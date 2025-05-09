Are Arsenal finally ready to spend big for the final push to silverware?

As the 2024–25 season winds to a close, Arsenal are once again staring at a trophyless campaign despite clear progress under Mikel Arteta. With Champions League football secured and the club’s foundations stronger than ever, the message heading into the summer is clear: it’s time to go all in.

Reports today suggest that Arsenal are making serious moves in the market, with Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres emerging as a priority target. The Swedish forward has been in blistering form this season, notching up an astonishing 52 goals in all competitions. Gyökeres is reportedly keen on the move to North London, and with a £85m release clause in his contract, Arsenal may need to act swiftly to beat off competition from Manchester United and Chelsea.

Another name firmly on Arsenal’s radar is West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus. The Ghanaian international has impressed in his first season in England, offering versatility and flair in both midfield and forward positions. Arsenal are believed to be exploring a deal closer to £59m, despite his official release clause being higher. Kudus would add much-needed dynamism to the right-hand side of Arsenal’s attack, an area that has lacked depth when Bukayo Saka has been unavailable.

Elsewhere, links to Nico Williams and Anthony Gordon indicate that Arteta is determined to bolster his options out wide. With Gabriel Jesus struggling for consistent form and Trossard better suited to a rotation role, the addition of pace and unpredictability could be the missing piece.

It’s clear that Arsenal are planning aggressively this summer. The pressure to deliver silverware will only grow louder – are these the moves that could finally tip the balance?

Who would you like to see in an Arsenal shirt next season, Gooners?

Michelle M

