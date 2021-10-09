Are Arsenal next in line for Middle Eastern takeover?

There have been many articles on JustArsenal discussing the impact on Arsenal of Newcastle being taken over by Prince Muhammad Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, which is likely to reduce the Gunners chances of ever making the Top Four again without major investment.
Of course, we all know about the bid from Daniel Ek of Spotify to try and persuade Stan Kroenke to sell Arsenal to him, along with a consortium of investors and Arsenal legends backing him, but it remains to be seen if he has the financial clout to persuade our absent landlords to give up their cash cow.
With Man City being owned by Sheik Mansour of the United Arab Emirates, it would appear that he now has got a rival in the Premier League that can match his spending power, if not beat it, although when you start talking about multi-billionaires then they can all buy anything they want.
So if they wanted to create a playfull competition between the Middle Eastern countries, it would be reasonable to expect a Qatari takeover of a Premiership team, and just over 5 weeks ago Khalifa Bin Hamad Al Thani, the ex-Emir of Qatar tweeted a cryptic tweet…..
And yesterday, after news of Newcastle’s takeover, we saw another reference to Arsenal from the Qatari Culture Ambassador in London, Mohammed Al Kaabi, which gave us yet another clue….
We need #Arsenal after #Newcastle 🥲
— محمد الكعبي (@Qatari) October 7, 2021
Other than being a personal plaything, the Middle Eatern states are using ‘sports washing’ to help improve their images in Europe, so it is very possible that Qatar would be keen on the Premier League, especially after the uproar caused by their successful World Cup bid.
And althogh Daniel Ek has not tempted Kroenke to sell, a massive offer from Qatar Sports Investments could easily make Kroenke an offer he couldn’t refuse.
Dan Smith doesn’t think that a Middle Eastern takeover would be good for Arsenal or the Premier League, but it would certainly mean that the Gunners would be challenging for trophies in the near future….
What! no rebuild (or retool depending on your view)
Loadsa money and the best manager and players? Who cares when Arsenal can get CL and win it. Areteta our rookie, Pep waterboy assistant would get the sack. Whoo hoo!
What will we all have to moan about if Arsenal keep winning the league? Who will we argue with on JA?
Seriously though, there are probably other wealthy nations cum emirates looking for an opportunity. Once they have all bought in, the EPL will be owned almost exclusively by oil barons or nations and the league will be wide open. No more guarantees of top4 for any team. Like it used to be but with foreign owners and dodgy human rights records.
@SueP
RealTalk Goonerette…
Funny also 😂
The Qatari royal family definitely have the financial power to buy Arsenal from Kroenke, but I won’t watch Arsenal anymore if it happens
Why can’t English people like Lord Alan Sugar buy Arsenal?
GAI
I can think of 2 reasons
He’s not wealthy enough
And
He’s a spud
The hugely wealthy chemist industrialist – Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a possibility
Morality is a nice thing in the real world but in business if you show moral values you fail – it literally is dog eat dog.
Arsenal want – need to survive in the dog eat dog world of the premiership and if you believe that money from ANY billionaire is squeaky clean then you are too stupid – you don’t become a billionaire by being nice.
I would welcome Qatar investment because I know that all money is dirty..
I hope so being outplayed by Brighton was a hard watch! At least no stress today just fury and wilder fight to look forward to 🥊