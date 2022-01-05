Are Arsenal forcing Auba out just to save money, like we did with Ozil?

According to several sources Arsenal are offering Aubameyang to clubs.
It’s yet another January where the priority seems to be slashing the wage bill, bearing in mind that Lacazette and Nketiah are free agents this summer.
I have often questioned the ambition of the Kroenke Family, but that doesn’t mean I don’t respect their business acumen.
To have a company not meeting their targets while saving money and having customers think progress is being made, takes some doing.
That’s why they hired Arteta.
Any big-name manager wouldn’t tolerate every winter window the focus being on cost cutting, yet a rookie boss will tolerate his employers’ limitations for the sake of having a high paid job.
This time last year we essentially paid Ozil to rip up his contract having spent months trying to force him to leave.
That was despite our manager being adamant that the German’s attitude in training was not an issue.
The Gunners never replaced his creativity and went on to fail to qualify for Europe for the first time in 25 years.
Our owners had managed the feat of making money while the team failed, yet got a section of our fanbase to think this was a good thing.
Well, things change yet stay the same.
Auba is like Ozil in that he’s a talent over 30 who we have paid over the odds to stay. Nobody forced his employers to offer the salary they did, but like with Ozil, they seem to regret doing so and now want to make him as miserable as possible in a bid to make him quit.
No one at the club has confirmed what our ex-skipper did wrong, but it’s bad enough not to be included in our last 6 squads.
In comparison Lukaku was dropped for one game for publicly disrespecting Chelsea, a situation the Blues fixed within days.
Apparently if you’re a Gooner, you’re just meant to accept talents being discarded without explanation?
It seems okay to wash your hands of talent if it means saving money.
Our coach it seems, who’s strength is meant to be his 1 on 1 teaching, isn’t expected to get the best out of the resources available to him.
We are going to sell Auba on the cheap without any clarification, and are just meant to not question it.
And guess what? Some fans will not question it!
It’s genius work from Stan and Josh to, instead of trying to give us the best possible chance of finishing 4th, again the priority is their overheads, and yet you got your customers believing everything is okay.
Why do I sense that when we fail to qualify for the Champions League, we will have a summer of being told how good these youngsters could be?
Instead imagine how much better we could be if Arteta worked with his main striker on the training pitch, or used man management techniques to get him confident.
Isn’t that the Spaniard’s job?
If our former skipper has committed a sin which makes his position in North London untenable then tell us.
If not, then I have to assume this is the club choosing to prioritize finances over what’s best for on the pitch.
What have we seen in the last few weeks to suggest we will be better without Auba?
Eddie was brought on for him at Old Trafford when we needed a goal and did nothing.
Auba was on the bench at Goodison, and we lost.
We beat Saints and West Ham at home and Leeds and Norwich away, and that’s enough to convince some we are good enough to wash our hands of Aubameyang?
That’s not to say Auba shouldn’t have been dropped.
It was noticeable that his work rate wasn’t good enough, and that for whatever reason he’s lost his smile.
Yet Laca and Eddie have 2 League goals from open play combined this season (both for Lacca) and both are free agents in the summer.
So there’s room for a happy Aubameyang. Surely that can only increase our chances of success this season.
It seems Arsenal are either unable or unwilling to make that happen.
Until they tell us what disciplinary policies that have been broken, we have to assume it’s the second one.
If a lack of firepower is the reason that we don’t finish in the top 4, and we are getting rid of our main striker just to save a few pennies, then we got every right to question that.
Be Kind in The Comments
Dan
THE JUST ARSENAL SHOW – Dan Smith has a rant over Arteta and ‘Players Welfare”
46 CommentsAdd a Comment
I doubt if it’s a case of saving a few pennies and as Lukaku came out and apologised then that is fine and dandy if you’re a Chelsea fan. It’s not comparable to Auba in any shape or form.
Arsenal actually didn’t save money by freezing and sending Ozil to Turkey. As reported by The Athletic, Arsenal paid more than 90% of Ozil’s old salary even though he played for Fenerbahce
I bet Aubameyang will have the same stance with regard to his current salary. Willian is the only noble, humble and real man, who tore up his two-year agreement to join Corinthians
Aubameyang definitely had disciplinary issues and he didn’t seem to have enough stamina to press for more than forty minutes. EPL is intense physically, so the big team should have fit players
Why do you feel Willian was the only REAL man?
He said he was unhappy after a few games, but didn’t leave until he had pocketed quite a bit of “loose change” did he.
