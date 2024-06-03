Are Arsenal now in need of TWO new defenders?

Can Arsenal afford not to sign two defenders (one left back) this summer, given the latest developments? I do not think they can.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal is already planning to let Oleksander Zinchenko go since they are reportedly looking for a suitable replacement.

We expect the Ukrainian to join Bayern Munich, where he will play under his ex-teammate Vincent Kompany. Not many Gooners would be opposed to Zinchenko leaving; his struggles at left back last season have labelled him untrustworthy, and recruiting another elite left back is due this summer.

Arsenal may need a top central defender in addition to a left back. Yes, there has been debate about getting a backup for William Saliba, but with Jakub Kiwior, Jurrien Timber, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Ben White available, such a move was not necessary. However, according to rumours, AC Milan sees Jakub Kiwior as their number one priority this summer and is high on their wishlist.

🚨🔴⚪️🇵🇱 #PL | 🆕️ Jakub Kiwior still high in the list of AC Milan. ➡️ Leaders are just waiting to finalise their coach before positioning themselves on the profile to valid it with them but Rossoneri has an high opinion about Kiwiorhttps://t.co/zHPBSilWCW pic.twitter.com/bzBfAOeV6c — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) June 1, 2024

Arsenal may have to search for a top central defender if the Pole, who played left back last season and is considered the ideal Gabriel Magalhaes deputy, departs.

Arsenal are on track to have two excellent teams in one, and they can’t afford to fail to replace a star who leaves. Where Arsenal are at, they should replace a departing left-back with a superior player; similarly, if a centre-back departs,

So, aside from a top striker and a midfielder, can we expect two elite defenders to join Arteta’s project?

