Are Arsenal now “set up for years of dominance”?

Without a doubt, Liverpool and Manchester City have been the best Premier League teams for the past few seasons. Prior to this season, Manchester City had won the Premier League with 93 points, one point ahead of Liverpool, who finished second. One would have predicted that the two teams would fight it out again this season to see who would win the 2022–23 league title.

This season, however, that has not been the case as a sleeping Premier League giant, Arsenal, has awoken after growing tired of the Liverpool-Manchester City dominance and has come out of nowhere to dominate the PL title race. After finishing fifth in the 2021-22 season, Arsenal went back to the drawing board, devised a strategy, implemented it, and is now on a run of 14 wins, two draws, and one loss in 17 games.

This fine run has put the Gunners at the top of the Premier League table, 5 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City; if you haven’t heard, this season’s league title is Arsenal’s to lose.

The Everton legend Tim Howard, who played with Arteta at Goodison Park, has expressed his admiration for the current Arsenal squad. The goalkeeping legend believes that Arsenal will be the team to beat in the Premier League in the coming years.

“They don’t know what it’s like to be the hunted; they’re just having fun; a bunch of young kids, together, learning how to win,” said Howard on NBSCN. “There’s strength in that naivety because they don’t actually know what’s behind the door. When I look at this team, I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but I will; this team, the balance of this team, is set up for years of dominance, it really is.”

Howard also hinted that Arsenal are slowly becoming the Premier League transfer kings, saying, “Liverpool need a bit of an overhaul, Chelsea have bought every player under the sun, still need time under Graham Potter, Ten Hag is in the process of that planning at Manchester United. This team, they haven’t got a signing wrong, Mikel Arteta and Edu.”

Do you think Howard is right? Is the future looking Red & White?