By your thinking, are you condemning the club for not sticking to the contracts that they willingly entered into?
Because Willian could’ve stayed to collect his remaining salary and limited Arsenal from signing another non-homegrown player for two years, yet he chose not to do that. Walking away from millions of pounds takes a huge cojones
Arsenal’s actions on Ozil, Willian and Aubameyang can’t be condemned, because the club kept paying their salaries. Had there been a breach of contract, the players could’ve sued the club
But you didn’t answer why he didn’t walk away earlier.
Neither Ozil or Aubameyang have said they were unhappy and both were ready to play.
Both Ozil and Aubemeyang were treated differently to Willian by the club and that’s wny, Ozil in particular, acted the way he did.
It remains to be seen what Aubameyang’s reactions will be, considering he broke club rules, something Ozil never did.
GAI- answer me these questions please- 1) If Aubamayang did not have the stamina to press for more than 40 minutes, why was he starting games?
2) Who was responsible for the fitness of the player? He should be sacked immediately don’t you think?
3) Why did Arteta continually select a player who was not match fit?
4) Why was the team captain starting games when clearly not match fit ?
5) Why was a player given the highest paid contract in the history of Arsenal and one of the largest in EPL history when it was proven he was never at the required fitness level?
Looking forward to your replies
1) Maybe because Arsenal wanted to give him more chances as their FA Cup hero and the team leader
2) The staffs and the player himself. A highly-paid footballer should’ve been able to maintain his condition and level
3) The same as the first answer
4) You surely like to ask the same questions
5) Maybe because he was our FA Cup hero, most performing attacker and most popular striker at that time, before his performance dropped gradually
Those are just my assumptions though. You need to ask Arsenal directly if you want the official statements from the club, otherwise you’re just wasting your time with me
So GAI- your answers are that you don’t know. I agree you don’t know. How can you? Yet you send up posts that assumes you do.
The simple question is this- Why did Arteta continually select a player who was not fit?
The answer is just as simple- the player was match fit. As are all the team. No manager would ever select a player who did not have the required fitness levels.
What you are suggesting is that Aubamayang could Iny maintain his fitness levels for 40 minutes which is absolutely ridiculous. If any player had that level of stamina they would likely not even be in the bench.
Phil, this is a fan site, where any Arsenal fan is free to convey their assumptions, ideas, opinions or news. I always try to make constructive opinions and patiently wait for the slow progress, instead of spreading more negativity
I’ve never intended to make my comments as facts, and any logical reader must’ve realized that none of the comments on this site was made by an Arsenal employee. This is why I always use “seem”, “I bet” or “as reported by” words, so I don’t mislead people
So paying 90 percent is less then paying 100?
That was after months of trying to get him to agree to a pay off
The Athletic said it was more than 90 percent. I’ll revise my comment: “Arsenal save very little money”
While I agree with your comparison regarding Ozil and Aubemeyang, my thoughts differ from thereon in.
It is crystal clear that, on many occasions, Aubameyang has broken club rules – Ozil did not and MA never said / claimed the he did.
Of course, we do not have all the details and both parties are staying quite about what they are – as did Ozil and the club.
I don’t believe we will ever know what the exact details were in either case, but one does have to ask why on earth such a ludicrous contract was offered so soon after seeing the damage a similar one caused, regarding the club’s finances.
These two deals had to be sanctioned by kronkie himself, so your suggestion that he is not, financially, supporting the club, along with the money spent last summer, has to be questioned.
My only conclusion is that MA, while building a very impressive squad, hadd pressure from above to sell Ozil and keep Aubameyang by using said money saved to keep another (same contract different name) because Ozil would not play ball with the pay cut scenario and asked too many questions about it.
Then Aubemeyang started to flex his new found power and MA, quite rightly in my opinion, has disciplined him and realised that Lacazette has more than enough skill to cover his departure.
The only piece of the jigsaw left, is to get Lacs to sign a new contract, or buy a ready made and very expensive replacement.
Ken you couldn’t have said it any better.
I’m not a fan of SK, but blaming him every single time is not the answer.
He’s not even in charge anymore and had left the running of Arsenal to his son.
Now we all know Josh, unlike his father, he’s doing so well and constantly trying to reconnect the club and the fanbase. He brought in Arteta and Edu, wfo despite both rookies, and despite the fact they’ve made a lot of mistakes. (Expectedly since they were rookies) they’ve rebuilt the connection between the fanbase and team.
I can’t recall when last we saw this love, passion and friendship between the players, club and the fans. it seems so far, Josh is doing a good job.
