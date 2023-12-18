Are Arsenal now out of the WSL title race after losing to Tottenham Women?

There’s been quite a reaction to Arsenal losing 1-0 to Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium on Saturday. Looking at social media reactions, you hear some fans saying:

“2 losses already; we’re not winning the league!”

“Eidevall out!”

Yes, it hurt to lose, but with 12 games and 36 points still to play, how pessimistic are you that Arsenal can’t change the narrative?

After their Match Day 1 loss to Liverpool, many labelled this season a failure for the Gunner women, but they picked themselves up and went on an impressive 11-game unbeaten run. Maybe they’ll repeat that when the league resumes.

Every WSL season becomes more competitive. Some say you can’t lose three games and go ahead and win the title.

Looking at these analyses of the losses and draws of the presumed WSL title contenders, Arsenal (2 losses, 1 draw), Manchester City (2 losses, 1 draw), Chelsea (1 loss, 1 draw), Manchester United (1 loss, 3 draws).

One can argue teams will end up losing more than the three games they say you can’t lose 3 games and win the league. Arsenal just need to not lose (in the second half of this campaign) to their title rivals like they haven’t done already: drawing with Manchester United and beating Chelsea and Manchester City.

That said, the Gooners should take solace in the fact that the loss to Spurs wasn’t them having a bad game performance-wise; they were decent with over 30 attempts on goal; it is just that they were not as clinical as they should be.

Eidevall really needs to find our team’s scoring boots again if we really going to challenge for the title.

Michelle

