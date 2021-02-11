Are Arsenal on course for a worse season than the last? (Opinion)

The pressure has cooled on Mikel Arteta since Christmas after he guided the team to turn around their dreadful form, but where does our season sit in comparison to last year?
When Unai Emery was sacked, he had steered his side to 18 points from their opening 13 Premier League fixtures (1.385 pointer per game) in his second season in charge, and 10 points from their opening five group games in the Europa League. Unai’s side had won the first three which had put them in a strong position to top the group.
Fast forward 14.5 months and we have 28 points from our opening 23 matches of Arteta’s second term (1.35 points per match), and despite financial backing, the team appears to be in a worse position than we were last year.
We have no FA cup to potentially save our graces, and while Emery has a great record in the Europa League, our current manager has just one knockout tie in Europe against Olympiacos to take notes from, one which we lost thanks to our team surrendering the lead we took away from Greece by losing at the Emirates.
While Emery was sacked during a season with a worst points/match ratio than our current boss, Arteta appears to have the backing of his players and the fans, but can we really argue that he is any better than Emery was?
What happens if Arteta doesn’t seal European football for Arsenal next season?
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
Yes, we could have a worse season if we don’t win EL. I think Arteta would still have his job next season if we could finish in top six, despite losing in EL
Emery’s situation was different because Arteta was available at that time, as an ex-Gunner who was supposed to be familiar with Arsenal’s problems and had been learning from Guardiola. However, the currently unemployed high profile managers are Allegri/ Sarri and they would likely request a big transfer budget
I don’t see us winning the Europa league even with a better squad than emery had..
Arteta gets many free pass even with all the power and backing he gets over Emery.
Fans backing him even when he is failing.
I am tired of so many things at this club especially it’s loser mentality starting from owner we accept everything and only react when things get too toxic..
Now there is no fans in the stadium to agitate things will remain the way they are we can only play and hope arteta improves, I don’t even know if the owner knows our position in the table or can identity 3 of our players by name…
I expect arteta to stay regardless of if this season is a failure or not..
Realistically, the best we can finish is 8th with some winnings.
I don’t see us finishing in the top six even though I hope we do
If we don’t or don’t win a trophy then we should get a new manager
But we still have time to improve
He could be employed to get rid of the deadwood just like Frank Lampard was and then bring in a top manager to purchase the players he wants
we need this EL real bad !
Top 8 is the best we can achieve in PL
I am so certain that MA WILL be here next season that I AM PREPARED TO BET ANYONE ON THAT BEING SO. He will remain far longer too, IMO. I factor in that we are not asacking club like Chelsea is.
Two things for certain, Arteta will fail to retain the two trophies he won in the summer.
Also, unless he goes full out for the Europa League he will also fail to qualify for the Champions League.
Also if he doesn’t take at least 30 points from the remaining 45 available he will fail to qualify for the Europa League.
Therefore he is more than likely to have a worse season, that unfortunately is the bare facts.
Arteta is not good enough as a manager or coach. As a coach, Arteta has not improved us football-wise in well over a year and he keeps repeating the same mistakes over and over again. As a rookie manager of men, Arteta is even worse, his man-management is too emotional and without wisdom. He will have to go sooner or later so for me the sooner the better.
It’s Arteta at fault.
This team should be doing much better and consistent than we are being served at the moment.
Arteta is walking to his own demise.
No one to blame but Arteta himself.