These set of players are not the types that were giving constant interviews talking about how they intend to do this and that. They do their talking on the pitch, and unlike the previous set, they defend each other a lot.
The only letdown, like I said is the fact that the club’s trying to hide it under disciplinary issues for Auba.
If they want a new and more effective striker, nobody will question then for letting go of Auba. Just don’t pretend you’re letting him go because he broke some rules.
Eddie- as with Ken you have stated the obvious. Why Kronke is being held accountable when all he has ever done is back EVERY manager he has had since taking control is wrong.
Totally correct Ken. And why Ozil is continually brought into these discussions never fails to amaze me.
Along with Wenger Phil – they are now our history.
Dan as long as it’s you, you’ll always take the piss at Kroenke.
It’s not even hidden anymore that you’d criticize Kroenke any little chance you get.
First of the why don’t you let go of the Ozil debacle?
He did fvck all in his last two seasons.
He declined early as a player, and there’s no shame in that.
When will you accept the truth that Ozil had declined a lot and wasn’t the player we signed?
When will some of you accept the fact that Auba is on the decline too?
We all know what Auba is capable of and the player he was, but with age comes declining, tiredness and lack of energy one had as a younger soul.
Auba clearly since last season hasn’t been himself, we can say he’s on the decline too.
The club should’nt have made use of his disciplinary issues as an excuse to sell him. That’s one thing I can support. The club shouldn’t be doing that, but still Auba was one of the players we needed to replace.
We’ve been doing so much better without him, scoring goals and all.
Before he signed his contract, a whole lot of folks on here saw this coming and they were against trying to keep him with a bumper contract. Some even mentioned it might turn into another Ozil situation.
*Ding ding ding* Round Two!
Guess who’s in another Ozil situation now? Auba and the club.
Not everything has to be about saving money and pleasing the Kroenke.
You always make it seem like everything the club and manager did was to please Kroenke.
As a manager, why the hell would I bench someone if I consider them my best player, why the hell would I bench them to please my boss when I know my boss will cut me off if I don’t bring him a good result?
The same good result that according to you, would’ve been achievable with the best player I’m benching.
Make it make sense please.
We all know Kroenke is a greedy man, and he ran the club poorly, but since Josh took over. He’s been doing everything to build the club back.
Drop this Kroenke attack every time please.
Well thought and well written. For some, every step Mikel takes there lies some or the other fault. Football performance is about skill and passion/motivation. You are bang average without either or both. Leno – Ramsdale, Tomiyasu- Bellerin, Tavares – Kolasinac, Sambi – Elneny are fine examples of the club progressing from mediocrity to good, trust Mikel to hire someone good. Yes, Edu/Mikel did make some strange decisions – Runar, Willian, Cedric, Marri, but they have bot costed us that much as Wenger’s senile decisions have.
Dude you write this like it’s a secret I don’t like Koronke
I will openly admit as an owner he’s done a terrible job as we have regressed
Ozil didn’t play for us last season and we finished 8th !
That’s the point you miss
A manager either gets the best out of his resources or gets better
Exactly Dan you don’t like him.
You don’t like him, and it’s no secret so you criticize him every fooking time.
It’s tiring.
Your point about Ozil being?
You talk about him like he was terrorising defenses and he was very good in his last two seasons.
That’s the point you miss.
Eddie- I read somewhere that the club studied the form and fitness of Jamie Vardy when considering the contract offered to Aubamayang. Vardy was continuing with both at an age when most players were showing signs of a decline in both these aspects. Yet if that was the yardstick they used it was flawed. Vardy is now showing he was not the player he was. He is picking up more injuries, is benched on occasions, and scores less than he previously did. The club got this very badly wrong and as with the Ozil contract, have proved Wenger was correct in ever extending contracts of over one year to players over thirty.
Auba single-handedly won us the FA Cup in 2020 and thought he could get the contract he was demanding because we were unable to go forward without him. Yet Arteta, by default , has found a system that suits the team so much better with the player left out.
I will never blame the player. As with Ozil, the player asked for what he thought his value to the cub was to stay. In both cases it is proven the club made the wrong decisiins
Phil, to some extent I’ll say I understood why Ozil and Auba got the contract.
At the point they both got it, they were very important to the team and they were delivering.
So I guess maybe that could be said?
No, Not for me – this is not a penny pinching scheme to get Auba off the books.
Honestly, have you not watched Auba for the past 18 months or so?
