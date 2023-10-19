Are Arsenal just a few injuries away from disaster?

Is stopping injuries the key to Arsenal’s success this season?

Arsenal will look to compete for the Premier League title again this season, after heartbreak fell upon us last season, Arsenal fans will be hoping that this year is our year and with a lot of good investment into the squad and already looking up to the task, Arteta will feel a lot of pressure on his shoulders to succeed this season, but with the constant worry of injuries and sickness, Arsenal might have to find a lot of luck if we plan to compete this season.

With the early injury of new Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber, our season started off with some problems. Timber who was brought in by Arteta from Ajax in the summer, was brought in for his experience in the Champions League and his outstanding performances in an Ajax shirt, so when he managed to tear his ACL in our 2-1 victory against Nottingham Forest, Arsenal fans began to worry.

Timber, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Trossard and Jorginho were all brought in, in the last year, to bolster the Arsenal squad, after last season and just falling short, the key for Arteta was to try and bring in some new faces that would be able to get us over the line and although Rice has been excellent and Havertz is finally starting to get going in Arsenal colours, there’s always going to be the worry of losing players to injury as proven by Timber and Trossard.

Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and William Saliba are the latest set of injuries Arsenal fans have had to worry about, all being pulled from international duty due to various injuries. All three are a huge part of Arteta’s system and if we were to lose one or two of them for an extended period, we could be in real trouble. Facing off against Manchester City without Saka looked to be the end of the world but we somehow managed to win it without him, but hopefully that type of thing doesn’t become regular, because to me, were just a few injuries away from disaster.

I’m not sure why we’ve been hit so hard with injuries, could be the fact our schedule is so demanding and after the World Cup, The Nations League and now the Euro Qualifiers, our players are bound to be somewhat burnt out, but Arteta need to focus on this a lot and make sure him and his staff do all they can to keep these lads fit and healthy.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

