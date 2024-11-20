Are Arsenal more likely to attract Nico Williams rather than Barcelona?

Arsenal handed boost for the signature of Spanish winger.

Arsenal had been searching for a winger throughout the recent summer transfer window, we were looking for a player who could provide more options on the flanks as well as improved us massively. With that in mind, gooners would’ve been disappointed to see Arsenal waiting until the final hours of the window before bringing in a winger. Furthermore, we would’ve been disappointed in the player we brought in, even more so now considering how Raheem Sterling has started the season. He wasn’t the main choice obviously, some have even gone as far as saying he was a panic buy and who would blame them? We were linked to far more better players (with all due respect) and I think we would’ve loved a different option.

That option could well have been Nico Williams given the links that has connected us to his signature even before his scintillating Euro performance for Spain. Barcelona were reported to have been interested in his services as well a whole host of clubs including ourselves, but the Spanish international choose to stay with Athletic Club instead. This might not be the same in the coming windows given the presence of a release clause in his contract, this has meant that we have yet again been linked to the player. This is also because of the performances on display from our left-wingers this season, an upgrade will surely be needed by the Gunners in the nearest future.

A player like Williams will be the perfect upgrade but getting him will not be easy given the presence of Barcelona, However according to a report by Diario Sports, Barca may be forced to abandon their pursuit of Williams due to the player’s high wage demands. According to the report, the player’s current earnings of €9million-10million per season at Athletic Club could force the Catalan giants into considering other options.

This will come as a huge boost to the Gunners if we decide to ramp up our pursuit of the winger, he will undoubtedly be an upgrade on our options on the left currently!

BENJAMIN KENNETH

