Are Arsenal now Man City’s biggest threat in the Champions League?

Following Arsenal’s victory over FC Porto in the Champions League round of 16, some interesting claims were made.
One such exciting claim comes from former Gunner Paul Merson. The ex-Gunner told Sky Sports that Arsenal pose the most severe challenge to Manchester City in the Champions League of any other team if they meet in a two-legged match. While reflecting on Arsenal’s performance on Tuesday night, he indicated Arteta’s side is capable of preventing the ‘Cityzens’ from successfully defending their Champions League title. He does, however, think that they can easily reach the final if they avoid Manchester City.
The 55-year-old has confidence in Arsenal’s potential to compete for the Champions League, citing the fact that they proved naysayers wrong by making it past the Round of 16. “Over two legs, they [Arsenal] are Manchester City’s biggest threat, in my opinion,” Merson said on Sky. “I think Arsenal can go a long way if they can stay away from Manchester City.
“It’s got the elephant out of the room. They’ve been going out of these competitions too often, many years ago at this stage, and they’ve gone through tonight.
“Arsenal are moving forward; they are a very good team.”
What a time to be a Gooner! Arsenal has a chance to win both the Champions League and the Premier League. The Premier League may be more difficult with about ten games remaining, while the Champions League has only four match days to go through to book a spot in the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium. Arsenal have always thrived at Wembley since Arteta took over as their head coach.
If they can reach the Champions League final, I don’t see it being different.
Daniel O
I don’t see us winning both the PL and CL, I hope we prioritise the league before aiming at Europe next season onwards, We are not well placed for the CL yet. A QF or semi final finish is a great step for now.
I will always take CL than PL. after coming such a long way in CL, it doesn’t make any sense to quit from here. And I think we are better placed to win CL than PL this time around. That’s because we have been difficult to break and we don’t concede too many shots even against big teams which was showcased in game against mancity, Liverpool or even porto. Gone are the days when we used to concede to many shots and goals. The team like this often grit out results in this competition and I am sure we can get results vs any team if there is that luck factor with us.
Paul Merson is one pundit that should be taken serious, the former Arsenal man doesn’t mince words.
My wish is for Arsenal to avoid Real Madrid and the champion in the next round but Bryan Munich would be perfect.
Welcome, and from Darren, typical optimism.
I am not a huge fan of Merse though, as a pundit, even though he IS markedly better than some low class ones.
Personally, as a realist, I give us almost NO chance of winning the CL and rather wish we were chasing ONLY the Prem, as then we would have a far better chance of winning it, than we do by chasing BOTH trophies.
I dont say we are wrong to TRY AND TO HOPE FOR BOTH but as that realist, I know that chasing both will affect our chances of winning either ONE.
As we have no choice but to play all Pren games, I fear we will fall between two stools and win NEITHER.
Sigh but true !
For Jon
I personally feel we are going to win neither.
For PL title we need at least 7 wins + 3 draws finishing on 88 points and hope the other 2 rivals get the same results which is a tall order.
The CL on the other hand is more of a lottery and possible to win even though I do not think we have matured enough in Europe to do so.
We need luck more than anything to win either which is why I was very disappointed with our show in the FA cup where history and belief are on our side.