them ,our centre backs messed up big time.With regard to his role in the side,when available, I expect Rice and Merino to form a double pivot with Partey and Jorjinho as back up.Arteta will no doubt be aware of the lack of pace in Partey and Jorjinho ,hence the reason for signing Merino who will add physicality and balance to the midfield.
Grandad, I think he was partly responsible for BHA’s goal as he just trotted back towards goal as Pedro got away from him, and made no attempt to close him down. Check the video above.
I am well aware of that Jax but there was no need for him to bust a gut because we already had two against one cover.Unfortunately, our two could not cope with their one.
👍
No. I want him out of my club for non-footballing reasons. The longer he stays, the more the badge is tarnished.
Partey”s legs are shot. He moves like he’s stuck in mud up to his hips. Its a sad reality, but his best days are in the rearview mirror.
After Rice red card Thomas partey remained alone in deep six role, it’s the responsibility of all the players to step up and cover the gap left by red card stop blaming Thomas partey
How old is uncle ?
Uncle who?
I hope he doesn’t mean this….. Uncle Thomas,” commonly referred to as “Uncle Tom,” is a character from Harriet Beecher Stowe’s 1852 novel Uncle Tom’s Cabin. The character is depicted as a gentle and devout black slave who embodies virtues of loyalty, faith, and integrity. Initially, he was portrayed sympathetically. However, over time, the term “Uncle Tom” has evolved into a derogatory label used to describe a black individual perceived as subservient or betraying their own community to gain favor with white people.
Maybe I’m over-analysing?