Are Arsenal just two injuries away from dropping out of the title race?

Arsenal are presently at the top of the Premier League, but having also been at the top of the log at this time last year and failing to win the title, the Gunners must understand that a successful title charge will require a lot of hard work.

In a similar vein, a bold declaration about Arsenal’s 2023–24 title challenge has been made. According to ex-Liverpool player Danny Murphy, Mikel Arteta cannot win the Premier League without two players: Declan Rice and William Saliba.

“This game [Liverpool vs. Arsenal] showed me just how important Rice – and also William Saliba – are for Mikel Arteta,” Murphy told The Daily Mail.

“They are the two players [Rice and Saliba] he cannot do without if they are going to win the Premier League. With those two players in the side, they can get a result anywhere.”

He added, “It also made me realise how much Liverpool need a player like him. If Rice wore a Liverpool shirt, I think they will win the title. He is that good.”

Mikel Arteta has managed to make the best of what he has in order for his squad to be as spectacular as they are in the Premier League standings. The battle now is for his team to stay on top in 2024 and eventually win the league, and Arsenal’s biggest danger is that Saliba or Rice get injured, or even both of them. We all know what happened last season when we lost the Frenchman….

With the January transfer window approaching, Arsenal may sign great players to help them survive whatever is thrown at them. A central midfielder signing has been widely discussed. If it goes through, it will be ideal insurance for Declan Rice.

It is unlikely that a central defender will be signed, but if Takehiro Tomiyasu (and Jurrien Timber) regain their fitness, Arteta may have options for his defence.

I may be worried unnecessarily as both Rice and Saliba seem supremely fit so far, but that could change in the blink of an eye..

Fingers crossed!

Darren N

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…