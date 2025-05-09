Are Arsenal finally ready to spend big for the final push to silverware?

As the 2024–25 season winds to a close, Arsenal are once again staring at a trophyless campaign despite clear progress under Mikel Arteta. With Champions League football secured and the club’s foundations stronger than ever, the message heading into the summer is clear: it’s time to go all in.
Reports today suggest that Arsenal are making serious moves in the market, with Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres emerging as a priority target. The Swedish forward has been in blistering form this season, notching up an astonishing 52 goals in all competitions. Gyökeres is reportedly keen on the move to North London, and with a £85m release clause in his contract, Arsenal may need to act swiftly to beat off competition from Manchester United and Chelsea.
Another name firmly on Arsenal’s radar is West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus. The Ghanaian international has impressed in his first season in England, offering versatility and flair in both midfield and forward positions. Arsenal are believed to be exploring a deal closer to £59m, despite his official release clause being higher. Kudus would add much-needed dynamism to the right-hand side of Arsenal’s attack, an area that has lacked depth when Bukayo Saka has been unavailable.
Elsewhere, links to Nico Williams and Anthony Gordon indicate that Arteta is determined to bolster his options out wide. With Gabriel Jesus struggling for consistent form and Trossard better suited to a rotation role, the addition of pace and unpredictability could be the missing piece.
It’s clear that Arsenal are planning aggressively this summer. The pressure to deliver silverware will only grow louder – are these the moves that could finally tip the balance?
Who would you like to see in an Arsenal shirt next season, Gooners?
We have been aggressive all these years or else the spent money would not be 750-800M. Last season 72M+ on bang average Calaufori & Merino, the year before 65M on bang average Kai, 105M for another version of the original Rice and so on.
Stop dreaming, a CF will be signed only if Gab J moves and there is no silent whisper about the same.
A left wide player , yes, because Martenelli will move
A right wide player probably no as Saka will move to Pool next season to replace Salah
A left back and GK yes
Your comment belies your ‘name’. A CF will be signed whatever the situation, a left winger possibly too and Saka will NOT be signing for Liverpool, not now and never, I guarantee it!
GB, that TSRS is just a wind up merchant.
Thought we had been spending big .
The key word should be spend right. We have spent quite wrongly and that has prevented us from winning a trophy.
Berta and Arteta has no option but to get the signings right this time else Arteta might lose his job if he goes trophyless again.
My dream starting 11 being ruthless –
Gyokeres.
Gittens. X Simons. Saka.
Rice. Zubimendi.
Hato. Gabriel. Saliba. Timber.
Raya.
I know this would be impossible because it would be too expensive and captain Odegaard will lose his place.
Hopefully he picks his form back next season. So he can be given another chance.
I’m done with Martinelli and Havertz.
SJ, If I was a betting man I would put money on Hato going to Liverpool.
Gittens I not so sure about. Like Adeyemi when he first burst into the BVB team, he looked really great, but seems to have gone off the boil.
I believe Hato would be difficult too so having a fit Calafiori and Skelly can both still do a good job there at left back.
Gittens is different from Adeyemi because Gittens is more of a dribbler while Adeyemi is more of a speedster and only speed does not help with production.
SJ, I’ve got a feeling Calafiori might head back to Italy this summer, shame if he does, as I like the way he plays.
That’s very true concerning the difference between the two players. Hopefully if we do sign Gittens he goes on to fulfill his potential with us.
SJ is right, it’s not the amount spent, but rather spent on the right type players. Calafiori was needless, Vieira was needless, Sterling was a gamble that failed to pay off. As long as there is an end to the endless carousel of LB’s and GK’s, address the areas of concern.
To be honest, Berta should be the one deciding on which attacking players, not Arteta. In 5 years Arteta has not signed a single attacker that has moved the proverbial needle.
Arteta has done very well building our defense, however our offense has suffered. 4 1/2 years without a backup for Saka is negligence at best; and our strikers are not strikers. Interesting to see how Arteta uses any new striker we bring in.
Play to their strengths and ability to score, or have them helping in buildup, dropping into midfield, and positioning all over the pitch?
Durand, if Berta signs a striker that Mikel doesn’t want and that striker is a flop, whose head is on the chopping block ? Pretty sure it won’t be Berta’s.
I think Arteta believes traditional strikers have big egos and he is not willing to manage any player with a big ego and that is where he gets it wrong because those are the kind of players that give you trophies.