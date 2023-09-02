Are Arsenal one defensive injury away from disaster again?

Are The Gooners one injury away from disaster?

With the transfer window coming to a close last night, it has Gooner fans wondering if we’ve been left short at the back for the upcoming season. With Timber picking up a grade 3 rupture and is rumoured to be out injured for seven to nine months, should Arsenal have brought in another defender to replace Timber?

Last season we saw Tomiyasu and Zinchenko both pick up injures which left our back line open and led to many defensive problems, and it is arguable that William Saliba’s injury could have cost us the League title. With Rob Holding going to Crystal Palace on a permanent transfer and Kieran Tierney going on a season long loan to La Liga side Real Sociedad, it’s got Arsenal fans wondering if we needed to bring in another defender to keep more depth in the squad.

With The Gooners competing in four competitions this season, including the Champions League, squad depth is going to be a key factor in how well we can do. With the injury record of both Tomiyasu and Zinchenko it feels very risky not bringing someone in to replace Timber.

Areta was asked about why he didn’t go into the market to find a Timber replacement inh is pre-match press conference for the Manchester United game on Sunday and said this “Well, we’ve done quite a lot and obviously we have a lot of uncertainty over a lot of players as well, so we have to be very cautious and find alternatives and ways. Sometimes you want to do everything that is needed, but sometimes it’s not possible and we have to adapt” via Arsenal.com.

With two international breaks and a lot of games in the cups and Europe as well as the League to come, anything could happen. Is Arteta expecting Saliba and White to play week in, week out?

Maybe we are waiting until the January window to bring someone else in, but will it come back to bite us?

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Snailham

