Are Arsenal lacking the right motivation to finalise the Šeško deal?

By now, many Arsenal fans would have expected Benjamin Šeško to be a Gunner. Yet the highly anticipated move has stalled, raising questions over the club’s seemingly cautious approach.

Heading into the summer transfer window, there was little doubt that Arsenal needed a top-class striker. Their failure to convert dominance into goals last season proved costly, and many believe a prolific forward is the missing piece in their bid for the Premier League title.

While a new striker is still considered a priority, the decision over who to sign remains unresolved.

Arsenal deliberate as Šeško edges ahead

The two most talked-about names are Benjamin Šeško and Viktor Gyökeres. According to BBC journalist Sami Mokbel, Arsenal are convinced by both but are leaning towards Šeško, who is widely seen as the better fit for Mikel Arteta’s tactical system.

Mokbel also reports that the total cost of the Šeško deal could rise to £93 million. Despite this significant figure, Arsenal have not rushed into finalising an agreement.

So why the delay?

German journalist Philipp Hinze recently offered some insight. “Benjamin Šeško: Arsenal are the only club to have made concrete contact with Leipzig so far. Manchester United are interested but have not yet negotiated with Leipzig. Arsenal are so far the only club in contact with both sides, with RB Leipzig and Šeško,” he said.

This suggests Arsenal feel they are in control of the situation. Leipzig, having failed to qualify for the Champions League, are reportedly open to a sale, and the player himself is believed to favour a move.

Patience or risk in transfer strategy?

While Arsenal’s measured approach could help reduce the transfer fee, there is an inherent risk. The longer they wait, the more time other top clubs have to enter the race. Juventus, Manchester United and Liverpool are all in the market for a striker, and Šeško’s 21 goals in 45 appearances will not go unnoticed.

Despite the current lack of competition, delays in negotiations can change the dynamics quickly. Arsenal’s intent is clear, but action may now be required.

Sporting Director Andrea Berta and manager Mikel Arteta must weigh the benefits of patience against the risk of losing their preferred target. Securing Šeško early would allow the club to move swiftly on to strengthening other key areas of the squad.

Daniel O

