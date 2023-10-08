Are Arsenal far too dependent on Bukayo Saka?

Are Arsenal too dependent on Bukayo Saka?

Is he slowly becoming a crutch for Arsenal?

Bukayo Saka has been off to a good start, five goals and five assists in all competitions, showing the world why he is the starboy. He has proved himself to being crucial to Arsenal this season. His blistering pace and robustness on the right has made him a threat. His chemistry on the right with Odegaard and White has made the team’s attack on the right very fluid. He’s proven to be a very reliable figure, however, are Arsenal too dependent on him.

He is the first name on the call sheet no matter the game. Giving his all every minute of every game, giving stellar performances. With that being said, him being a constant in the team will hurt him in the long run might even lead to a long-term injury. For the games against Bournemouth and Lens, Saka has left the field due to injury. With him likely playing against Manchester City, he could possibly hobble of the pitch or even pick up yet another knock against a very physical City defence.

Arsenal need to be able to give Saka the time to recover because he will be needed. The issue is, is there a player that can replace him and will the team’s performance be affected as well.

The majority of Arsenal’s attacks comes from that right hand side. With Martinelli out, the team is even more reliant Saka on the right. With him also possibly being out, it could subdue the team’s attack, blunting Arsenal’s strike force.

Options are available, but not on the same level as Saka. Jesus could play on the right; however, the attack looks disjointed without him at the 9 position. Vieira and Nelson are options, but they do offer the same skillset as Saka. Academy players such as Sagoe Jr and Cozier-Duberry could be given opportunities, and they could possibly be the next academy breakout stars.

Players can come into his position, but will they have the time to adapt and thrive. That will be a problem to solve in the possible future.

Until then, keep fit Saka, we need you.

Vuyo Mataka

JustArsenal Show –

NEO analyses our Win Against Bournemouth and our loss Against Lens…….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…