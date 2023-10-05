Are Arsenal guaranteed to win trophies if we keep Saliba fit all season?

If I asked you to name three of the most essential players in our squad, I’m confident one of the three you’d name would be William Saliba. The Frenchman has established himself as a cog in Arteta’s project over the last year and our defence would be considerably weakened without him.

One of the many reasons we didn’t win the league was our defensive struggles after he went out injured near the conclusion of the season. He missed 11 league games and we would surely have won the league if Saliba had been fit for the entire 2022–23 season, even he knows that.

“Yeah, it’s clear with me (fully fit), Arsenal could have been champions, but injuries are a part of football,” said Saliba on Telefoot.

It’s a new season, and we can’t live in the past, so we can look forward to what Saliba has in store for us this year. Much is expected of the Frenchman, and Mikel Arteta recently stated how much the Frenchman is valued at the club.

Arteta believes that good defenders like Saliba are hard to come by. He stated, in his press conference :, “When you look at how he’s developing, the role that he’s got in the team, the level, and the consistency, especially that he’s shown in the last year or so, I think it’s remarkable. I think you won’t find many centre-backs his age doing what he’s doing.

“Credit to the players around him as well, the way they are guiding him, protecting him, and inspiring him.

“And then obviously the qualities that he has — he has that presence, physicality, and that composure to be a leader in the back line for a big club like us, so huge compliment to him.

There’s nothing to worry about with Saliba in charge of our defence. The hope is that he will be able to stay fit and readily available for the whole of this campaign. Who knows, he might be the missing link between us and silverware glory.

Darren N

——————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…