Are Arsenal flying because Saka is back to his very best form?

Is Saka back to his best?

Arsenal at the end of last year looked like they were beginning to get a little lost, with a few hard losses and our front line not linking up well, it began to become a concern for Arsenal fans as to why our attackers weren’t scoring many goals. But since the start of 2024 we’ve started to look great again and finally our attackers are picking up goals and plenty of them. Fan favourite Bukayo Saka looked to be on a downwards spiral but recently he’s been able to come into great form and have been showing his critics just how good he is.

Lately Saka looks back to his best and has been scoring goals for fun, scoring 7 goals and 1 assist in his last 7 games, showing just how good he really is. I’m not sure what’s lit the fire in his belly but whatever it is, it’s working.

Arsenal was really struggling to link up well and had been relying on the odd goal to help them win games but our attack looked horrible and weren’t being clinical enough when going forward, but since the January break and the warm weather training in Dubai, our attackers looked to have found their feet again and are beginning to produce multiple goals in every game.

Winning for the 5th game in a row in a league like the Premier League, is no easy thing and for some reason I think Saka has been able to step up and be a leader of the group after coming from the academy. He’s always been a great player, but it looks like he’s began to take a lot of responsibility and is taking the reins in the frontline, looking confident and consistent in every game he’s played this year and will be a major asset as we go forward in the season.

If Saka can continue this form, I think it puts us in a great position going forward and the way he’s been able to link up with Martinelli and Trossard has been great. Losing Gabriel Jesus was never going to be easy, but with Trossard and Saka linking up so well it hasn’t hit us as hard as I would have expected and have actually been scoring more without him then we were with him.

Yes, some might say he’s only been scoring against the “easier” sides but the consistency is what matters, and with him we look dangerous whenever he is on the ball. It must be hard being a 22-year-old at one of the biggest clubs in England, but he looks to have taken it in his stride and after the past few games is on a streak of goal involvements that are pushing this Arsenal squad forward and allowing us to play more freely when going forward.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Have we got the best of Saka back?

Daisy Mae

