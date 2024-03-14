Are Arsenal now Man City’s biggest threat in the Champions League?

Following Arsenal’s victory over FC Porto in the Champions League round of 16, some interesting claims were made.

One such exciting claim comes from former Gunner Paul Merson. The ex-Gunner told Sky Sports that Arsenal pose the most severe challenge to Manchester City in the Champions League of any other team if they meet in a two-legged match. While reflecting on Arsenal’s performance on Tuesday night, he indicated Arteta’s side is capable of preventing the ‘Cityzens’ from successfully defending their Champions League title. He does, however, think that they can easily reach the final if they avoid Manchester City.

The 55-year-old has confidence in Arsenal’s potential to compete for the Champions League, citing the fact that they proved naysayers wrong by making it past the Round of 16. “Over two legs, they [Arsenal] are Manchester City’s biggest threat, in my opinion,” Merson said on Sky. “I think Arsenal can go a long way if they can stay away from Manchester City.

“It’s got the elephant out of the room. They’ve been going out of these competitions too often, many years ago at this stage, and they’ve gone through tonight.

“Arsenal are moving forward; they are a very good team.”

What a time to be a Gooner! Arsenal has a chance to win both the Champions League and the Premier League. The Premier League may be more difficult with about ten games remaining, while the Champions League has only four match days to go through to book a spot in the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium. Arsenal have always thrived at Wembley since Arteta took over as their head coach.

If they can reach the Champions League final, I don’t see it being different.

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…