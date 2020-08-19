Are Arsenal in for a positive transfer window with Arteta in charge?

The time of year I hate the most. Transfer window time! by Shenel Osman

As an Arsenal fan we have become accustomed to being linked with 100 different players each transfer window. But when that window shuts, we don’t have any of those 100 players that were previously linked added to our team, we just have one unknown player that nobody is really familiar with joining the club.

I dread transfer window period only because I know it constantly gets our hopes up to be linked with star players day in and out and then we end up with nothing. It becomes extremely frustrating, because if we had half of the players that we are linked with each window we would have been champions a long time ago.

The latest rumours doing their rounds links us with Coutinho, Partey, Magalhaes, but this time round it seems increasingly likely that if these rumours are to be true, that we will at least be getting one of those stars. It has been rumoured that Magalhaes is close to signing for us. But as always without Arsenal confirming the signings on their website, we can but hope and wait.

I must admit this is the first transfer window in a long time, where I do feel a sense of positivity though. Having already sealed a free transfer for Willian, and yes people may argue he is 32 years old what can he bring etc, but Willian is a winner, and is very experienced and that is what we need going forward, especially if more of the youngsters will be coming through to the first team.

It remains to be seen how much more of a positive a transfer window this will be for us, but I do believe in Arteta and what he is trying to do. Of course, winning the FA Cup and qualifying for Europe also helps us in hopefully gaining more of the targets that are rumoured to be coming to the Emirates. So here’s hoping it will be many more additions that we are rumoured to be getting and not just rumours and an unknown player.

Gooners how do you feel when each transfer window period approaches?

Shenel