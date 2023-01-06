Are Arsenal now “set up for years of dominance”?

Is Arsenal’s current dominance just a taste of what Arteta has in store for Arsenal fans?
Without a doubt, Liverpool and Manchester City have been the best Premier League teams for the past few seasons. Prior to this season, Manchester City had won the Premier League with 93 points, one point ahead of Liverpool, who finished second. One would have predicted that the two teams would fight it out again this season to see who would win the 2022–23 league title.
This season, however, that has not been the case as a sleeping Premier League giant, Arsenal, has awoken after growing tired of the Liverpool-Manchester City dominance and has come out of nowhere to dominate the PL title race. After finishing fifth in the 2021-22 season, Arsenal went back to the drawing board, devised a strategy, implemented it, and is now on a run of 14 wins, two draws, and one loss in 17 games.
This fine run has put the Gunners at the top of the Premier League table, 5 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City; if you haven’t heard, this season’s league title is Arsenal’s to lose.
The Everton legend Tim Howard, who played with Arteta at Goodison Park, has expressed his admiration for the current Arsenal squad. The goalkeeping legend believes that Arsenal will be the team to beat in the Premier League in the coming years.
“They don’t know what it’s like to be the hunted; they’re just having fun; a bunch of young kids, together, learning how to win,” said Howard on NBSCN. “There’s strength in that naivety because they don’t actually know what’s behind the door. When I look at this team, I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but I will; this team, the balance of this team, is set up for years of dominance, it really is.”
Howard also hinted that Arsenal are slowly becoming the Premier League transfer kings, saying, “Liverpool need a bit of an overhaul, Chelsea have bought every player under the sun, still need time under Graham Potter, Ten Hag is in the process of that planning at Manchester United. This team, they haven’t got a signing wrong, Mikel Arteta and Edu.”
Do you think Howard is right? Is the future looking Red & White?
They got a few transfers wrong when Arteta first arrived, but the last two summer transfer windows have been great. They’ve exercised 3 – 1yr contract extensions for some of our best talent. Only if we get them tied to new longterm deals, which I believe we will, will Howard be correct in his assessment that Arsenal are set up for years of success.
The other big clubs will strengthen of course, but as this team continues to develop and gain experience together, I don’t see why they can’t compete for the title over the next 3-5 years.
They got those transfers wrong because they thought they had respectful passionate players who’d want to fight for something. Soon as those players turned out spoilt, lazy and uninterested they got rid of all of them. All of them including our captain who had a good record but turned bad after getting an improved contract.
To me that seems like not getting anything wrong so far, because they’ve made sure the fixed everything that seemed like an error they made under a short time
Given the resources available to the likes of Man City,Newcastle and Chelsea and the strong competitive traditions of Liverpool and Man Utd I do not expect any side to dominate the Premier League over the course of the next 5 years.That said we currently have the youngest squad in the EPL and with 2/3 judicious acquisitions we should be capable of being in contention on all fronts.
It’s a very young team with a young manager. It’s actually scary what can happen if we keep them all together and they hit their peak with us. Add the prospect of Mudryk, Felix and Rice, yes if we can assemble that sort of team, even I do recognize that’s a lot of talent and firepower
Thinks its delicately poised to take off for something great.
The gaffer is targeting the right players in my opinion despite criticism from armchair managers, he has managed to get some and the impact in most cases are immediate, some he hadn’t luck but you could see the caliber players, THEY ARE YOUNG VERY TALENTED WITH VERY HIGH CEILINGS.
Yes the future argues well for the red and white of London
Still some way to go, but at the moment we are on the right track.
Manager, players and management/owners seem to be all-in on the plan, and if they can keep it up and not get sidetracked, we may get to the top.