Are Arsenal mentally strong enough to beat Manchester City today?

Sometimes, you need luck in sport—luck you can’t control.
We really could have done without playing after Liverpool this weekend. It’s hard enough to beat the champions without the added pressure. That pressure comes from the league leaders winning at Bournemouth, meaning we have to win just to keep the gap at six points. Anything less, and the difference between the two sides could be in double digits, with the Merseyside Derby looming in midweek.
When I say we struggle to beat Man City in the league, our 1-0 win in this fixture last season was our first success in a decade. What are the chances of three points in must-win conditions if you’ve beaten a team once in your last 17 Premier League meetings?
Normally, a draw against Pep Guardiola wouldn’t be the end of the world, but you sense we can’t afford to blink before Liverpool’s game in hand. That’s what Arne Slot will be telling his players in every meeting. While he won’t say it publicly, they could wrap up the title very soon.
What frustrates me is that this isn’t a great Liverpool side, yet we’ve failed to put them under any real pressure. They’ve slipped up, but we haven’t taken advantage, meaning every week they play with the freedom of having room for error. The Dutchman would have made sure there was no complacency on Saturday, reminding his players that a win on the south coast would leave us facing the team that has dominated the league—crippled by the fear of failure.
There’s been a lot of debate this week about what certain pundits have said. But one conversation I do agree with is that every week we play on the edge—one mistake away from a crisis, one more blow from being knocked out.
Outside of the North London Derby, the atmosphere at our stadium has slipped back to the days when it didn’t take much for anxiety to grow in the stands. That’s because Gooners can sense we’re not playing at the level of champions—and certainly aren’t entertained.
Of course, our owners could have helped. Had they demanded a striker be signed at the start of the month, maybe we wouldn’t be out of the FA Cup, wouldn’t be 2-0 down in the Carabao Cup, and would be closer to Liverpool.
It would almost be cruel if they bought someone on deadline day—when it’s too late.
Long term, though, it would be massive for our development if we could build the mindset to get over the line.
History shows that under Mikel Arteta when it’s squeaky bum time, we lack the leaders to handle the occasion. We have a fantastic young team, and I do think one year it will happen for us—if we keep the group together. But we still need to prove we have the mentality to cope when the lights are brightest.
It’s matchday, yes it is!!! COYG! 🙂
Think the tittle is all over but Arsenal still need to make a statement against City and win the game regardless not sure they will can see it ending in a draw. Now Watkins looks like he’s injured that should be the end of that transfer and personally quite relieved as fail to see why would pay 60 mill for a nearly 30 year old who I still have huge doubts would score us the goals we need to win us the prem league be surprised if sign anyone now as usual with Arsenal transfer buisness they leave it to late and generally ends up in panic buying!
How can the author be that arrogant to say this is not a great Liverpool side when stats are saying otherwise. Top of CL and top of EPL?
We should be favourites to beat a dangerous City side today if the manager picks the right players for the job and in right positions
I think you want to say they are great to disguise our failings
If we had played at the levels of our last two years we would be closer
Missed opportunity
What’s your basis Dan? We were on 49 points at this stage last year and Liverpool had 51 points?
Yeah 2 points behind ?
Don’t get your point
It means we are playing at the level of last year if the difference in points is just 2. We are not closer to Liverpool because they have upped their game while we have remained constant contrary to what you have said
It was in the second half we upped our performances but that looks unlikely right now, you are right we have been similar in the first half season I think Salah is the difference between the two clubs it’s a pity we’ve had two key players out for long spells and chopping and changing at the back otherwise I think we’d be right up there
Mentally, yes. But Arsenal need to vary their attack since Guardiola has been familiar with Arteta’s tactics and it could be solved by signing someone with an excellent hold-up play
Gripe, Complain, Moan about anything that could even remotely be perceived as negative (except luck of course) about your favorite club in a forum that has been deemed irrelevant to anything changing in the non-cyber world. Whatever floats your boat, carry on enjoying being a fan of that club without ambition, winning mentality, etc etc
Accept , spend money , make excuses
Be positive for the sake of positivity
Carry on spending one of the most expensive tickets in Europe for a failing product
Whatever floats your boat
Carry on being content with 0 titles in 21 years , O trophies in 5 years , never competing in Europe ,etc
Yes, fans accept their favorite club with all of its good and bad points without always making a concerted effort to harp on anything they consider bad and while rarely mentioning the good. All real fans of any club want their club to do better but that’s not the point. Being content or not has nothing to do with it. I could go on forever to cherry pick facts which indicate that I’m supporting a fine product. All a matter of perspective and which facts you choose to use. Choice being the key term.
It’s sport – the point of sport is to try and compete and win
If we are not trying to do that yet being asked to pay some of the most expensive tickets in the world then yes I will point that out
You make out that sometimes we do good but we only focus on the bad
It’s been two decades ?
Please cherry pick those facts because I love to hear them
Remember this is sport
Manager second highest paid in Europe , fans some of the most expensive tickets
So tell me what your content with that makes it worth not winning ?
Can’t see us winning then again again if we had a 1st class finisher we’d beat the bejesus out of City but the chances Havertz missed in the last 4 games you just can’t do against City and he’ll miss them again
I wish our team all the best today hoping somehow someone standout to win us this match. That’s all that matters to us fans.Just a win and we are happy.
I know i don’t read on the same page with the teams management and I may be wrong coz they know better but I believe if we were able to add some quality upfront either in the summer or even in January we would have had a great season.
I have a feeling,it will be regrets at the end of the season on how we narrowly missed on silverware because we chose to be ignorant of obvious facts.