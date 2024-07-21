Are Arsenal just waiting for Brentford to reduce the asking price for Ivan Toney?

According to reports, Ivan Toney plans to quit Brentford this summer. The Englishman is in the final year of his contract at the GTech Stadium, and word is he’s open to a fresh start. The Bees have recruited the young Brazilian Igor Thiago, whom they feel is able to lead their attack and scored twice in his first friendly Wimbledon yesterday.

Interestingly, despite Toney’s desire for a new beginning, there seems to be an issue with his exit. He’s got a £60 million asking price with just 12 months left until he becomes a free agent. Who’d pay that?

Last winter, Arsenal were particularly interested in signing him because they believed he was exactly what their attack needed at the time. However, for some reason, that deal never happened.

After the winter transfer window, the discussions about signing him quieted down. There hasn’t been much buzz about us pursuing that transfer anymore.

Actually, according to the Sun, many of Toney’s potential buyers (like Manchester United, Chelsea and even our Arsenal) backed out of the deal because of the high price he’s going for.

Interestingly, Brentford has become aware that interest in Toney has waned, so they have decided to lower his asking price, according to Football Transfers. Brentford hopes to entice clubs that eyed their striker to come back for him by lowering the price.

So, if Toney becomes available at a bargain, don’t you think Arsenal should think about going for him? People were discussing concerns about his character, but he oozes sportsmanship; he’s not Brentford’s captain for nothing, and according to CBS Sports, the Gunners are looking to sign experienced players who have already made a name for themselves, like Jorginho and Trossard did before joining. Doesn’t Toney meet those criteria?

Peter Rix

