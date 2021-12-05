Are Arsenal out of funds for January transfers?

Edu and Mikel Arteta had a very busy summer transfer window, and although Arsenal spent more money than ever before, one would have to say that it was reasonably successful, with most of the new arrivals being integrated into the first team very quickly.

But after the season started, Arteta was at pains to admit that we were only halfway through our rebuilding process, which led us fans to believe that we could expect some more departures and arrivals to come in the future windows.

With Elneny, Nketiah and Lacazette certain to leave for free next summer, and Bernd Leno announcing he would be “considering his options” at Christmas, plus the fact that Cedric, Pablo Mari, Chambers, Pepe, Kolasinac and Holding are hardly ever seen in public, makes me think there are many more changes to come very soon.

But Arteta seemed to indicate the opposite when asked about the transfer window yesterday. He said: “I think we have to focus on the players that we have, try to make them, better and take more chances than we’re doing because we need more margins in games to win games and that’s what we have to do without losing our solidity defensively, which we have been good at, and try to add more goals to the team.”

Obviously the first thing that comes to mind is that he used all of our transfer funds in the summer and there is nothing left in the kitty until next summer. In which case he will have to make do with what he has for this campaign, which seems likely to me, so what can he do in that case.

So, if we need to score more goals, perhaps he should try using a few more of our strikers as we have so many available?

If he wants to “focus on the players we have”, maybe he should give the unused players a chance to prove their worth?

If he thinks that Aubameyang is not getting enough service (despite our captains glaring misses) perhaps he should try improving the midfield?

And if he doesn’t think the players we have are good enough to fix all those problems, then maybe he should focus on bringing in better replacements in the transfer window, but how can he do that if the piggy bank is empty?

Ahh maybe I’m just worrying for nothing and everything will come together tomorrow and we’ll beat Everton 6-0, with Aubameyang getting a hat-trick (We can all dream!)