He’s lost about 4-5yrds of pace, he was never a ”baller” he doesnt work hard for the team, ” yea but he runs and presses ” – like hell he does, his pressing is nothing more than making it look like hes working hard for the team.
His a disruptive influence on the team, and this happened at Dortmund aswel to get his then ” dream move” to us
If you cant see that how the team plays without him is 100% an improvement then i really dont know what to say to you.
Auba is now a chump best to get rid now.
And its not like he hasnt had his chances to impress on the field – many of the fan base last season said we should play laca ahead of him as he brings more players in to the play.
the guy has been an avg player at best since he signed his new OP contract and i would honestly give him a 5/10 for the past 18 months or so – not good enough in my book – Henry at his age can probably do better
Spot on Val.
So Val- bearing in mind the size or the contract the player is on, who should be held accountable for this? Arteta that’s who.
The manager should never have been given the power to agree this. It’s cost this club millions of pounds that we do not have (as with nearly every club worldwide) and yet he seems to completely disregard this huge mistake.
I agree Aubamayang has not been the player he was when he first arrived. Yet Arteta continually selected him? Why? Martinelli was there, and look how much the team dynamics have changed since he replaced Aubamayang. Pepe was available and would have slotted easily into the left side in attack. Yet Arteta did not do this did he? He continued to select a player that was not performing. You just have to ask why!!!
MA did not give Auba the deal.
There are are lots of things the club had to address at that time and with who else to bring in and could we have replaced Aubas goals at a low cost? the answer is no – taking out hindsight.
Martinelli wasnt ready at that time, although he was exciting to watch he was very raw and unproductive with how he pressed as a team, he is much better at that now and is showing it.
at the end of the day, what the team needs far outwieghs the need of a player, if you dont fit in you go
I think arteta kept picking him because he was trying to give auba the chance to adapt and to play himself back into form. Even if the tactics aren’t a good fit for him,a younger and more motivated auba would surely have found a way to play well in this system, at least most of the time, but it wasn’t to be. For whatever reason, he’s not performing and it’s finally hit the point where we have to find alternatives
Laca has been performing well during all the time auba has been so poor – I’m more annoyed at how laca has been treated frankly.
No, I do not consider Auba will be sold to save money, just as Ozil wasn’t, not that he has anything to do with the Auba situation. Club rules have apparently been broken on more than one occasion as they were at his last club. Fortunately during his removal from the squad we seem to have found a more dynamic style of play, creating more chances, with the team seemingly to gel together better. I love Auba and would hate to see him leave but unfortunately he doesn’t seem to fit in to our current style, albeit having lost his goal scoring mojo.
So many aspersions and conspiracy theories but so few facts in this article. Ozil Ramsey Sanchez Mustafi Socritis Mkhitarian Willian did not rip up their contracts. Arsenal paid them their full salaries to leave. Arsenal still has a slew of players nobody will buy at even close to what Arsenal want for them like Leno Mari Holding Bellerin Chambers Cedric Elneny Aubameyang Pepe Guendouzie Torreira Kolasinac Nketiah Laca Niles Nelson and Mavropanos.
Arteta meanwhile trusts just 12 players. The new six and Gabriel Partey Xhaka ESR Saka and Martinelli. The rest are surplus to requirements but their ridiculous high paid long term contracts means Arsenal can’t get rid of them for love or money. it will take two more years to get the lean mean machine Arteta desires but we can see what he is trying to do. One final point Kroenke did not pay for any of the summer signings. Kroenke has never invested one penny in the club and nor did the club ever invisage that he would.
Who owns the club lock stock and barrel?
Let’s be honest here ,the way he’s been treated is pretty disgusting
Arteta couldn’t wait to get the story out in the press then goes all mysterious and not a single explanation given since .
If hes done something so bad to warrant him being out on the transfer market then man up and tell us ,because to me it looks like what Dan says that the club want him off the books to save money but all they have done is come out looking like total amateurs which was the case for Ozil as well , not very classy IMO .
His poor form also coincides with Arteta arrival so blame must also be pointed towards him and not being able to get him back to his best .
His poor form also coincided with him getting older and clearly losing his pace. Arteta played him continuously for over 12 months during this loss of form – any other player would have been dropped ages ago, so you can’t accuse Arteta of having an agenda against him. Ma has been desperate to play Auba back into form and it hasn’t worked.
The most you can say is that auba doesn’t fit with artetas tactical setup, but that doesn’t explain why he can’t score from 2 yards anymore, let alone why he almost *never* finds himself in 1v1 positions or why he cant score from outside the box, as he used to do regularly.
