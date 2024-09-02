Are Arsenal fans worried about Thomas Partey’s start to the season?

The concern has always been whether Thomas Partey can maintain his fitness. However, we should be concerned about one additional aspect of Thomas Partey.

Partey showed signs of deterioration in his physical abilities during the preseason and in the first three games of the season. His athleticism has deteriorated. This could be the result of multiple injuries, as well as ageing.

Many believe that Joao Pedro’s goal for the Brighton equaliser was the result of a defensive lapse. While many blamed Gabriel and William Saliba for the goal, did Partey also contribute?

Yes, leading up to the goal, Saliba and Gabriel should have done better. However, it is fair to say that they did enough to distract Minteh and push him into a rather meek effort, which Raya easily saved. The goal comes from the rebound; Partey is not tracking his man Pedro, who scores from the rebound. The Ghana international stops running and gives the Brighton star an uncontested shot at goal. He scores.

Thomas Partey giving up on his run tracking Pedro here is not great. Gabriel might need to do more too. pic.twitter.com/Z5JMsXcnRJ — Scott Willis (@scottjwillis) August 31, 2024

The Partey, Rice, and Odegaard midfield hasn’t clicked, and it needs a quick overhaul. If Rice hadn’t received a red card and Merino hadn’t sustained an injury, Arteta could have justified a midfield reshuffle.

Partey’s obvious struggles this early have provided significant signals; he ought to drop him, or it may be time to utilise him in a double pivot. Like Casemiro at Manchester United, the Ghana international can no longer play as a sole 6.

While we thought we only had to worry about Partey’s fitness, we may now have to worry about him becoming a liability in Arsenal’s engine room.

Daniel O

