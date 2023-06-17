Are Arsenal making a mistake by going for Kai Havertz?

Arsenal’s rumored interest in Chelsea’s Kai Havertz has raised eyebrows, as former Gunners player Ray Parlour has expressed his reservations about the potential signing.

Instead, Parlour believes that Brentford’s Ivan Toney would be a more suitable forward for his former club.

Havertz, who arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2020 for a hefty fee, has struggled to meet expectations during his three seasons at Chelsea. With just 32 goals in 139 appearances across all competitions, including a modest 19 goals in the Premier League, the 24-year-old has failed to justify his price tag.

Despite this, the Gunners remain intrigued by Havertz’s potential and has entered negotiations with Chelsea, although the Gunners hope to secure a deal at a significantly lower price than the reported £70 million asking price.

Parlour, however, is not convinced that the German international is the right fit for Arsenal. In an interview with talkSPORT, he emphasized the need for a proven goal-scorer, highlighting the importance of finding someone who can consistently put the ball in the net.

“You need an out-and-out goal-scorer, if you’re Arsenal,” the club legend asserted. While acknowledging the Gunners’ strong supporting cast behind the striker, he believes that a prolific forward is the missing piece in their squad.

Despite Toney currently serving a betting ban and being unavailable until January, the former Arsenal man considers him a more desirable option due to his goal-scoring prowess.

Arsenal’s pursuit of a new forward is indicative of their ambition to strengthen their attacking force. As negotiations continue with Chelsea over Havertz, fans eagerly await updates on potential transfers and the club’s strategy for the upcoming season.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will heed Parlour’s advice and prioritize Toney or if they will proceed with their pursuit of Havertz. Only time will tell which path the Gunners will take as they strive to bolster their squad in preparation for the challenges ahead.

I completely agree with Parlour’s opinion as I think the club needs a different option in their attacking line than what Havertz would offer.

What’s your take on it?

