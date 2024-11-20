Are Arsenal more likely to attract Nico Williams rather than Barcelona?

Arsenal handed boost for the signature of Spanish winger.
Arsenal had been searching for a winger throughout the recent summer transfer window, we were looking for a player who could provide more options on the flanks as well as improved us massively. With that in mind, gooners would’ve been disappointed to see Arsenal waiting until the final hours of the window before bringing in a winger. Furthermore, we would’ve been disappointed in the player we brought in, even more so now considering how Raheem Sterling has started the season. He wasn’t the main choice obviously, some have even gone as far as saying he was a panic buy and who would blame them? We were linked to far more better players (with all due respect) and I think we would’ve loved a different option.
That option could well have been Nico Williams given the links that has connected us to his signature even before his scintillating Euro performance for Spain. Barcelona were reported to have been interested in his services as well a whole host of clubs including ourselves, but the Spanish international choose to stay with Athletic Club instead. This might not be the same in the coming windows given the presence of a release clause in his contract, this has meant that we have yet again been linked to the player. This is also because of the performances on display from our left-wingers this season, an upgrade will surely be needed by the Gunners in the nearest future.
A player like Williams will be the perfect upgrade but getting him will not be easy given the presence of Barcelona, However according to a report by Diario Sports, Barca may be forced to abandon their pursuit of Williams due to the player’s high wage demands. According to the report, the player’s current earnings of €9million-10million per season at Athletic Club could force the Catalan giants into considering other options.
This will come as a huge boost to the Gunners if we decide to ramp up our pursuit of the winger, he will undoubtedly be an upgrade on our options on the left currently!
BENJAMIN KENNETH
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
They say his wage demands are causing Barcelona to think twice.
Well, that won’t stop Arsenal will it. Remember this is a team that Paid Nketiah £100,000 a week for mainly sitting on the bench, likewise Nelson.
I would be majorly surprised if Williams joined us, and if he doesn’t I don’t think his wages will be the issue, somehow.
I agree with you his wage isn’t a problem we need Nico badly Nico is a super star i don’t care if Arsenal ll pay him 300k+\wk we have the money
Esson Isuwa,
Isn’t it easy to spend money, when it isn’t yours to spend.
£300,000 a week, absolutely obsene amounts of money, for playing what is essentially a game.
The world’s truly gone mad.
We didn’t actually buy Sterling Benjamin, not yet anyway, and it’s hardly likely at that.
Was there also some issue with Williams wanting to stay at his club to support his brother, or am I confusing him with someone else?
Jax,
you say it’s hardly likely we will buy Sterling, don’t be so sure about that.
Assuming that Arsenal want to sign both Nico Williams and Benjamin Sesko in next January transfer window. And the due players doesn’t mind to join Arsenal ih this coming winter window. And their club sides are willing and ready to sell to us.
But can Arsenal find and get the financial muscles power required to pull deals through to sign the duo top quality players meet Jan window and sign them?
That’s some assumption Samuel, and as you say, where will the money come from?
I see you’ve quit the conspiracy blog😏.
Assuming that Arsenal wants to sign both Nico Williams and Benjamin Sesko in next January transfer window. And the due players doesn’t mind to join Arsenal ih this coming winter window. And their club sides are willing and ready to sell to us.
But can Arsenal find and get the financial muscles power required to pull the deals through to sign the duo top quality players next Jan window and sign them?
If Nico wants Barca, he will end up there sooner or later. He might then stay another year to make that move happen. But if he is interested in going abroad, Arsenal will have a huge chance of signing him. But in the summer then, too hard in january.
Well, Barcelona certainly wanted him. Williams was their first (and only, for a time) target in last summer’s window.
Two factors stopped them. First, Wiliams made it clear pretty early on that he didn’t want to leave that summer (something not widely reported here, unfortunately, or it would have prevented a lot of false hopes being raised by Arsenal fans). Second, Barcelona’s ongoing FFP problems ultimately prevented them as they hadn’t managed to offload enough big earners at the club to free up financial space for Williams, even if he had wanted to join them.
Barcelona’s finances have improved since then, although they’re still not that good, so it depends upon what they look next summer and whether Williams wants a move then (within or outside Spain).