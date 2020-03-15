Are Arsenal looking better for new season than Liverpool?

This season may well become null and void which leads us to look forward to the new campaign, and I don’t think it would too outlandish to say Arsenal have more to look forward to in the new campaign then current runaway leaders Liverpool.

The last time a team looked to take grasp of the Premier League title so early on was Chelsea, when they went unbeaten until December in the 2014-15 season, and their later performances saw them stutter through the last months of the campaign before lifting the title. The very next season we saw them endure their worst campaign since Roman Abramovich took over in 2004 as we watched them finish in tenth position, and much of this I see in the current Liverpool side.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are literally grinding out the majority of their league results at present (or had been until the league was suspended), and they have been said to rely heavily on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s crossing ability to get them into goalscoring opportunities.

The recent performances aren’t overly scrutinised because the league is all-but wrapped up, but there is warning signals for me looking at them to continue this into next season.

The current world climate of course may put an end to the current campaign, therefore extending the break before the next season massively, which may well help them for next term, but leave them distraught at not having been able to win the PL for the first time since it was rebranded.

Arsenal on the other hand mostly look fresh and revitalised under boss Mikel Arteta, and I’m sure I’m not alone in looking forward to seeing what more he can do given a pre-season to instill his footballing style into the team.

Regardless of whether Aubameyang stays, players like Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketieh are giving us more than enough excitement going forward to tell me we have plenty to look forward to in the 2020-2021 season, and the prospect of no European distractions could give us a pleasant boost in our bid to return to the Champions League places.

Don’t worry, I wont jump the gun and claim we will be kicking it at the top of the table with Manchester City, who will also be blessed by no European football, but I am more than confident that we will be stronger in the race for the top four next term, while the league leaders may struggle.

Am I alone in seeing chinks in the Liverpool armor at present? Am I getting ahead of myself as I seek out a return to the Champions League?

Patrick