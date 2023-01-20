Are Arsenal now going to concentrate on getting a new midfielder now?

A Forward Player Is Now Sorted; What Next For Arteta?

Leandro Trossard is set to join Arsenal in a £21 million deal. When comparing his swoop to if Arsenal had signed Mykhailo Mudryk for the exorbitant fee he was available for, one might argue that there is surely room for Arteta to make one more significant signing before the winter transfer window closes.

So, what other position can Arteta bolster? The midfield maybe, and here’s why: On last summer’s transfer deadline, Arsenal were desperate for a reliable midfielder, and they made three consecutive bids for Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, but as we all know, Villa stood firm and rejected Arsenal’s advances. Everyone knew the window had closed and Arsenal had failed to strengthen their midfield.

Many people believed that signing a midfielder would be on the agenda this winter, in the months following the summer transfer window. In fact, the concern that Thomas Partey does not have a backup as good as him has gradually justified this transfer need.

Arteta should have enough funds to surprise us with a decent midfield signing after spending only £21 million to address the pressing attacking need, with the attack hopefully now well bolstered for the title race. Arteta has a lot of options for signings, including Youri Tielemans, Ruben Neves, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, all of whom Arsenal can easily “steal” from their respective clubs.

Which midfielder do you think should be the priority for Arsenal?

Daniel O