He’s not a top level player anymore and his confidence is gone – best for everyone that he moves on
Differing views will continue to abound, but to blame Arteta for the impact of age on the ability of Auba to perform like he did in his prime is nonsense and totally unfair.As for the dreaded Ozil, just what has he achieved on the field of play during the past 3 years?The anti Kronke and Arteta brigade seem incapable of clearing their minds of the errors of the past, at a time when any decent minded supporter of Arsenal will recognise the progress being made in making us a force in the land again.Perhaps the prospect of Arteta actually going on to be successful is something which they find unpalatable after all the vitriol they have directed towards him since his arrival.Like me, he is far from perfect then perhaps such high status is only held by those who regularly display their sarcasm and cynicism towards others.
Grandad- are you serious? Who the FCUK gave the player the contract? You are far too blind when it comes to Arteta. Is he your secret lovechild ?
I’m very much of an opinion that Auba regrets signing da ting from day one and that affected his output.
I don’t know why a top footballer with no major trophies to his name IN HIS 30S decides to stay at a club that won’t be able to give him a shot at winning the title or European competition.
When he said he refused to go to a club where he could win trophies in order to become a club legend, I heard the sound of BS very strongly in my eardrums but didn’t want to read too much into it as I was super excited.
Extending him was a mistake on both parts. He should have done a RVP and looked elsewhere for trophies. I hope he leaves in January and I hope he leaves to a club where he’ll actually win the league title or even a European trophy. I really do.
Which club challenging for major trophies would want him? Genuine question
And a good one too SueP, at this present time not so many, in the coming summer who knows
I think it may have also been the case when he signed his new contract, he and his Agent were probably looking for and waiting for just that type of Club to take him, I reckon he himself was hoping for Barca at that time, there was a delay in signing but when no serious bid was offered he signed, nothing wrong with any of that by the way, all players have to consider their options before signing a new deal with the Club they are at and he was hot property at the time, now not so much
I honestly don’t think he’s finished at Arsenal myself
Interesting final point FF
It currently looks pretty terminal to me. Training alone doesn’t suggest a return to the first team. Maybe the AFCON tournament may lessen whatever is going on behind the scenes and a rapprochement but as the youngsters are staking a claim, I feel that Auba’s days are numbered
Whatever ever be the reason,i think dropping him has been the best thing to have happened to the team this season&long may it continue…
Couldnt agree with you more Dan. Excellent article, to the point. Finance is prioritised over success. The owner is happy and that is the end of the story. No questions asked, no answers given.
How?
KSE have invested heavily since they took full control in 2018.
If you breach conditions in the workplace, you get punished one way or another or lose your job if it continues.
When MA took over, he stiffened up the team, made us very defensive – which left space to counter – Auba great at this at that time as he still had some pace, this style suited him, as Did Wenger and Emery’s style as it was alot gung ho, which created alot of space for Auba to work in, well i mean run in.
We dont play like that anymore, we play more possession based and want to overload the attacking areas of the pitch – you cannot do this with Auba, he cant hold the ball up, is terrible in the air and is as slow to do anything as Per mertasacker was.
Everyone says it was the contract, it was this, it was that as to why hes playing crap – No
Our team and squad has just evolved past him.
Lac is a better fit for our team as he can hold the ball up, press with purpose and do all things Auba cant, he allows other to play.
Top post Val, it’s about style of play and Auba hasn’t adapted well so far which has possibly led to the loss of confidence in front of goal
He will never be a player like Laca and Laca will never be a player like him but I believe that Auba still has something offer to Arteta’s squad this season
Well said guys.
I wouldn’t write Aubameyang of so quickly. yes hes been out of form and dropping him was inevitable, but hes a goal scorer and when in form hes the one player you want in front of goal. Could of Arteta handled the situation better – could argue yes (lukaku – Tuchel situation for example). I never thought he should have been captain in my opinion. Hopefully he gets his head down and focuses on the AFCON and comes back with a clear head.
I am sure there some Management Accounts among the fan base. A study of recent published accounts show that Arsenal have made considerable losses. Fair Play Rules are complicated, but in a nutshell losses above a certain level must be covered by the owner. It is wrong to say Kroenke has not put his money into the club as he has made recent transactions which have improved the financial position of the club. I also believe we spent £150 million in the summer I wonder where that came from.
@patH. Wonder no more. The same place the repayments on the stadium build came from.
In the year 2,000 Arsenal committed to paying back the bank loan at the rate of 30 million quid a year until 2031 a total of 930 million.