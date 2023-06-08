Are Arsenal now more attractive than Man United for players like Declan Rice?

So would a player in his right mind turn down a move to Arsenal at the moment? Maybe players would have preferred to join Manchester United over Arsenal in recent seasons with us not having even a sniff of Champions League football.

I know it’s not what you want to hear as a Gooner, but it’s the brutal reality. The Red Devils were willing to pay a high price for players, offer them “rich contracts,” and occasionally offer them a taste of Champions League action. They weren’t performing, but they weren’t badly off.

Anyway, the tables have turned; after their resurgence last season, Arsenal now seems like the club to go to, with players now seeing the Gunners looking much more attractive than Manchester United as the club they should join.

The Rangers and Scotland legend Ally McCoist was recently speaking with Laura Woods on talkSPORT and noted that a player like Rice wouldn’t find it hard to snub a move to Old Trafford to move to the Emirates.

McCoist claimed this week: “I look at United over the weekend and over the entire campaign — and I know they’ve won the League Cup this year — but they look as though they’re four or five players behind Manchester City. I still think the Gunners are well behind Manchester City now, but in my opinion, they’ve got the potential to get nearer to them quicker.”

Arsenal gained their competitive edge last season, and as much as other clubs like Manchester United are set to improve next season, if the Gunners can improve even furter, then I doubt any other club other than Manchester City could be more appealing. So if you are not going to Manchester City, Arsenal could be the club that you go to if you want a real shot at Premier League glory.

Sam P

