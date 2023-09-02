Are Arsenal one defensive injury away from disaster again?

Are The Gooners one injury away from disaster?
With the transfer window coming to a close last night, it has Gooner fans wondering if we’ve been left short at the back for the upcoming season. With Timber picking up a grade 3 rupture and is rumoured to be out injured for seven to nine months, should Arsenal have brought in another defender to replace Timber?
Last season we saw Tomiyasu and Zinchenko both pick up injures which left our back line open and led to many defensive problems, and it is arguable that William Saliba’s injury could have cost us the League title. With Rob Holding going to Crystal Palace on a permanent transfer and Kieran Tierney going on a season long loan to La Liga side Real Sociedad, it’s got Arsenal fans wondering if we needed to bring in another defender to keep more depth in the squad.
With The Gooners competing in four competitions this season, including the Champions League, squad depth is going to be a key factor in how well we can do. With the injury record of both Tomiyasu and Zinchenko it feels very risky not bringing someone in to replace Timber.
Areta was asked about why he didn’t go into the market to find a Timber replacement inh is pre-match press conference for the Manchester United game on Sunday and said this “Well, we’ve done quite a lot and obviously we have a lot of uncertainty over a lot of players as well, so we have to be very cautious and find alternatives and ways. Sometimes you want to do everything that is needed, but sometimes it’s not possible and we have to adapt” via Arsenal.com.
With two international breaks and a lot of games in the cups and Europe as well as the League to come, anything could happen. Is Arteta expecting Saliba and White to play week in, week out?
Maybe we are waiting until the January window to bring someone else in, but will it come back to bite us?
What are your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Snailham
—————————————————————————–
I guess Arsenal didn’t sign a new defender because Rice, Elneny and Partey can play the role if required:
CBs: Saliba, Magalhaes, White, Kiwior, Tomiyasu, Rice, Elneny, Walters
RBs: White, Tomiyasu, Partey, Walters
LBs: Zinchenko, Kiwior, Tomiyasu, Magalhaes
Plus I guess he intends to finally bring in Ruell Martins and Sousa?
oops sorry i meant Reuell Walters
DAISY, fine to ask the question but surely the TRUE answer ought to be obvious Of course we , lust like most other teams, possibly City excepted, would LOVE to have many better players in our squad. Top talent costs huge funds though.
But practicality of funds available to us, FFP rules and having a too large squad internally, thus casusing jealousy and disharmony within , are ALL reasons WHY what we would want in theory are not going to come about.
In fotball, as in life we do not get all we want Buying players is the art of the possible, allied to top player in judgement((Havertz?!!)and fans always demand far too much and do not truly consider what is affordable and what is practical.
REALITY!
It seems there is no chance Arteta will revert to a back four any time soon. He’s obviously “all in” on his quest for a back three with inverted wing backs to cover those positions as and when required. I’m not alone in wondering if a back four suits us best but if Arteta fails this season because of a lack of defensive options , he only has himself to blame. It’s a massive gamble that I can only hope pulls off successfully. Time will tell…
Most discussions about signings on sites such as this start with the assumption the club has an unlimited amount of money and can buy as many players as they want. That really is only true for City. In reality a club will identify its priorities and try and sign those players first, eventually it will run out of money. You could argue Arsenal should have made signing another defender a higher priority but the question then becomes who would they then miss out on ? The obvious answer I suppose would be Havertz, not because of his position but his performances.
I have heard good reports concerning Reuell Walters and perhaps this has influenced Arteta to rest content with what he has.