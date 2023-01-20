Are Arsenal now going to concentrate on getting a new midfielder now?

A Forward Player Is Now Sorted; What Next For Arteta?
Leandro Trossard is set to join Arsenal in a £21 million deal. When comparing his swoop to if Arsenal had signed Mykhailo Mudryk for the exorbitant fee he was available for, one might argue that there is surely room for Arteta to make one more significant signing before the winter transfer window closes.
So, what other position can Arteta bolster? The midfield maybe, and here’s why: On last summer’s transfer deadline, Arsenal were desperate for a reliable midfielder, and they made three consecutive bids for Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, but as we all know, Villa stood firm and rejected Arsenal’s advances. Everyone knew the window had closed and Arsenal had failed to strengthen their midfield.
Many people believed that signing a midfielder would be on the agenda this winter, in the months following the summer transfer window. In fact, the concern that Thomas Partey does not have a backup as good as him has gradually justified this transfer need.
Arteta should have enough funds to surprise us with a decent midfield signing after spending only £21 million to address the pressing attacking need, with the attack hopefully now well bolstered for the title race. Arteta has a lot of options for signings, including Youri Tielemans, Ruben Neves, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, all of whom Arsenal can easily “steal” from their respective clubs.
Which midfielder do you think should be the priority for Arsenal?
Daniel O
—————————————
Not neves and definitely not tielemans!
Look at what the simple addition of a quality DM did for ManU…..that team is unrecognisable to the team before his arrival. Same can be said about when Partey plays for us, if we lose Thomas that is our potential EPL title gone!
Xhaka is not a DM, we’ve all seen what happens when he sits deep as our holding midfielder(not an attack but simply true, relax!). We have a lot of players that can play CM or CAM already (Viera/ESR/Ode/Trossard/Xhaka) so it’s quite obvious where we need to strengthen.
Left field suggestion but White or Tomi could be that CDM. Both v good at defending and also attacking. Arteta should perhaps therefore get a great RB or additional CB in summer and then get either of these two playing alongside Partey next year .. Xhaka has been great but also getting older..
Thoughts?
Ideally, the new CDM should be much younger than Partey, so he’ll be at his prime when Partey retires or leaves
Moises Caicedo’s age is ideal for that purpose and Brighton just rejected 65 M offer from Chelsea for him, although I’m not sure whether he is currently half as good as Partey or not
I believe Arsenal would evaluate Lokonga and their other young DMs first, before signing a new DM. I liked Akinola’s performance in U-21 games
Go for Ruben Neves
Lokonga can go in my opinion, if rumours are to be believed then signing Rice in the summer would be ideal to take over from Partey in a year or two, but in the meantime he’d be rotated with him, also Rice could play Left CB to ease the pressure of having to play every single game that Gabriel is currently experiencing. But in Jan I’d shoot for a loan with option/obligation to buy SMS from Lazio to replace Lokonga especially as we need more quality in the no.8 next season in the CL provided we don’t mess up again.
Ideally a Premier League proven midfielder to make an instant impact like we have done with the signing of Trossard but I’m struggling to think of names outside of Neves and Tielemens which a lot of fans don’t seem to be in favor of.
Dream scenario would obviously be Declan Rice but I don’t think that is realistic in this transfer window unless make a very tempting offer, maybe we could test the waters with say a £75M bid 🤷🏽♂️