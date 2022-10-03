Are Arsenal lucky to have Arteta? – Or is Arteta is lucky to have Arsenal?

Are Arsenal lucky to have Arteta or Arteta is Lucky to have Arsenal? by Muha

Arsenal are on top of the league for another week after a dominant win against on of their main challengers for the top four, Tottenham. As a result a lot more people are rightfully starting to give Arteta the credit he deserves for turning Arsenal in to a serious force once again. Something not so many would have imagined possible just at the beginning of last season. In fact, football pundits seem to praise Conte more for dragging spurs to fourth last season than Arteta for getting us 5th against all odds.

So who’s the lucky one? I would love to read your thoughts in the comment section but here’s my two cents on the matter.

When Arteta joined Arsenal, we were languishing in a relegation battle after Emery’s nightmare season at Arsenal. He managed to drag us to eightth and win an FA Cup despite all he had to face. You have to remember he inherited a bloated team with big egos and only one recognised albeit unreliable number 10 with an ego as high as his wages. This actually bought Arteta a lot more time according to many.

What he had to deal with.

A bloated squad full of players not suitable to his philosophy while on a high wage.

A team of overated player at their lowest confidence.

Covid 19 – well this affected everyone but you have to remember this was his first ever job and getting infected very early on and dealing with the effects of it, like no fans, salary reduction and the general psychological challenges wasn’t easy.

Poor defensive record/players and a misfiring yet aging strike force.

He didn’t shy away or hide behind the fact that he knew he inherited a mess. He kept on fighting and focused on what he could change.

What did he change?

CULTURE

This was and still is the most important achievement he has achieved so far with his “non negotiables”

BALANCE THE SQUAD

He got rid of big egos and big earners who were not performing, Brought in young, hungry and exciting players, reducing the average age down to the youngest team in the EPL.

REINSTATED DISCIPLINE

One thing that is obvious is his guts to make bold decisions putting the needs of the team ahead of anyone. This included cutting ties with Ozil and our then Captain Auba and the likes of Guenduzi and loaning out Saliba.

Improve defensive DEFENSIVE SOLIDITY by overhauling the whole back 4 and its depth.

Showed TACTICAL flexibility by adopting to his first squad to win FA as well as creating an identity.

RECONNECTED the fans and the players by breeding players that showcase passion, energy and character, which makes it easier for fans to identify with. The atmosphere at Emirates in recent seasons has been nothing short of brilliant.

The future is definitely promising but it hasn’t always been all rosy and in many people’s opinion, Arteta should’ve lost his job after the run he had at the beginning of the season before last, a run of just ONE in 10 matches as well as the way we begun the season last season.

In a lot of other big ruthless clubs, like if Tuchel) was bottling up Top Four like we did last season after being the highest spenders in that season without having European commitment and early exit in Cup competitions off the back of a second 8th finish running, would have been more than enough to get a manager fired let alone being handed a new contract.

All these came after he was promoted from being a head coach to a manager, handed trust in the transfer window as well as being supported by the club with his bold decisions including letting Auba go in January without bringing in a striker and losing top four by 1 point.

So whats my verdict? I think its fair to say that Arteta should feel lucky because Arsenal taking a chance on a novice manager, gave him time and resources without a big CV behind him can be considered VERY BOLD – if not stupid! So Arteta should feel VERY lucky, but on the other hand, in a league where brilliant managers like Potter, Rodgers, Silva, Howe, Vieira are spending millions, while tacticians like Conte, Ten Hag and Tuchel (up until his dismissal), and arguably two of the very best managers of our generation in Pep and Klopp in the EPL, getting a young manager going toe to toe with them tactically, as well as proving to be top notch in talent ID and management, we MUST consider ourselves VERY lucky to have Miko (as Edu😜 calls him) in our hands.

I am first to admit it can all change in the twinkle of an eye, but hey, let’s enjoy it while it lasts as we continue to TRUST the process.

Muha Al~wattan.

COYG.

